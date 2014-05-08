The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein)

by:
144 Comments
Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein) by thewoksoflife.com

If you frequent any good dim sum restaurants, you’re probably familiar with this chicken pan-fried noodles dish, called “Gai See Chow Mein” in Cantonese. We always order Gai See Chow Mein when I meet my sisters and all of our kids for Sunday Dim sum.

But we only order it after we’ve gone through all the har gow (shrimp dumplings), chive dumplings, crispy taro puffs, sesame balls, steamed ribs, chicken feet, porridge, sticky rice, tripe stew, stuffed tofu, turnip cakes, fried squid, and eggplant.

In other words…after we’ve taken down almost every selection of small dim sum dishes from each and every cart in the place, we’ll order a few noodle dishes for…dessert? Uh, we’re usually a pretty big table. Lots of kids.

We’ll order Soy Sauce Pan Fried Noodles, chicken pan-fried noodles Gai See Chow Mein, and one other dish that we haven’t yet covered on this blog (I’ll leave you in suspense for now. We’ll post it soon).

This particular noodle dish involves pan-fried Hong Kong style egg noodles, a velvety sauce, plenty of chicken, and leafy greens. It’s pretty easy to make, so definitely give it a try—especially if you don’t have ready access to the restaurant version.

Here’s our chicken pan fried noodles recipe, folks!

Recipe Instructions

In a bowl, combine the soy sauce, vegetable oil, cornstarch, and salt with your sliced chicken and set aside.

Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein) by thewoksoflife.com

Use your hands to tear the choy sum or baby bok choy lengthwise into manageable pieces and set aside.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the Hong Kong style egg noodles or 10 oz. fresh HK Style noodles.

For fresh noodles, boil for 30 seconds to a minute. For dried, it’ll take a little longer. Cook until they’re just softened.

Read more about these and other essential noodles in our Chinese Noodles and Wrappers page!

Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein) by thewoksoflife.com

Be careful not to overcook them, or they’ll be soggy! Rinse with cold water, drain, and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, salt, ground white pepper, and hot chicken stock. In another bowl, mix the 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water into a slurry and set aside.

To go over what you’ve prepared so far: the marinated chicken, the washed and trimmed veggies, the cooked noodles, the sauce mix, and the cornstarch slurry. I know it seems like a lot of prep, but the dish really does come together quickly!

Heat your wok over high heat and add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, making sure to swirl it around to coat the sides. Spread out your noodles in an even layer and fry for about 3 minutes, or until golden and crisp. Flip the noodles over and fry the other side (you can add a bit more oil if necessary).

If preheated properly, the noodles should not stick to the wok. With practice, you’ll be able to flip all the noodles in one shot! If you’re not feeling lucky, then just flip it in small sections. When the noodles are golden on both sides, transfer the noodles to a large round plate.

Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein) by thewoksoflife.com

Next, heat the wok until just smoking and add another tablespoon of vegetable or canola oil. Sear the chicken breast.

Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein) by thewoksoflife.com

Once browned, add the garlic and then the Shaoxing wine to deglaze the your wok. Pour in your sauce. Now you get why I said hot chicken stock, since I doubt you have a 50 thousand BTU roaring flame beneath your wok!

Our dinky little Beijing flame isn’t the best either. Let the liquid come to a boil and add your green vegetables. Stir and cook for about a minute.

Stir up your slurry mixture again, since the cornstarch probably settled to the bottom of the bowl. Once the liquid is boiling, add about 2/3 of the cornstarch and stir the mixture to thicken. Add more slurry until the sauce thickens enough to coat a spoon. How thick you like your sauce it is also about personal preference. Allow to bubble up for another 30 seconds or so.

Pour the entire mixture over the noodles and serve your chicken pan-fried noodles immediately. Serve with hot chili oil or Sriracha on the side if you like!

Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein) by thewoksoflife.com

That jar of sauce in the pictures is Lao Gan Ma or what we call “lady sauce” named after the nice lady pictured on the jar. It’s a hot chili fermented bean sauce of Hunan origins and is darn good!  Read more about it and other sauces on our Chinese Sauces and oils page!

Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein) by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein) by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein) by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein) by thewoksoflife.com

4.87 from 29 votes

Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein)

Chicken Pan-Fried Noodles (Gai See Chow Mein) is one of our favorite dim sum noodle dishes.Crispy pan fried noodles with a brown chicken sauce is the best!
by: Bill
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Chinese
Gai see chow mein, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 40 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 50 minutes

Ingredients

For the marinade:

  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable or canola oil
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • In a bowl, combine the marinade ingredients with your sliced chicken and set aside. Use your hands to tear the green vegetables lengthwise into manageable pieces and set aside.
  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the fresh or dried noodles. For fresh noodles, boil for 30 seconds to a minute. For dried, it’ll take a little longer. Cook until they’re just softened. Be careful not to overcook them, or they’ll be soggy! Rinse with cold water, drain, and set aside.
  • In a small bowl, combine the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, salt, white pepper, and hot chicken stock. In another bowl, mix the 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water into a slurry and set aside. To go over what you’ve prepared so far: the marinated chicken, the washed and trimmed veggies, the cooked noodles, the sauce mix, and the cornstarch slurry. I know it seems like a lot of prep, but the dish really does come together quickly!
  • Heat your wok over high heat and add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, making sure to swirl it around to coat the sides. Spread out your noodles in an even layer and fry for about 3 minutes, or until golden and crisp. Flip the noodles over and fry the other side (you can add a bit more oil if necessary). If preheated properly, the noodles should not stick to the wok. With practice, you’ll be able to flip all the noodles in one shot! If you’re not feeling lucky, then just flip it in small sections. When the noodles are golden on both sides, transfer the noodles to a large round plate.
  • Next, heat the wok until just smoking and add another tablespoon of vegetable oil. Sear the chicken breast. Once browned, add the garlic and then the Shaoxing wine to deglaze the pan. Pour in your sauce. Now you get why I said hot chicken stock, since I doubt you have a 50 thousand BTU roaring flame beneath your wok! Our dinky little Beijing flame isn’t the best either. Let the liquid come to a boil and add your green vegetables. Stir and cook for about a minute.
  • Stir up your slurry mixture again, since the cornstarch probably settled to the bottom of the bowl. Once the liquid is boiling, add about 2/3 of the cornstarch and stir the mixture to thicken. Add more slurry until the sauce thickens enough to coat a spoon. How thick you like your sauce it is also about personal preference. Allow to bubble up for another 30 seconds or so.
  • Pour the entire mixture over the noodles and serve immediately. Serve with hot chili oil or Sriracha on the side if you like!

nutrition facts

Calories: 443kcal (22%) Carbohydrates: 49g (16%) Protein: 21g (42%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 65mg (22%) Sodium: 1349mg (56%) Potassium: 282mg (8%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 5015IU (100%) Vitamin C: 64.7mg (78%) Calcium: 123mg (12%) Iron: 1.4mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

144 Comments

Rate this recipe:




  1. Joe C says

    This was a great recipe. Like many of you, I added stuff because I like more veggies. I made a double recipe for a larger group and man, it blew everyone’s socks off. I added the same amount of ginger to garlic, the whites of four green onion, a red bell pepper, white mushrooms and one large carrot julienned. Also cooked it on a blackstone. Subbed chicken stock with veggie stock (forgot to get the chicken stock) and used sesame oil when all oil was used. Doing this again next week. :)

    Reply

