One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce

Published: Last Updated:
51 Comments

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Ah, the glorious simplicity of a one-pan meal. Now that fall has arrived, our oven is officially back in commission, roasting vegetables, baking fall sweets and treats, and most importantly, bringing our one-pan dinner game back to life. If you have yet to bring your oven back online after the heat of summer, this One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce is just the recipe you need to break it in.

I took inspiration for this one-pan roasted chicken in oyster sauce from my dad’s much-loved-by-The-Woks-of-Life-readership recipe for Sticky Oyster Sauce Chicken.

Instead of simmering the chicken in a pan, I decided to roast it in the oven for a slightly crisper texture. Plus, the nice thing about it is, you don’t have to stand by the stove for very long. Once it’s in the oven, all you have to do is set a timer and walk away until it’s done.

In addition to the ginger and scallions, the main flavor agent in this dish is oyster sauce. Made with boiled oysters and seasonings, you wouldn’t necessarily think that you’d want to pour a few tablespoons of this stuff over your chicken.

But don’t you fret––I don’t even like oysters, but I acknowledge that the amazing umami flavor oyster sauce can impart to a dish makes it an indispensable ingredient in my kitchen arsenal.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.comMy grandfather (i.e. my dad’s dad) would always say, “Want to make any dish taste better? Just add a little oyster sauce.”

He was totally right.

Ok, ready for a one-pan wonder? Here’s how to make this one-pan roasted chicken in oyster sauce.

You’ll need:  

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Rinse the chicken thighs and pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.

Place a large roasting pan over medium high heat on your stove across two burners. Once the pan is hot, add the oil and ginger. Allow the ginger to fry in the oil for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the chicken to the pan, skin-side down, and sear until browned. Flip the chicken and sear on the other side.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.comAdd the scallions to the pan.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.comThoroughly combine the wine, soy sauce, and oyster sauce in a bowl, and pour it over the chicken and the scallions.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.comTransfer to the oven and roast for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this one-pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce right out of the oven over white rice

One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

5.0 from 10 reviews
One-Pan Roasted Oyster Sauce Chicken & Scallions
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
One-Pan Roasted Chicken in Oyster Sauce is easy to make and delicious. Set the oven timer and wait until this oven roasted chicken in oyster sauce is done!
Author:
Recipe type: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
  • 8 chicken thighs
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 5 slices fresh ginger (¼-inch thick)
  • 2 bunches scallions, washed, trimmed, and cut into 2- to 3-inch lengths
  • ¼ cup Shaoxing wine, other rice wine, or dry sherry
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons oyster sauce
Instructions
  1. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Rinse the chicken thighs and pat thoroughly dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Place a large roasting pan over medium high heat on your stove across two burners. Once the pan is hot, add the oil and ginger. Allow the ginger to fry in the oil for 1 minute, or until fragrant. Add the chicken to the pan, skin-side down, and sear until browned. Flip the chicken and sear on the other side.
  3. Add the scallions to the pan. Thoroughly combine the wine, soy sauce, and oyster sauce in a bowl, and pour it over the chicken and the scallions. Transfer to the oven and roast for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

 

51 Comments

  1. Kate says

    I’ve made this a few times now and we love it! We are a small family, so I reduce the chicken thighs to only 4, but add about a pound of trimmed green beans to the pan with the scallions and roast it all together. It becomes an easy one-dish dinner!

    Reply

  2. mability says

    Another successful easy recipe that will go into rotation for me and the family. This was simple and delicious. I couldn’t get enough of the sauce…Next time I’ll double it.

    Since I started using your recipes, I’ve grown to love ginger, it might be because most of your recipes call for the ginger to be fried or cooked. I buy quite a bit of the fresh now. Thanks so much for sharing your recipes. I can’t wait for you to publish a cookbook! Hope that’s in the future soon.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi mability, you know you can freeze ginger, I usually slice them thinly before freezing so I don’t have to try and cut a solid block of frozen ginger.

