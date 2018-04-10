The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Red Curry Noodles with Chicken

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken

Published: Last Updated:
By 28 Comments

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

The star of these red curry noodles? Thai red curry paste. These little cans of magic can single-handedly pack a flavor punch in any meat, vegetable, or noodle dish you can dream up. Which is great, because you can get that delightfully exotic red curry flavor without the trouble of finding all of the obscure Southeast Asian ingredients needed to make it. Your local Asian grocery store may not have fresh kaffir lime, lemongrass, or galangal, but they are almost sure to have red curry paste in a can.

The red curry paste in my pantry usually goes towards making two main dishes: this red curry chicken and this coconut curry noodle soup. But recently, I’ve been expanding my red curry horizons, with this (vegan!) red curry tofu and now today’s red curry noodle stir-fry recipe.

Like many of my kitchen exploits, this red curry noodle recipe was the result of a desire to use up leftovers––odds and ends that I had at the end of a weekend blogging session. Half a can of red curry paste, a bit of leftover coconut milk, and some vegetables that we had in the fridge.

These “fridge cleanout” meals, as I call them, are often the ones I’m proudest of. Nothing says, “you are a pretty good cook” like taking a bunch of miscellaneous, perhaps even seemingly disparate items from your refrigerator or pantry and turning them into a dish that tastes oh so right.

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

To make these red curry noodles, you’ll need:

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Combine the raw chicken with 1 teaspoon of cornstarch and 1 teaspoon vegetable oil. Set aside while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to cook, heat a wok over medium high heat, and add a tablespoon of vegetable oil, along with the chicken. Stir-fry the chicken until opaque, remove from the pan, and set aside.

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the red curry paste.

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Fry for one minute, and add the coconut milk. Add the noodles and stir-fry, loosening up the noodles as you go.

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the red bell pepper and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the cooked chicken, bean sprouts and scallions and cook for another 2 minutes, until the scallions are wilted.

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve with lime wedges, and garnish with chopped peanuts.

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com
Print Recipe
4.5 from 6 votes

Red Curry Noodles with Chicken

These red curry noodles make great use of canned Thai red curry paste, a versatile ingredient that packs a ton of flavor. This quick and easy noodle dish takes only a half hour to prepare.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Noodles
Cuisine: Asian
Keyword: red curry noodles
Servings: 6
Calories: 232kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Combine the raw chicken with 1 teaspoon of cornstarch and 1 teaspoon vegetable oil. Set aside while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.
  • When you’re ready to cook, heat a wok over medium high heat, and add a tablespoon of vegetable oil, along with the chicken. Stir-fry the chicken until opaque, remove from the pan, and set aside.
  • Add the red curry paste. Fry for one minute, and add the coconut milk. Add the noodles and stir-fry, loosening up the noodles as you go.
  • Add the red bell pepper and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the cooked chicken, bean sprouts and scallions and cook for another 2 minutes, until the scallions are wilted.
  • Serve with lime wedges, and garnish with chopped peanuts.

Nutrition

Calories: 232kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 58mg | Sodium: 45mg | Potassium: 288mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 1615IU | Vitamin C: 20mg | Calcium: 42mg | Iron: 2.2mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fritters
Sticky Rice Mushroom Shumai w/ Homemade Wrappers (Vegan)
Hakka Style Chinese Stuffed Tofu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

28 Comments

  3. Liane says

    Love red curry and these noodles were awesome! My hubby who doesn’t like a lot of spice went back for seconds and thirds! Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables