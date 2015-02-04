The Woks of Life

Salt and Pepper Squid – Chinese Fried Calamari

When I perfected the recipe for fried calamari, it was a total no-brainer to make this Cantonese Salt and Pepper Squid. Prepared in a similar manner to Cantonese Salt & Pepper Pork Chops, the fried pieces of calamari are tossed in a mixture of crunchy stir-fried garlic, ginger, and hot green peppers. Traditionally, the squid is coated in cornstarch and then fried, yielding an airier crunch, but the mixture of semolina flour, all-purpose flour, and cornmeal makes for an extra hearty crunch with a real depth of flavor.

When we have this, it tastes like weekends in Queens with my grandparents and family lunches in Chinatown. We usually only eat salt and pepper squid out at Cantonese restaurants as it’s a real treat, but now we can enjoy making it at home the way we like it! People may wonder how to cook salt and pepper squid to perfection and it may seem intimidating but follow this salt and pepper squid recipe and you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

You’ll need:

  • 1 1/2 pounds squid
  • 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 5 cups, plus 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup semolina flour
  • 1/3 cup plain cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon white pepper, plus more to taste
  • 2 long hot green peppers, cut lengthwise and sliced thinly
  • 5 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 2 teaspoons ginger, minced

First prepare your squid. Rinse it well in cold water. Cut the tentacles off using one cut, keeping about a 1/4 inch of the hood in order to end up with one piece of calamari that includes all the tentacles. If you’re using larger squid, you can cut these pieces lengthwise in half in order to make them bite-sized. Having each piece be roughly the same size is important for achieving the same cooking time for each piece of calamari. Drain the squid pieces in a colander and transfer to a bowl.

Marinate the squid in the shaoxing wine and sesame oil. Toss gently and set aside.

In a medium deep pot, add enough oil so that the level of oil reaches 4 inches up the side of the pot. Heat the oil until the temperature reaches 325 degrees.

While you’re waiting for the oil to heat, prepare your dry mixture. Combine the all-purpose flour, semolina flour, cornmeal, salt, and white pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside.

When the oil reaches temperature, you’re ready to start dredging your squid. Work in batches of small fistfuls of calamari. Gently squeeze off any liquid and dredge the squid in the dry mixture.

Using a long-handled sieve or slotted spoon, lower the calamari into the hot oil. Gently move the calamari pieces back and forth. Let them fry until golden brown, about 2-2 1/2 minutes. Remove all the calamari and let drain on a paper-towel-lined plate.

Taste one piece of calamari for saltiness (be careful, it’s hot). You can sprinkle more salt immediately after frying to your taste. A necessary step, however, is to crack some fresh white pepper over the freshly fried squid. Continue frying in these small batches and seasoning with white pepper until you’ve fried all the squid.

Now the next phase: stir-frying the fried squid. Heat your wok over medium-high heat. Add a tablespoon of vegetable oil. Add the ginger and let it fry in the oil. After about 20 seconds, add the garlic.

Stir the garlic around the wok quickly in order to prevent burning. When the garlic gets lightly golden in color, add the peppers. Continue to stir fry for another 30 seconds.

Add the squid to the wok and stir fry quickly in the aromatic mixture for about a minute or so. Plate and serve your salt and pepper squid immediately with white rice! And don’t leave those crispy pieces of garlic and pepper behind!

You can also serve this Salt and Pepper squid just like fried calamari!

44 Comments

  1. Hermsoven says

    5 stars
    So good! I have one tweak for taste and color: instead of a hot pepper, just dice up a green bell pepper, and mix it with 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper.

    I also used about 1 inch of canola oil instead of 4 in a skillet to fry the squid. Great result.

    This recipe is a winner.

    Reply

  2. Mary says

    5 stars
    I substituted the flour for gluten free and it still tasted amazing, even though I only got to try one piece as the kids ate the rest :)

    Super simple and amazing taste.

    Reply

  3. Alex says

    5 stars
    Thanks for a simple recipe to a great dish. We had some beautiful hand caught squid from a friend and this dish gave it justice. I added extra salt, pepper and some dried herbs to the coating which seemed to work well and served it with wild rice and sweet chilli sauce.. was awesome!! Cheers

    Reply

  4. Lindsay says

    5 stars
    Thank you for posting this recipe! My family lived for several years on Lamma Island, HK and this dish was a standby favorite. Your directions are easy to follow and it turned out beautifully – nearly identical to what we used to order at our favorite restaurants. I swapped in a sweet pepper to appeal to our four years old (not a fan of spicy heat)…she ate every bite! Looking forward to trying more of your recipes.

    Reply

  5. tonya tse says

    Thank you for this recipe. My daughters are half Chinese and I am Italian. I have been looking to add some Chinese dishes into my traditional feast of the seven fishes meal and this recipe will be perfect for Christmas eve.

    Reply

  6. Mary says

    5 stars
    Thanks for this recipe. Instead of paying 13.00 dollars for a small dish of squid, I was able to make it at home for a fraction of the price and it was yummy. Your site is my go to place for making asian food.

    Reply

  7. Schultzy says

    Hello from Minnesota! Thanks for all the work you do for this great blog. Every time I have a mediocre Minnesota Chinese meal I have to visit here and make one of your dishes. Your Orange Chicken is the best!
    Years ago I had 5 spice squid. So long ago it was not on the menu and just written on a piece of paper on the wall, Chinese characters. Very fragrant plates kept going by so we asked and got an order. Still remember that!. Could you add 5 spice to this and get a dish like that? Or is there a real recipe? Any advice would be much appreciated.

    Reply

  8. Brennan says

    Just made this with shrimp since local grocery store doesn’t have squid. Came out fantastic and with just the right amount of heat with Thai green chilis, sliced length-wise and deseeded. Big hit with the family!

    Reply

  9. Safira says

    I die! This is exactly what we used to eat on holiday on Tioman island (Malaysia) and I’ve not found it anywhere else ever! Have only had the chicken wing version but this, this is sublime. We are so lucky to have you guys blogging for everyone. Trying This very soon…..

    Reply

