The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Sweet Red Bean Soup

Sweet Red Bean Soup

Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

You’re at a Chinese banquet, and you’ve made it.

You’ve thoroughly enjoyed the cold platter of meats & jellyfish, the delicate stir-fried squid with mixed vegetables, the heavenly five-spice fried chicken, the walnut-mayonnaise fried shrimp and broccoli, the Cantonese-style lobster with ginger and scallions, the whole steamed fish, the fried rice, AND the longevity noodles.

Well, technically you’ve blasted way past “enjoyment” into the realm of food coma. You don’t know exactly how you crammed that many courses into your bloated stomach. You’re wondering why you went so crazy on the ice chips and Sprite. And did you really need that last bowl of noodles? WITH chili oil? You’re about to spiral into a long-winded contemplation about how it was supposed to be a genteel banquet, not a violation of one of the seven deadly sins….

And then, the waiters roll through. They distribute the takeout containers always required to handle the overflow of banquet leftovers and simultaneously put down hot bowls of red bean soup. The soup is thick, sweet, and studded with tiny, ever so slightly chewy, clear tapioca pearls.

You survey the wreckage one more time. You reach for the red bean soup. There’s probably a little more room left…

What follows is a recipe for the red bean soup for which there always seems to be just enough room left. ;)

Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Sweet Red Bean Soup: Recipe Instructions

First, rinse the dried adzuki beans under cold water. Then, soak the beans in water for at least 8 hours (overnight).

Drain the beans and transfer to a medium-sized pot. Add 6 cups of fresh water. Bring to a boil, then let simmer for 1 hour. Over the course of the hour, add an additional 2 cups of water as needed.

Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

When the beans look soft and broken down, use an immersion blender to blend until the beans are just broken up–it shouldn’t be completely smooth (unless that’s your preference–you’re the cook here!). You can also transfer to a blender and pulse a few times until you achieve your desired consistency.

Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer the blended mixture back to the pot. If you like a soupier consistency, feel free to add additional water at this stage until you reach your desired consistency. Add the sugar and orange zest using your trusty microplane.

Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir over medium to medium-high heat to dissolve the sugar. The mixture should bubble very gently.

Next, add the small tapioca pearls.

Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for 20 minutes until the tapioca pearls become translucent. Some recipes recommend cooking the tapioca separately, but it works just fine to add them directly to the soup. When the tapioca pearls are totally translucent, it’s ready to serve!

Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Sweet Red Bean Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

4.67 from 3 votes

Sweet Red Bean Soup

Red bean soup is thick, sweet and studded with tiny, ever so slightly chewy, clear tapioca pearls and enjoyed after a 10 course Chinese banquet meal.
by: Kaitlin
Course:desserts and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine:Chinese
Red Bean Soup with sliced oranges
serves: 16 servings
Prep: 8 hours
Cook: 1 hour 30 minutes
Total: 9 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • First, rinse the beans under cold water. Then, soak the beans in water for at least 8 hours (overnight).
  • Drain the beans and transfer to a medium-sized pot. Add 6 cups of fresh water. Bring to a boil, then let simmer for 1 hour. Over the course of the hour, add an additional 2 cups of water as needed.
  • When the beans look soft and broken down, use an immersion blender to blend until the beans are just broken up--it shouldn’t be completely smooth (unless that’s your preference--you’re the cook here!). You can also transfer to a blender and pulse a few times until you achieve your desired consistency.
  • Transfer the blended mixture back to the pot. If you like a soupier consistency, feel free to add additional water at this stage until you reach your desired consistency. Add the sugar and orange zest. Stir over medium to medium-high heat to dissolve the sugar. The mixture should bubble very gently.
  • Next, add the tapioca. Cook for 20 minutes until the tapioca pearls become translucent. Some recipes recommend cooking the tapioca separately, but it works just fine to add them directly to the soup. When the tapioca pearls are totally translucent, it’s ready to serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 111kcal (6%) Carbohydrates: 23g (8%) Protein: 5g (10%) Fat: 1g (2%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 8mg Potassium: 309mg (9%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 5IU Calcium: 20mg (2%) Iron: 1.3mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

52 Comments

  1. Richard says

    Instruction #2 calls for the addition of 6 cups of water, which doesn’t change regardless of the quantity of beans (the number of servings). Is this correct?

    Reply

  2. Mia says

    5 stars
    I’ve just made a simplified version of your recipe without tapioca pearls, but I used about a “fistful” of rock sugar instead of the ground sugar. The sugar was added in gradually as the beans boiled (I don’t have a blender so I smashed them in the pot with the back of a wooden spoon about halfway through.) It probably was too much sugar because now it tastes so wonderful, definitely dim sum quality! Do you know what the “proper” substitution ratio should have been?

    I also added in a pinch of salt because my chef friends say this helps bring out the sweetness, no idea if it’s legit or not.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Mia, since everyone’s tolerance for sweetness is different, you should add in slowly until it reaches the level you like. I do like the idea of adding a pinch of salt. I think it helps to enrich the sweetness.

      Reply