Shrimp Lo Mein: Just Like Chinese Takeout

Shrimp Lo Mein is an easy dish to make at home and tastes just as good as any restaurant version. You can even prepare all of the ingredients ahead of time for an easy weeknight meal. I’ve always found that cooking is a great way to unwind from a stressful day of work, have a nice meal, pack a lunch for the next day and save 10 bucks from ordering takeout.

A great thing to do is to take 30 minutes to prep ingredients the night before. Then, the next day when you get home, you can take everything out of the fridge, change into your t-shirt and sweatpants, and grab your wok. Dinner will be ready within 15 minutes!

This Shrimp Lo Mein recipe follows most restaurant versions pretty closely, but you can add anything you like to this dish! That lone stalk of celery or leftover half of an onion are great candidates to add in.

If you don’t have shrimp, you could also try making our vegetable lo mein, or use ramen noodles to make a vegetable ramen instead!

Okay, let’s do this shrimp lo mein!

Shrimp Lo Mein: Recipe Instructions

Take the shrimp and noodles out of the refrigerator, and let them come up to room temperature. One trick for the noodles is to soak the whole bag (unopened) in hot water, which speeds up the warming process without making the noodles soggy.

If you can’t find lo mein noodles, you can actually substitute dried linguini. Just cook until al dente, drain, and immediately toss with 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil, working the oil into the pasta so the noodles don’t stick together. Always prepare your noodles just before you are ready to make the dish, so they don’t dry out and remain at room temperature or warmer. This makes the stir-frying process much easier.

Combine the sugar, soy sauces, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper in a bowl until the sugar is dissolved and set aside. Heat a large wok over high heat until it just starts to smoke, and add 1 tablespoon of oil around the perimeter of the wok. Quickly spread the shrimp around your wok and let them sear for 10-15 seconds on each side. Immediately transfer the shrimp to a plate and set aside.

Return the wok to the highest heat possible and add 2 tablespoons oil, along with the garlic.

After a few seconds, add the mushrooms, carrots, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts and stir-fry for 30 seconds.

Next, spread the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok, and then add the napa cabbage.

Stir-fry for another 30 seconds. Spread the noodles evenly over the vegetables and give everything a good stir for 1 minute. Now, you can see why you want everything at room temperature, or everything will be overcooked and mushy by the time it heats up!

At this point, the noodles should be softened, so add in the sauce mixture you set aside earlier and mix until everything is well combined. Stir-fry for another 30 seconds using a scooping motion, until the sauce is well distributed. Add in the shrimp, snow peas, bean sprouts, and scallions.

Mix well for another 2 minutes and serve! You will never order Chinese takeout shrimp lo mein again!

Some Homemade Chili Oil would go great with your your Shrimp Lo Mein!