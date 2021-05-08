The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Eggs Quick Egg Stir-Fry with Peppers

Quick Egg Stir-Fry with Peppers

by:
23 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Quick Egg Stir-Fry with Peppers

This Quick Egg Stir-fry with Peppers is perfect for when you’re looking for a fast, high-protein meal or side dish. 

Close to Meatless 

We all know the struggle of eating meatless, whether you’ve made the commitment or you have someone in your life prodding you to do so more often! 

While we know eggs are technically an animal product, they can serve as a great bridge to getting used to eating less meat and letting vegetables share more of the culinary spotlight! 

Ingredients for egg stir-fry with peppers

Crowd Pleasing Weeknight Egg Recipes

We love eggs because they are quick and effortless, perfect for busy weeknights. 

Plus, eggs are always crowd pleasers! I’ve never understood having the patience to serve up special requests for different members of the family at meal times. 

I always insisted that Sarah and Kaitlin eat whatever I served, and that was the end of the story! 

You can imagine that dishes like this one make that a lot easier. Other standbys that I relied on a lot over the years were Fried Eggs with Soy Sauce and Tomato and Egg Stir-Fry

We recently put together a list of our 25 Favorite Chinese Egg Recipes, and you all loved the range of both fast weeknight recipes and traditional Chinese recipes that really help eggs shine. 

Here’s another one for your repertoire! 

Quick Egg Stir-Fry with Peppers

The Key to Perfectly Scrambled Eggs in Chinese Cooking

Generally speaking, the key to cooking eggs in a Chinese kitchen is well-beaten eggs, high heat, and a good amount of oil. The eggs will puff up into a light and airy scramble—done in just a minute or two.

This is the method we use for stir fries like these, and to cook eggs for fried rice. If you pull off this technique, it makes this dish that much more delicious and satisfying. 

Recipe Instructions:

Beat the eggs with 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine, white pepper powder, sesame oil, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Set aside. 

Beaten eggs

Heat a dry, clean wok over medium heat. Without adding any oil, dry fry the peppers for 3-5 minutes to blister and soften them. Transfer to a dish, and set aside. 

Dry frying peppers in wok

Increase the heat to high. Add 2 tablespoons of oil to coat the bottom of the wok. Immediately add the egg.

Adding eggs to wok

Cook until the eggs are solid, yet still soft.

Scrambling eggs

Transfer to a dish (keep the eggs separate from the peppers). 

Plate with peppers and scrambled eggs

Reduce the heat to medium. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the wok. Cook the garlic for 20 seconds.

Cooking garlic in wok

Stir in the peppers. Immediately add the light soy sauce, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and sugar. Stir and mix well. 

Adding peppers to wok with garlic

Quickly add the eggs, scallions, and 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine.

Adding Shaoxing wine to eggs and peppers

Increase the heat to high, and mix everything well. It doesn’t need to cook further at this stage—just stir to incorporate and let the flavors meld. Serve.

Quick Egg Stir-Fry with Peppers
Quick Egg Stir-Fry with Peppers
5 from 7 votes

Quick Egg Stir-Fry with Peppers

This Quick Egg Stir-fry with Peppers is perfect for when you’re looking for a fast, high-protein meal or side dish.
by: Judy
Course:Eggs
Cuisine:Chinese
Quick Egg Stir-Fry with Peppers
serves: 4
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Beat the eggs with 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine, white pepper powder, sesame oil, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Set aside.
  • Heat a dry, clean wok over medium heat. Without adding any oil, dry fry the peppers for 3-5 minutes to blister and soften them. Transfer to a dish, and set aside.
  • Increase the heat to high. Add 2 tablespoons of oil to coat the bottom of the wok. Immediately add the egg. Cook until the eggs are solid, yet still soft. Transfer to a dish (separate from the peppers).
  • Reduce the heat to medium. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the wok. Cook the garlic for 20 seconds. Stir in the peppers. Immediately add the light soy sauce, 1/8 teaspoon salt, and sugar. Stir and mix well.
  • Quickly add the eggs, scallions, and 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine. Increase the heat to high, and mix everything well. It doesn’t need to cook further at this stage—just stir to incorporate and let the flavors meld. Serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 186kcal (9%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 6g (12%) Fat: 15g (23%) Saturated Fat: 10g (50%) Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 164mg (55%) Sodium: 638mg (27%) Potassium: 83mg (2%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 268IU (5%) Vitamin C: 8mg (10%) Calcium: 31mg (3%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

23 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Liz says

    I had some red and yellow bell peppers, zucchini, and eggs. Looked for instructions on how to incorporate eggs into a stir-fry and found this. It was sooooo delicious! I feel as if I’ve found a new treasure. (I had to substitute mirin for the Shaoxing wine, so I will buy some Shaoxing wine and make it again as written.)Thank you, Judy!!

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook