The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Beef Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

by:
750 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Mongolian Beef Recipe, An "Authentic" version, by thewoksoflife.com

Our Mongolian Beef recipe became one of the most popular Woks of Life recipes after we first published it in July 2015, and for good reason!

The Origins of Mongolian Beef

But first. What exactly are the origins of Mongolian Beef? Because it’s definitely not Mongolian…

In fact, in Mongolia, more often than not, home cooks simply boil meat and dip it in sauces. Not exactly a stir-fry.

Everything is served with Bai Jiu, a stiff, white lightning liquor made of sorghum (usually 90 proof or higher!) very popular in China.

(A friend of mine who visits his Mongolian in-laws almost always ends up drunk and horizontal on the couch after the traditional welcome-home dinner!)

As for the true origins of Mongolian beef, my theory is that someone just forgot to add the orange to a wok full of Orange Beef, and added more sugar instead. Hence, the Mongolian Beef recipe was born. (But, as Judy and the girls would say, that’s just my crazy theory/the ramblings of an old coot!)

Anyway, chalk it up to Chinese-American menu planners and marketers who dubbed the dish “Mongolian Beef.”

It’s a close cousin to “Singapore Noodles,” a dish that many actual Singaporeans scratch their heads over––most likely born in the stainless steel kitchen of a Chinese takeout joint!

The Woks of Life Mongolian Beef Recipe

Now that we have that clear, it doesn’t take a genius to know that despite their somewhat misleading names, these Westernized Asian dishes can be GOOD!

P.F. Chang’s version of this dish is probably the most well-known, but, personally, I think their dish is way too sweet, and it’s definitely too sweet for Judy (which is saying something, since she comes from Shanghai, where sweet-savory dishes are often the main event).

In fact, when Judy found out I was going to make a Mongolian beef recipe, the exclamations were strong and immediate: “Too sweet! Too oily! No good! You’re crazy!”

So, I adjusted.

  • Cut the sugar–wayyy down.
  • Reduce the amount of oil used–wayyy down.

And after the photographs were taken, the Mongolian beef on the plate disappeared before all of our eyes once the rice was served. Amidst the feeding frenzy were these comments, muffled by mouthfuls:

  • Sarah: “Holy crap, that’s tasty!”
  • Kaitlin: “Daaang, gimme more of that rice!”
  • Judy: “WOW. That is SO good!”
  • My humble remark: “Ok, you guys were hungry.”

Mongolian Beef Recipe, An "Authentic" version, by thewoksoflife.com

If you would rather have some chicken, then check out our popular Mongolian Chicken recipe!

Mongolian Beef Recipe: Instructions

Combine the sliced beef with 1 teaspoon oil, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon cornstarch and let it sit and marinate for an hour. The beef should still be quite moist after it has marinated. If it looks too dry, add a tablespoon of water to it.

Next, dredge the marinated beef slices in the remaining 1/4 cup of cornstarch until lightly coated. These steps ensure that the Mongolian Beef is tasty and crispy! For more detailed information on the many ways to use cornstarch to get authentic results at home with our recipes, see our post on How to Use Cornstarch in Chinese Cooking.

In a small bowl, mix brown sugar and hot water (or low sodium chicken or beef stock) until the sugar is dissolved. Mix in 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce.

If you don’t have low sodium soy sauce, substitute 2 1/2 tablespoons regular soy sauce and 1 1/2 tablespoons water. The saltiness of various soy sauce brands varies, so give the sauce a taste, and adjust the amounts of sugar/soy sauce/water/stock to your own taste. 

Mongolian Beef Recipe, An "Authentic" version, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 1/3 cup oil in the wok over high heat. Just before the oil starts to smoke, spread the flank steak pieces evenly in the wok, and let sear for 1 minute (depending upon the heat of your wok). Fry in smaller batches for best results! Turn over and let the other side sear for another 30 seconds.

Mongolian Beef Recipe, An "Authentic" version, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove to a sheet pan; tilt it slightly to let the oil drain to one side (lean it on a cookbook or cutting board). The beef should be seared with a crusty coating.

Mongolian Beef Recipe, An "Authentic" version, by thewoksoflife.com

Drain the oil from the wok, leaving 1 tablespoon behind, and turn the heat to medium-high. Add the ginger and dried chili peppers, if using.

