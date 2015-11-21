I remember making this dish at my first job in upstate New York at the Holiday Inn and again in my parents’ Chinese restaurant in New Jersey––the same way for both places. When we made it the other day (again, the same way), but this time documenting it for posterity, everyone agreed that the recipe is officially tried and true. And we all concurred after devouring this dish on our family blogging day that we should make it more often!

We recently created the perfect recipe for Mandarin pancakes, which we used for our Easy Peking Duck recipe. They’re also perfect for this moo shu chicken recipe. If you really want to get crazy, you can make a double batch and have Moo Shu Chicken one night and Easy Peking Duck the next! The pancakes are addictively chewy and go perfectly with a thin layer of hoisin sauce.

Speaking of pancakes…there is a proper way to wrap the Moo Shu Chicken (and we have some good pictures below), but any technique that uses the pancake as a vehicle for getting the chicken from point A to point B will do! If you make the moo shu pancakes ahead of time, you can fold them in half or roll them up and steam for a minute or two to heat them up just before serving.

My last tip before we get to the good stuff is that this recipe requires getting your hands on some specialty dried ingredients—namely, dried mushrooms, wood ears, and lily flowers. Check out our Chinese Dried and Preserved Ingredients page for more information. There’s also information on plenty of other Chinese ingredients you may be scratching your heads over!

This retro Chinese restaurant favorite won’t disappoint—here’s what you’ll need to get started!

For the chicken and marinade:

8 oz. chicken breast, sliced into thin strips

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon oil

½ teaspoon sesame oil

Fresh ground white pepper

For the rest of the dish:

For more info on the dried mushrooms, wood ears and lily flowers, check out our Chinese Dried and Preserved Ingredients info page! Here are photos of what wood ear mushrooms look like dried and reconstituted:

Mix the chicken and marinade ingredients in a bowl until well-incorporated, and set aside for 15 minutes.

Pour 1 tablespoon oil into a heated frying pan and pour in the beaten eggs to make an omelet. Transfer to a cutting board, and cut the egg omelet into thin strips. Set aside.

Combine the hot water, 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce, 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, 1 teaspoon light soy sauce, and 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil in a bowl. Stir until well-combined and set aside.

Heat another tablespoon of oil in your wok or large skillet until it’s almost smoking, and add the chicken. Lightly sear on all sides until about 80% done, and transfer back to the marinade bowl. Set aside.

Add an additional tablespoon of oil to the wok, and turn the heat up to high. Stir in the garlic, followed immediately by the cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and lily flowers. Give everything a good stir for 1 minute. Add the Shaoxing wine, and stir fry for another 20 seconds.

Next, add the sauce mixture, cooked chicken, and egg strips. The pan should be hot enough so that there is little or no residual liquid left at the bottom of the pan. Nobody wants soupy moo shu chicken!

Toss in the scallions and serve with the pancakes (recipe here) and extra hoisin sauce!