The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Roasted Lemongrass Chicken Thighs

Roasted Lemongrass Chicken Thighs

Sarah
by:
47 Comments
Roasted lemongrass chicken thighs are one of my all-time favorite easy one-pan chicken dishes. Another 10-ingredient wonder, this lemongrass chicken goes great with summer rolls, a crunchy salad, or just some steamed rice and veggies.

Why I Love This Recipe

For me, what makes this chicken great is not just the flavor, but the texture. After the chicken is marinated, the marinade isn’t discarded, but added to the pan with the chicken before it goes into the oven.

The result? A sticky, crispy, delicious sauce that can be brushed onto the crisp chicken skin after roasting. Searing the chicken before roasting it in the oven seals in the juices and results in very moist and juicy meat. 

There’s also a bit of oil and chicken fat in the bottom of the pan that, when mixed with some steamed rice or a rice noodle salad, just can’t be beat.

For more easy one-pan chicken dishes, check out our Thai Roasted Chicken Thighs, Roasted Chicken with Lemon & Potatoes, Mediterranean Chicken Thighs, Five Spice Baked Chicken, and a recent favorite, Roasted Chicken with Oyster Sauce.

Note, this recipe makes 8 chicken thighs, and serves 6-8, but I made half of the recipe for the photos you see in the post!

Lemongrass Chicken: Recipe Instructions

In the bowl of a food processor, add 3 tablespoons oil, the fish sauce, oyster sauce, crushed red pepper flakes, sugar, shallots, garlic cloves, lemongrass, and lime zest. Process until smooth. Add to a bowl, along with the chicken, and toss to coat the chicken in the marinade. Cover, transfer to the fridge, and marinate for 1-4 hours.

Preheat your oven to 350°F.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Reserving the marinade, add chicken to the skillet skin side down.

Cook for 4 minutes. Turn the chicken, add the reserved marinade to the skillet, and transfer to the oven.

Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.

Brush the oil and marinade in the bottom of the pan on top of the chicken. Serve with lime wedges and chopped Thai basil, of desired.

This dish goes great with summer rolls, a crunchy salad (noodle salad), or just some steamed rice and veggies.

Roasted Lemongrass Chicken Thighs

by: Sarah
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Asian
Keyword:lemongrass chicken
serves: 8
Prep: 1 hour 25 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Total: 2 hours

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In the bowl of a food processor, add 3 tablespoons oil, the fish sauce, oyster sauce, pepper flakes, sugar, shallots, garlic, lemongrass, and lime zest. Process until smooth. Add to a bowl, along with the chicken, and toss to coat the chicken in the marinade. Cover, transfer to the fridge, and marinate for 1-4 hours.
  • Preheat your oven to 350°F.
  • Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a 12-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Reserving the marinade, add chicken to the skillet skin side down. Cook for 4 minutes. Turn the chicken, add the reserved marinade to the skillet, and transfer to the oven. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.
  • Brush the oil and marinade in the bottom of the pan on top of the chicken. Serve with lime wedges and chopped Thai basil, if desired.

nutrition facts

Calories: 333kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 6g (2%) Protein: 19g (38%) Fat: 26g (40%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 111mg (37%) Sodium: 745mg (31%) Potassium: 317mg (9%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 160IU (3%) Vitamin C: 3.3mg (4%) Calcium: 23mg (2%) Iron: 1.3mg (7%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

