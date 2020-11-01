The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Chicken & Poultry Moo Shu Chicken (with pancakes!)

Moo Shu Chicken (with pancakes!)

by:
108 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Moo Shu Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

I remember making Moo Shu Chicken at my first job at a Holiday Inn in upstate New York, and again in my parents’ Chinese restaurant in New Jersey. We made it the same way at both places.

When we made this moo shu chicken again the other day (again, the same way)—this time documenting it for posterity—everyone agreed that the recipe is officially tried and true.

After devouring it on our family blogging day, we also declared that we should make it more often!

Note: This recipe was originally published in November 2015. We’ve since updated it with clearer instructions, nutrition information and more. Enjoy! 

The Perfect Mandarin Pancakes for Moo Shu

We recently created the perfect recipe for Mandarin pancakes, which we used in our Easy Peking Duck recipe. They’re also perfect for this moo shu chicken.

If you really want to get crazy, you can make a double batch and have Moo Shu Chicken one night and Easy Peking Duck the next! The pancakes are addictively chewy and go perfectly with a thin layer of hoisin sauce.

If you’re short on time, however, you can also try our shortcut mandarin pancakes, which are made with dumpling wrappers. They’re not quite as tasty, but they’re a good substitute in a pinch!

While there is a proper way to wrap the Moo Shu Chicken (we have some instructive images below), any technique that uses the pancake as a vehicle for getting the chicken from point A to point B will do!

If you make the moo shu pancakes ahead of time, you can fold them in half or roll them up in advance. Just before serving, simply steam them for 1-2 minutes to re-heat. 

A Note on Dried Ingredients

My last tip before we get to the good stuff is that this recipe requires getting your hands on some specialty Chinese dried ingredients.

They are:

These dried ingredients are great to have on hand for many of our other recipes including our hot and sour soup and Steamed Chicken with Mushrooms and Lily Flowers.

Here are photos of what wood ear mushrooms look like dried and later reconstituted:

Package of dried wood ear mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Reconstituted wood ear mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

And here’s what all three ingredients look like after reconstituting:

Reconstituted dried shiitakes, wood ears, and Lily Flowers, by thewoksoflife.com

Check out our Chinese Dried and Preserved Ingredients page for more information.

There, you’ll also find further details on plenty of other Chinese ingredients you may be scratching your heads over!

Moo Shu Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

This retro Chinese restaurant favorite won’t disappoint! Give it a try and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Moo Shu Chicken: Recipe Instructions

Mix the chicken and marinade ingredients (chicken breast, water, cornstarch, oil, sesame oil, white pepper) in a bowl until well-incorporated, and set aside for 15 minutes.

Pour 1 tablespoon oil into a heated frying pan and pour in the beaten eggs to make an omelet. Transfer to a cutting board, and cut the egg omelet into thin strips. Set aside.

Sliced cooked egg, by thewoksoflife.com

Combine the hot water, 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce, 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, 1 teaspoon light soy sauce, and 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil in a bowl. Stir until well-combined and set aside.

Heat another tablespoon of oil in your wok or large skillet until it’s almost smoking, and add the chicken. Lightly sear on all sides until about 80% done, and transfer back to the marinade bowl. Set aside.

Stir-frying shredded chicken in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Add an additional tablespoon of oil to the wok, and turn the heat up to high.

Stir in the garlic, followed immediately by the shredded napa cabbage, rehydrated dried shiitake mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and lily flowers.

Give everything a good stir for 1 minute. Add the Shaoxing wine, and stir-fry for another 20 seconds.

Plate of shredded napa cabbage, by thewoksoflife.com

Adding shredded cabbage to wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-frying shredded cabbage, mushrooms, and lily flowers for moo shu by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the sauce mixture, cooked chicken, and egg strips.

The pan should be hot enough so that there is little or no residual liquid left at the bottom of the pan. Nobody wants soupy moo shu chicken!

Adding pre-cooked chicken back to wok of vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-frying chicken with vegetables in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss in the scallions, and serve with the pancakes (mandarin pancakes recipe here), and extra hoisin sauce!

Moo Shu Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Moo Shu Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Moo Shu Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Moo Shu Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Moo Shu Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Want More Moo Shu?

Give this Vegetable Moo Shu recipe a try on your next Meatless Monday. After that, try our traditional Chinese Moo Shu Pork recipe. The authentic Chinese version is quite different from the Chinese American takeout version, but it’s no less delicious!

5 from 34 votes

Moo Shu Chicken (With Homemade Pancakes!)

Ready for a great moo shu chicken recipe that's higher quality than takeout? This is how we used to make it in our family restaurant—a rapidly disappearing flavorful version of the dish.
by: Bill
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
Moo Shu Chicken
serves: 4
Prep: 1 hour
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the chicken and marinade:

For the rest of the dish:

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Mix the sliced chicken and marinade ingredients in a bowl until well-incorporated, and set aside for 15 minutes.
  • Pour 1 tablespoon oil into a heated frying pan and pour in the beaten eggs to make an omelet. Transfer to a cutting board, and cut the egg omelet into thin strips. Set aside. Combine the hot water, 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce, 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, 1 teaspoon light soy sauce, and 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil in a bowl. Stir until well-combined and set aside.
  • Heat another tablespoon of oil in your wok or large skillet until it's almost smoking, and add the chicken. Lightly sear on all sides until about 80% done, and remove from the wok. Set aside.
  • Add an additional tablespoon of oil to the wok, and turn the heat up to high. Stir in the garlic, followed immediately by the cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and lily flowers. Give everything a good stir for 1 minute. Add the Shaoxing wine, and stir-fry for another 20 seconds.
  • Next, add the sauce mixture, cooked chicken, and egg strips. The pan should be hot enough so that there is little or no residual liquid left at the bottom of the pan. Toss in the scallions, and serve with the pancakes and extra hoisin sauce!

Tips & Notes:

Nutrition info is for filling only, not including pancakes.
Click HERE for our Mandarin Pancake recipe.

nutrition facts

Calories: 257kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 10g (3%) Protein: 17g (34%) Fat: 16g (25%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Cholesterol: 118mg (39%) Sodium: 377mg (16%) Potassium: 483mg (14%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 375IU (8%) Vitamin C: 17.9mg (22%) Calcium: 66mg (7%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

108 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.