      Reply

    • mability says

      Thanks Judy –
      Just noticed your comment when re-printing this recipe. I had no idea you could freeze ginger, that’s good to know. I just bought some and going to slice a small section and freeze. Now I can add it quickly to my tea.

      Reply

  3. Sam_D says

    This is the 2nd recipe I’ve tried from your site, and another resounding success!
    I used pieces from a whole chicken for family of 4 (2 fussy meat eaters) and they all loved it. Fantastic as it’s so simple: just a few ingredients and I did mine in a creuset.
    Thank you for the inspiration!

    Reply

  4. Jonbin says

    Easy. One Pot. Few Ingredients. & Jam Packed w/ Flavor!!! What’s not to love about this recipe!!

    I just made this for dinner and honestly I was quite skeptical about how it was going to turn out since Im not too keen on oyster flavor, but it was DELICIOUS!

    How can something so SIMPLE be so FLAVORFUL!? ugh definitely keeping this in my recipe book.

    I used skinless boneless chicken thighs and only had 6 thighs so I reduced the temperature to 18 min instead of 25-30 min and it cooked perfectly. I’m always afraid of overcooking my chicken (no one likes tough chicken /:) and reducing the time was perfect. Mixing the sauce with the rice was SO good ugh.

    Big big hit!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      I always can’t believe how good this dish is either, especially considering how simple it is! As my grandpa used to say, oyster sauce makes EVERYTHING taste better. Thanks for trying out the recipe and leaving us a comment Jonbin!

      Reply

      • Jonbin says

        Just wanted to say that I made this as a meal prep for my boyfriend and I and it was PERFECT! I paired it with white rice and steamed taiwanese broccoli w/ oyster sauce. Makes eating healthy so easy when the recipe is so good & so simple.

        Thank you again for the delicious recipes!!

        Reply

  6. Donna Brice says

    Made this last week. Could not believe how delicious it was was such few ingredients. This will become a regular on our meal rotation for sure!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Yay! So glad you liked it, Donna. You’re right–oyster sauce is kind of a miracle ingredient. It makes everything taste good!

      Reply

  8. Stephanie says

    This is so good and so easy – this will be a staple for me going forward! If I can keep myself from eating it all in one sitting.

    The sauce at the end is SO delicious drizzled over rice. I also added in some sliced bell peppers for some extra veggies and they were perfect! I could see beefing this up with some sliced onions, snow peas, or other veggies that don’t take too long to cook!

    Reply

  10. Gracie says

    Hi there,

    With a Staub Cocotte cast iron pot, it will work for this recipe too right? Cos im gg to half the recipe so portion wise shld be fine and it can go into the oven

    Gracie

    Reply

      • Gracie says

        Hey Sarah,

        In the end I couldn’t fit all four thighs in my round cocette so I pan fry them two at a time and transfer to a roasting pan then bake in the oven. (So much Oil was splattering from the Staub, it was crazy..)

        Anyway, the chicken turned out a little over cooked dry but smelled and tasted wonderful. I guess I need to tweak the time a bit. (The thighs were smaller)

        But, I need some help- the sauce was all dried up and charred when I took out from the oven. Not as saucy as your pics. There was also Soo much splattering in the oven.. when you say roasting pan, is it the same as those pan that comes with the oven? I only have that and i didn’t date to put it over an open flame..

        Is it because i halve the recipe for the seasoning so there is it much sauce? Also I preheat the oven for ten minutes that’s why it was too hot? Hope to hear from you soon!

        Reply

        • Sarah says

          Hey Gracie, you’re totally right that the size of the chicken thighs is going to affect the cooking time significantly. I’m surprised to hear about this splattering issue. Maybe your oven runs hotter than mine––try turning the oven down by 25 degrees.

          And yes, if you halved the recipe, and there was less meat/liquid in the pan, they would definitely dry out faster. You can make the whole recipe and save the leftovers, or just add a cup of water to the roasting pan to prevent the sauce from drying out.

          I used the kind of roasting pan that one would roast say, a turkey in. But your Staub should work as well.

          Reply

