The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Home Recipes Pork Moo Shu Pork: The Authentic Chinese Recipe

Moo Shu Pork: The Authentic Chinese Recipe

Judy
by:
48 Comments
Moo Shu Pork - The authentic Chinese Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

I know what you’re wondering. Hey, Judy, are you sure this is Moo Shu Pork? Where are the moo shu pancakes?!

Well, I’m here to break the news to you. This is what Moo Shu Pork (木樨肉) actually looks like. I included its Chinese name so you know I’m not making it up. Trust me, I was equally surprised when I first saw it on a menu in China, because I also wondered where those pancakes were!

Apparently Moo Shu Pork is a very common home-cooked dish in China and the authentic Chinese moo shu pork recipe does not include any moo shu pancakes. It’s super easy and equally tasty. It may look odd at first sight—there’s cucumber, egg, AND black wood ear mushrooms. What a combo!

And those cucumbers; who cooks cucumbers? But in China, besides using cucumbers in cold appetizers (like our smashed cucumber salad), it’s also a common addition to stir-fries. It was weird for us too at first, but once we tried it, we could see the logic.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll just have to trust us on this one. I wouldn’t share this authentic Chinese moo shu pork recipe if I didn’t think it was any good. In fact, it’s more than good! (And, might I add, the fact that it made it to the blog means it earned the approval of my two ABC daughters!)

Perhaps most importantly, as we hit the inevitable August heat wave, my garden has been churning out cucumbers like a cheap ticket machine. I’ve already made this dish four times in the past two weeks! If your garden is like mine, give it a try, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

P.S. I apologize for the over-grown cucumbers in the photos. That’s what happens when it’s “still not there yet” as you walk the garden in the morning, and then it turns into a giant mutant in the afternoon.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Moo Shu Pork: Recipe Instructions

First, combine the pork with the marinade ingredients (light soy sauce, Shaoxing (rice) wine, cornstarch, sesame oil, and ginger), and set aside for 20-30 minutes.

Then cook the eggs. Whisk together the eggs with the Shaoxing wine and salt. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the beaten eggs, scramble, and turn off the heat. Dish out the cooked eggs and set aside.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the wok over high heat once again, and add 2 tablespoons of oil. When the oil starts to smoke, add the pork and sear the meat until lightly browned.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add the chopped scallions and stir.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the sliced cucumbers and wood ear mushrooms. Stir fry to thoroughly combine the ingredients.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Now it’s time to add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, oyster sauce, and water.

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir fry everything well for an additional 30 seconds. Finally add the cooked eggs, stir-fry for another 30 seconds, and serve!

Moo Shu Pork, by thewoksoflife.com

Moo Shu Pork - The authentic Chinese Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

We served this healthy authentic moo shu pork dish with hot brown rice!

Moo Shu Pork - The authentic Chinese Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Moo Shu Pork - The authentic Chinese Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Moo Shu Pork

This moo shu pork recipe isn't your typical Chinese takeout fare. You may be surprised to know that moo shu pork is actually a home-style dish in China that is served without any pancakes. Try this authentic Chinese recipe at home!
by: Judy
Course:Pork
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:moo shu pork
Traditional Chinese moo shu pork
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 50 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 1 hour

Ingredients

For the pork & marinade:

For the eggs:

  • 3 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine (or dry sherry)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon oil

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • First, combine the pork with the marinade ingredients and set aside for 20-30 minutes.
  • Then cook the eggs. Whisk together the eggs with the rice wine and salt. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the beaten eggs, scramble, and turn off the heat. Dish out the cooked eggs and set aside.
  • Heat the wok over high heat once again, and add 2 tablespoons of oil. When the oil starts to smoke, add the pork and sear the meat until lightly browned. Then add the chopped scallion and stir.
  • Next, add the sliced cucumbers and wood ear mushrooms. Stir fry to thoroughly combine the ingredients. Now it’s time to add the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, oyster sauce and water.
  • Stir fry everything well for an additional 30 seconds. Finally add the cooked eggs, stir-fry for another 30 seconds, and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 324kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 16g (32%) Fat: 26g (40%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 164mg (55%) Sodium: 603mg (25%) Potassium: 403mg (12%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 290IU (6%) Vitamin C: 4.5mg (5%) Calcium: 41mg (4%) Iron: 1.5mg (8%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Judy

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

48 Comments

