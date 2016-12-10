The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Japanese Gyoza Dumplings

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings

Published: Last Updated:
By 35 Comments

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

I learned how to make dumplings at my grandmother’s knee. It took me years to master the perfect fold––probably because I got a rather early start, and it would take a while before my clumsy five-year-old’s hands got the hang of the whole gyoza and dumpling-making process.

Today, my sister and I are machines when it comes to dumpling assembly. When it’s time to make a batch, my grandmother just sits back, opens up a copy of InStyle magazine, and sips her hot water while watching years of patient teaching pay off.

We’ve posted many a dumpling recipe on this blog, including our go-to usual recipe, pork and chive dumplings, vegetable dumplings, and even a crazy buffalo chicken dumpling. Today, however, we’re going to make the Japanese version of these pan-fried packets of amazingness––gyoza.

In my mind, there are a few key differences between gyoza dumplings and say, a Shanghainese pork dumpling. The dumpling wrapper is a bit thinner (as far as I know, always store-bought), and the filling often has a distinct ginger flavor. The meat and vegetable filling is also often ground much finer. My dad has many fond memories of traveling to Japan on business trips and downing plates and plates of these with a bunch of coworkers and plenty of Sapporo draft beer. Needless to say, he was a big part in developing this particular recipe.

Let’s make ‘em.

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

For this gyoza recipe, you’ll need:

For the dipping sauce:

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Begin by blanching the napa cabbage in boiling water for 30 seconds.

Gyoza, by thewoksoflife.com

Drain the cabbage in a colander and rinse with cold water. Squeeze any excess water from the cabbage with your hands.

Gyoza, by thewoksoflife.com

To the food processor, add the blanched cabbage, ground pork, smashed garlic, ginger, scallion, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar, salt and pepper. Pulse the mixture in the food processor until the filling is well-combined.

Gyoza, by thewoksoflife.com

Gyoza, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare sheet pans or cookie sheets lined with plastic wrap or parchment paper. To assemble the gyoza dumplings, place about 2 teaspoons of filling in the middle of each wrapper, and use your finger dipped in a small bowl of fresh water to moisten the outer edges of the wrapper. You could simply fold them in half, or you can pleat them as you see in the photos. Make sure they are well-sealed.

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Notice again how thin these gyoza wrappers are. They were harder to find but thin skins are a must for the more delicate Japanese gyoza dumplings.

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat a tablespoon of cooking oil in a nonstick or cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Place the gyoza in the pan and fry until the bottom of the gyoza become crispy and golden, about 2-3 minutes.

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

When the gyoza have fried, add 1 tablespoon of water to the hot pan and immediately cover the pan to steam the dumplings. We use much less water than Chinese dumplings since the skins are so thin and they cook much faster than potstickers with thicker store-bought dumpling skins or Chinese dumplings with home made skins.

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Let the gyoza dumplings steam until the water has evaporated (about 2 minutes), remove the cover, and continue cooking until the bottoms of the gyoza get crispy again. With the thinner skins and the finely ground filling, Gyoza cook much faster as well!

Prepare your dipping sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl, and serve alongside the crispy gyoza! From more variations on dipping sauces, we our recipe for traditional dumpling sauce.

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 5 votes

Japanese Gyoza Dumplings

Japanese gyoza are like Chinese dumplings and potstickers but use thinner skins and finely ground meat. Gyoza are a more delicate than the usual potsticker.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time1 hr 15 mins
Course: Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine: Japanese
Keyword: gyoza
Servings: 10
Calories: 208kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

You’ll need:

For the dipping sauce:

Instructions

  • Begin by blanching the napa cabbage in boiling water for 30 seconds. Drain the cabbage in a colander and rinse with cold water. Squeeze any excess water from the cabbage with your hands.
  • To the food processor, add the blanched cabbage, ground pork, smashed garlic, ginger, scallion, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar, salt and pepper. Pulse the mixture in the food processor until the filling is well-combined.
  • Prepare sheet pans or cookie sheets lined with plastic wrap or parchment paper. To assemble the gyoza, place about 2 teaspoons of filling in the middle of each wrapper, and use your finger dipped in a small bowl of fresh water to moisten the outer edges of the wrapper. You could simply fold them in half, or you can pleat them as you see in the photos. Make sure they are well-sealed.
  • Heat a tablespoon of cooking oil in a nonstick or cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Place the gyoza in the pan and fry until the bottom of the gyoza become crispy and golden, about 2-3 minutes.
  • When the gyoza have fried, add 1 tablespoon of water to the hot pan and immediately cover the pan to steam the dumplings. Let the gyoza to steam until the water has evaporated (about 2 minutes), remove the cover, and continue cooking until the bottoms of the gyoza get crispy again.
  • Prepare your dipping sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl, and serve alongside the crispy gyoza!

Notes

Makes 4-5 dozen.

Nutrition

Calories: 208kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 20mg | Sodium: 615mg | Potassium: 194mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 140IU | Vitamin C: 10.7mg | Calcium: 50mg | Iron: 1.7mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Shrimp Toast: A Chinese Takeout Classic
Chinese Tomato Egg Stir-fry
Japanese Superfood Miso Soup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

35 Comments

  1. Andie says


    The flavour was spot on! I was able to find gyoza skins at the asian market, which was perfect. Don’t have a food processor so I hand chopped things fairly fine, and hand mixed it.

    Reply

  2. Charisse Chiba says

    Hello. We would like to make these for a family gathering. Is it possible to freeze just the filling and then defrost it when we bring it to the party so we can all assemble the gyoza together? Any tips?

    Thank you so much.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Charisse, It is best and less risky to assemble the gyoza and freeze them whole on a tray and cook them at the party. Freezing the filling and letting it defrost will also work, but you need time for it to defrost and then you will have to stir it well again to reincorporate liquid from the defrosting process. Happy cooking!

      Reply

  3. Wil says

    Hi,

    I just wanted to firstly say how much I love your blog and your work. It’s all fantastic quality and I’ve been able to really expand my repertoire of Chinese/ East Asian dishes, much to my great excitement.

    I’ve got a quick question. How do I stop the store-bought dumpling skins from opening when in the fry pan? I don’t pleat the sides, and instead use a raviolo mould. Is it as simple as using some water on the edges when sealing?

    Thanks so much!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Wil, love to hear you are cooking with us! Water or a cornstarch water solution is essential to sealing the storebought dumpling wrappers ;-)

      Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Mervin, gyoza are a type of Japanese dumpling. We have plenty of other Chinese dumpling recipes on the site as well if you want to check them out! Just type the word “dumpling” in the search bar.

      Reply

  5. Marion says


    Another of your recipe, another hit with the SO! Really loved the crispy bottom and the soft and delicious top.
    Do you know if these can be prepared and frozen before steaming them?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Marion, yes, they can be frozen, but they have to be frozen immediately. Because the gyoza wrappers are so thin and delicate, they can get soggy quite quickly. As you’re making the gyoza, place them on a parchment lined baking sheet a centimeter a part (so they are not at all touching). Wrap in a plastic bag (any supermarket shopping bag will work), and freeze overnight. The next day, they should be frozen solid, and you can transfer them carefully to a freezer container or bag for longer term storage (up to 1 month if you still want them to taste fresh). Then just steam or pan-fry as normal. No need to defrost them beforehand. Hope that helps!

      Reply

  6. Su says

    Hello,
    First of all, thanks again for this amazing website..

    I’m having a party with at least 10 people and would like to make these gyoza, do you have any advice regarding preparation/cooking – an easier way to cook a lot of gyoza together or at least keep them warm and not soggy?

    Thanks a bunch, Su

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables