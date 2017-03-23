Two Kinds of Pita Chips & Homemade Hummus

When it comes to satisfying my inner mindless snack addict, I love pita chips and hummus as much as the next hipster in denial, but sometimes the store-bought version can be pricey and laden with sodium.

Lately, I’ve fallen victim to buying the processed stuff instead of making my own. So here’s a quick reminder that pita chips and hummus are easy to make your own, and much more economical!

This is a classic hummus recipe that’s more flavorful than your average “plain” hummus but also not quite as fancy as all those overpriced, relish-ed hummuses adorning the supermarket aisles these days. Sometimes you just want a good classic hummus and something tasty to dip in it other than baby carrots.

The key to homemade hummus is the addition of both oil and water. This makes for a smooth and creamy texture. As for the pita chips, you get to make them IN BULK, and they’re crunchy and delicious with the hummus or as “crackers” with cheese (for when other snack moods strike).

Plus, you can easily make these two kinds–salty and cinnamon sugar–at the same time. And dare I say, when we ran out of the salty pita chips, the cinnamon sugar pita chips with the hummus was actually a pleasing contrast of salty and sweet!

These recipes are my go-to, and I hope you enjoy them!

For the pita chips, you’ll need:

16 pita rounds, cut into 8 wedges each, then split in half

½ cup olive oil

Salt

Cinnamon sugar (3 tablespoons of sugar mixed with 2 teaspoons of cinnamon and a pinch of salt)

Preheat the oven to 400F. Spread the pita chip pieces in one even layer on two baking sheets.

Drizzle with olive oil and toss to evenly coat the pita pieces. Sprinkle one pan with salt and one pan evenly with the cinnamon sugar mixture.

Bake for about 20 minutes, until crunchy and golden brown.

Let cool completely on the baking sheets. Store in airtight containers.

For the hummus, you’ll need:

2 cans of chickpeas, drained

3 large cloves of garlic

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup ice water

2 tablespoons za’atar

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Add the chickpeas to the bowl of your food processor with the garlic. Process until the peas and garlic are finely ground. With the food processor on, drizzle the olive oil in, followed by the water.

Scrape the bowl as needed to ensure the texture is smooth. Add the za’atar, paprika, cumin, black pepper, and salt, and blend until smooth and combined.