Pho Ramen (Over a Campfire…Or Your Stove!)

Published: Last Updated:
By

When it comes to camping and cooking, we have a long and storied legacy–braised lamb shoulder, rice and beans, rotisserie chicken, fried fillets of large mouth bass, smoked turkey legs, apple cobbler–these are ALL things that we have cooked at one point or another, OVER A CAMPFIRE.

Over the top? Perhaps.

An epic good time? Obviously.

The Origins of Pho Ramen: Family Campfire Cooking

The true origins of our camping cooking prowess are a bit more humble. When we were kids, we would pack up our camping gear, drive from the suburbs of New Jersey to upstate New York, hike into the park (usually somewhere like Bear Mountain), and camp for the night.

The menu for dinner? Piping hot instant ramen cooked on my dad’s Whisperlite stove.

Camping

My dad–the original camper of the family–would take out his kit of seasoning vials and sprinkle a few healthy pinches of curry powder and a few shreds of our trail-snack-leftover beef jerky into the noodles for an epic savory camping curry ramen recipe that really hit the spot when we were often parked on a log or rock and the air was cool and damp.

TWOL camping

These trips were so enjoyable, in fact, that when we didn’t have the time for a full camping weekend, we would go for hiking day trips, climbing deep into the trails, until we found a spot with perfectly scenic views, crisp air, and perhaps a few pieces of dried, downed wood around…We’d admire nature, have a few restorative and refreshing sips of water, reflect on our place in the world…

AND THEN ROAST A COUPLE OF CORNISH HENS.

I kid you not, we once DAYTRIP hiked with two raw, marinated birds in my dad’s backpack on ice packs, and Macgyvered a rotisserie spit over an open fire.

You can barely see my mom behind all the delicious-smelling smoke coming off those babies:

TWOL Camp Cooking

And we (along with our cousin, who came along for the adventure) sat and ate those chickens, while bewildered slim campers powered by us in their North Faces and hiking boots with their tiny day packs filled with PowerBars and water bottles.

Sometimes laughing, sometimes just plain old confused, but always staring at this strange Chinese family that seemed way too committed to an out of the box culinary experience.

And our side dish with the chicken? Camping ramen, of course. 

TWOL Camping

So, when my sister and I decided to take a California road trip this spring, with pit stops for camping, we of course packed up our mess kit and my dad’s old set of seasoning vials, and purchased a few packs of ramen on the road.

Except, instead of our traditional curry ramen (Someone *COUGH* SARAH *COUGH* forgot the curry powder…), we created something entirely new and extremely delicious over the fires at Potwisha Campground in Sequoia National Park (the next stop on our California road trip after Joshua Tree. Sarah will be posting that next week, so stay tuned! [Update]: Click here for the post!)

Sequoia National Park, by thewoksoflife.com

It’s camping ramen, THE PHO EDITION! Pho ramen is your standard instant beef-flavored ramen, a healthy amount of beef jerky, red onion–caramelized and stewed in the soup and served raw over the top, some greens if you’ve got them, and a generous squeeze of lime juice to finish it off.

Pho Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

It was delicious and perfect after a long day of driving.

California Highway, by thewoksoflife.com

And setting up camp––under a rainbow!

Setting Up Camp, by thewoksoflife.com

TWOL camping

Add this pho ramen to your camp cooking repertoire for this summer, or just make it at home when you’re feeling lazy. Either way, you will enjoy it. Trust us.  

Pho Ramen: Recipe Instructions

Pho Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Put your pot over the flame (we used our trusty stainless steel camping cookset), and add the oil.

Using your handy dandy pocket knife (or regular knife if you’re not in the wilderness), prep your onions and beef jerky.

Pho Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Pho Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

When the oil in the pot is hot (you can add a test piece of onion to check it out), add the large portion of your sliced onions. Stir for a minute, letting them caramelize. In the meantime, prep your beef jerky, and add that to the pot. Let cook for 2-4 minutes, depending on how hot your campfire is.

Pho Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Pho Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Add enough water to the pot to meet your soup preferences, and bring to a boil.

Pho Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Add in the seasoning packet, the ramen noodles and vegetables (we used the leftover Tuscan kale from Joshua Tree!) and cook per package instructions.

Pho Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

When the noodles are cooked through…

"Pho" Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Sprinkle the raw onion over the top, squeeze in the lime juice…

Pho Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

And serve your pho ramen in front of the campfire!

Pho Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

Pho Ramen, by thewoksoflife.com

The textbook definition of a “happy camper,” with her pho ramen right here:

TWOL camping ramen

If you like our camping pho ramen and want to go bigger and make a real bowl of pho, check out Sarah’s pho recipe here! We also have an Instant Pot Pho recipe to satisfy your authentic pho craving that much faster.

Next post: Somewhere in the Woods: Sequoia National Park.

“Pho” Ramen (Over a Campfire…Or Your Stove!)

Camping Pho ramen is made with instant beef-flavored ramen, a healthy amount of beef jerky, red onion, leafy greens and a generous squeeze of lime juice!
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time10 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Keyword: pho ramen
Servings: 1 serving
Calories: 548kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • ½ a red onion (thinly sliced and divided into two portions––one large and one small)
  • 1/4 cup sliced beef jerky
  • Enough water to cook the noodles per package instructions
  • 1 packet beef-flavored instant ramen
  • 1 handful of any kind of leafy green vegetables
  • Juice of half a lime (feel free to add more or less to taste)

Instructions

  • Put your pot over the flame, and add the oil.
  • When the oil in the pot is hot (you can add a test piece of onion to check it out), add the large portion of your sliced onions. Stir for a minute, letting them caramelize. Add the beef jerky and cook for 2-4 minutes.
  • Add enough water to the pot to meet your soup preferences, and bring to a boil. Add in the ramen seasoning packet, ramen noodles, and vegetables and cook per package instructions. When the noodles are cooked through, sprinkle the raw onion over the top, squeeze in the lime juice, and serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 548kcal | Carbohydrates: 62g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 29g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 2mg | Sodium: 1861mg | Potassium: 400mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 2815IU | Vitamin C: 17mg | Calcium: 67mg | Iron: 4.5mg

 

  1. Christina Carlton says

    Definitely think I’m going to make this at home and dehydrate it for the next camping trip.

  2. Karen says

    My oldest son has turned this into one of his favorite backpacking meals, using freeze dried onion, ramen, dried lime juice, teriyaki jerky and usually some peanuts. He says it is way better than the store bought options his friends use.

    But personally I am excited to have found rice ramen so this can be one of our meals on our family trip this year!

  3. L. Watts says

    OMGosh! I just had a flashback to when I used to go camping with a friend at San Clemente State Beach in California. We ALWAYS took a couple of Cornish game hens with us. We would grill the hens, which were accompanies withwith Kraft Mac and Cheese (still a guilty pleasure!!) and a veg of some sort, drink some cheap wine with it and we were GLAMPING (before glamping was a thing). We always used to get envious glances from passersby that were stuck with hamburgers and hotdogs.

    And I remember having what we called “doctored” instant ramen when our kids were little. We’d top bowls of instant ramen with part of a thinly sliced pork chop, greens, sauteed mushrooms, an egg stirred into the cooking noodles, a little spinach, whatever I had in the house. What a great way to make everyone happy with their own “special” dinner.

    I see more ramen in my near future: curry-style, pho-style and more.

    Thank you!

    • Sarah says

      WOWWW. We weren’t the only ones! Cornish game hens with Kraft Mac & Cheese sounds like camping perfection. That is so awesome. I love these camp cooking stories. Thanks so much for sharing. :)

