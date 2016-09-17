Pork & Holy Basil Stir-fry (Pad Kra Pao)

Hey guys.

About to get real serious about basil right now.

We’ve published several recipes on this blog that involve Thai basil, like this 10-Minute Chicken & Basil Stir-fry and this Thai Basil Beef. In said recipes, we used what our local Asian grocery store labels as, “Thai Basil,” which is actually a variety of cinnamon basil. This is also the kind of basil most commonly used in Thai restaurants here in the States, I believe.

That said, a few commenters on those recipes felt very passionately about our basil usage, suggesting––demanding––that we use holy basil in our recipes. The translation of “Pad Kra Pao,” is apparently “holy basil stir-fry,” so you can’t (technically) make the dish without this key ingredient.

It’s elusive, though. We scoured the Asian markets in our area for holy basil, but could never find it. Finally, we decided to take our only remaining course of action, just to see what all the fuss was about. We bought a packet of seeds on the Internet, stuck ’em in our backyard garden, and waited.

After a few weeks, the little holy basil plants started popping out of the ground:

As the summer wore on, our holy basil crop grew and grew––and we now have a pretty serious holy basil patch in our yard––enough to make endless plates of pad kra pao (Thai holy basil) stir-fry. The picture below is a bit old––we now probably have quadruple the amount you see there).

When I started cooking with it, I finally knew why people had such strong feelings about using it in this Pork Pad Kra Pao stir fry dish––it has a very particular flavor. It’s almost licorice-like, or perhaps fennel-like. In any case, I was a fan. That said, if you’re not into the idea of growing this uncommon (here in ‘Murica, anyway) variety of basil in order to get your hands on some, I maintain that using cinnamon basil or even regular sweet basil is better than having no stir-fry at all!

Ok, on to the pad kra pao stir fry recipe. :)

You’ll need:

In a wok over medium high heat, add the oil, shallots and garlic, and fry for 3 minutes.

Add the chilies and cook for another minute.

Crank up the heat to high, and add the ground pork, breaking it up into small bits and allowing it to crisp up.

Add the sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, and oyster sauce. Stir-fry for another minute and deglaze the pan with the broth or water. Because your pan is over high heat, the liquid should cook off very quickly. Add the basil, and stir-fry until wilted.

Serve this Pork Pad Kra Pao(Holy Basil Stir-fry) over rice!

I think we could have named this Pork & Holy Basil Stir-fry a 10 minute Pork Pad Kra Pao stir fry because it was that quick and easy!