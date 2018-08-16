Sha Cha Chicken: A 10-Minute Stir-fry

This Sha Cha Chicken recipe is another win for lazy cooks everywhere. Just 9 ingredients and 10 minutes are required to make this dish, but the results are no less impressive. In fact, you’ll be able to make a plate of sha cha chicken faster than your rice cooker can steam rice, so make sure to get your rice going before you start prepping!

(I’ve made that mistake before, and believe me, it is TORTURE waiting for your rice to cook when you’ve got a full wok of deliciousness waiting.)

It took me a little while to warm up to sha cha sauce in general. Sometimes translated as “Chinese BBQ sauce,” sha cha sauce is made from seafood (brill fish and dried shrimp, generally), shallots, garlic, and chilies. It has a faint seafoody air about it that made my formerly seafood-averse self shy away from it (everyone makes mistakes).

But today, it’s one of my favorite things to cook with. This sha cha chicken has a savory, delicious flavor with just a hint of seafood that helps you achieve an intense umami character with very few ingredients and that humblest of proteins––chicken breast.

That said, if you’re not a chicken person, you can also check out our recipe for Sha Cha Beef Stir-fry.

Ok, let’s get on with the recipe!

Start by adding your sliced chicken breast, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 1 tablespoon vegetable oil to a medium bowl. Mix well. Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, and sear the chicken until it just turns opaque (it can still be slightly pink).

Remove the chicken from the wok and set aside.

Reduce the heat to medium, and add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok. Add the ginger and cook for 1 minute.

Add the garlic, sha cha sauce, and sugar, and fry this mixture for 2 minutes.

Then add the chicken back to the wok along with the scallions and the remaining tablespoon of soy sauce. Increase the heat to high, and stir-fry for 1 minute, until the scallions are wilted.

Serve immediately with steamed rice!