Mongolian Beef Recipe, An "Authentic" version, by thewoksoflife.com

After about 15 seconds, add the garlic. Stir for another 10 seconds and add the premixed sauce.

Mongolian Beef Recipe, An "Authentic" version, by thewoksoflife.com

Let the sauce simmer for about 2 minutes. Then slowly stir in the cornstarch slurry  (1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water) mixture. Simmer until the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Add the beef and scallions, and toss everything for another 30 seconds.

Mongolian Beef Recipe, An "Authentic" version, by thewoksoflife.com

There should be almost no liquid as the sauce should be clinging to the beef. If you still have sauce, increase the heat slightly and stir until thickened.

Plate and serve with hot steamed rice!

Mongolian Beef Recipe, An "Authentic" version, by thewoksoflife.com

Mongolian Beef Recipe, An "Authentic" version, by thewoksoflife.com

Mongolian Beef Recipe, An "Authentic" version, by thewoksoflife.com

Mongolian Beef Recipe, An "Authentic" version, by thewoksoflife.com

4.9 from 234 votes

Mongolian Beef

This Mongolian Beef Recipe is a crispy homemade version that's less sweet and more flavorful than restaurant versions you're probably used to. It's one of our top recipes for a reason!
by: Bill
Course:Beef recipes
Cuisine:Chinese
Mongolian beef
serves: 3
Prep: 1 hour 15 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 1 hour 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces flank steak (225g, sliced against the grain into 1/4-inch thick slices)
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil (plus 1/3 cup for frying)
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch (plus 1/4 cup, divided)
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup hot water (or hot low sodium chicken or beef stock)
  • 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce or 1 1/2 tablespoons water and 2 1/2 tablespoons regular soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon ginger (minced)
  • 5 dried red chili peppers (optional)
  • 2 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch (mixed with 1 tablespoon water to make a slurry)
  • 2 scallions (cut into 1-inch long slices on the diagonal)

Instructions

  • Combine the sliced beef with 1 teaspoon oil, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, and 1 tablespoon cornstarch. Marinate for 1 hour. The beef should still be quite moist after it has marinated. If it looks too dry, add a tablespoon of water to it.
  • Next, dredge the marinated beef slices in the remaining 1/4 cup of cornstarch until lightly coated.
  • In a small bowl, mix brown sugar and hot water (or low sodium chicken or beef stock) until the sugar is dissolved. Mix in 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce. If you don't have low sodium soy sauce, substitute 2 1/2 tablespoons regular soy sauce and 1 1/2 tablespoons water. The saltiness of various soy sauce brands varies, so give the sauce a taste, and adjust the amounts of sugar/soy sauce/water/stock to your own taste. 
  • Heat 1/3 cup vegetable oil in the wok over high heat. Just before the oil starts to smoke, spread the flank steak pieces evenly in the wok, and sear for 1 minute (depending upon the heat of your wok). Turn over and let the other side sear for another 30 seconds. Remove to a sheet pan. Tilt it slightly to let the oil drain to one side (lean it on a cookbook or cutting board). The beef should be seared with a crusty coating.
  • Drain the oil from the wok, leaving 1 tablespoon behind, and turn the heat to medium-high. Add the ginger and dried chili peppers, if using. After about 15 seconds, add the garlic. Stir for another 10 seconds and add the premixed sauce.
  • Let the sauce simmer for about 2 minutes and slowly stir in the cornstarch slurry mixture. Cook until the sauce has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon.
  • Add the beef and scallions and toss everything together for another 30 seconds. There should be almost no liquid, as the sauce should be clinging to the beef. If you still have sauce, increase the heat slightly and stir until thickened. Plate and serve with steamed rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 375kcal (19%) Carbohydrates: 17g (6%) Protein: 18g (36%) Fat: 27g (42%) Saturated Fat: 19g (95%) Cholesterol: 45mg (15%) Sodium: 810mg (34%) Potassium: 334mg (10%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 9g (10%) Vitamin A: 300IU (6%) Vitamin C: 2.1mg (3%) Calcium: 36mg (4%) Iron: 1.7mg (9%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

750 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook