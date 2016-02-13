The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Green Curry Chicken – Thai Style

Green Curry Chicken – Thai Style

Published:
By

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Ever since I posted my easy red curry recipe (still one of my favorite things to make on a busy weeknight…when all I want to do is sit on the couch in my pajamas with a big bowl of something over rice), I’ve been itching to make a Thai green curry chicken recipe as well.

If red curry is the high school homecoming queen, then green curry is kind of like red curry’s shy best friend. Just as good (maybe better), but a little on the mellower side. I’ll stop anthropomorphizing food now.

I love this green curry chicken, because it’s one of those useful fridge-cleaning recipes. I’ll let you in on a secret. I decided to blog this recipe kind of last minute, and planned on going out to the grocery store to buy ingredients. But…lo and behold, I realized that I already had chicken thighs in the freezer and cans of green curry paste, bamboo shoots, and coconut milk in the pantry.

I dug through the fridge and found a couple of carrots, a lone crown of broccoli, and a couple of zucchini. I quickly realized that I didn’t have to go out and buy ingredients at all––I could cobble something together with what I already had. This green curry chicken recipe is forgiving like that. You can use whatever vegetables you have on hand, and it’ll taste amazing no matter what.

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Toss the chicken pieces in 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1 tablespoon oil until well-combined. Sear the chicken pieces in the skillet until browned. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

If there are a lot of chicken bits stuck to your pan, deglaze with a ¼ cup of water. Then add the sliced onions to the skillet and cook until translucent. Add the curry paste and cook for 5 minutes.

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the vegetables and cook for 30 seconds. Add the coconut milk, chicken stock, lime leaves (if using), chili (if using), and the seared chicken pieces.

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring to a simmer and lower the heat. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. After the curry has finished simmering, stir in the fish sauce, sugar, and basil.

People will fault me for this, because that’s Italian basil in that there pot. But I couldn’t get myself to the Asian grocery store for the Thai basil, and honestly, Italian basil is okay if you can’t find Thai basil! It might not be the authentic thing to use, but when my choices are: “green curry with Italian basil” and “no green curry,” I will ALWAYS pick the first choice.

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

And you’re done! Serve all that green curry chicken with steamed rice. As you can see, green curry is definitely a wetter dish than red curry. It’s almost soupy. This is what I’ve found to be true when I’ve had it at Thai restaurants, and I love it––soaking up all that sauce with freshly steamed Jasmine rice is the best.

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Green Curry Chicken, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Easy Green Curry Chicken

This green curry chicken recipe is amazingly easy––simple enough for dinner any night of the week.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Thai
Keyword: green curry
Servings: 8 servings
Calories: 504kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons neutral oil (such as canola or vegetable oil, divided)
  • 2 lbs chicken thighs (900g, cut into bite-sized pieces)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 medium onion (thinly sliced)
  • 4 ounces green curry paste (115g)
  • 5 cups mixed vegetables (such as broccoli, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots and/or red bell peppers)
  • 13.5 ounces coconut milk (about 1 2/3 cups)
  • 1 ½ cups chicken stock (355 ml)
  • 5 kaffir lime leaves (lightly bruised, optional)
  • 1 teaspoon chili oil (or 1 red chili, de-seeded and chopped, optional)
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup basil leaves
  • steamed jasmine rice (to serve)
  • cilantro (to garnish, optional)

Instructions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium high heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Toss the chicken pieces in 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1 tablespoon oil until well-combined. Sear the chicken pieces in the skillet until browned. Remove from the pan and set aside.
  • If there are a lot of chicken bits stuck to your pan, deglaze with a ¼ cup of water. Then add the sliced onions to the skillet and cook until translucent. Add the curry paste and cook for 5 minutes.
  • Add the vegetables and cook for 30 seconds. Add the coconut milk, chicken stock, lime leaves (if using), chili (if using), and the seared chicken pieces. Bring to a simmer and lower the heat. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. After the curry has finished simmering, stir in the fish sauce, sugar, and basil. Serve with steamed rice.

Notes

Nutrition info does not include rice.

Nutrition

Calories: 504kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 37g | Saturated Fat: 19g | Cholesterol: 111mg | Sodium: 515mg | Potassium: 650mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 162.7% | Vitamin C: 17.8% | Calcium: 7.4% | Iron: 22%

 

34 Comments

    • Sarah says

      Hi Gina, you can certainly use cilantro herbs––not sure what you mean by cilantro roots. As for the amount, you can add as much or as little as you like. It’s really just a garnish. You can also omit it entirely.

      Reply

  4. Meena says

    Hi Sarah,

    I came across your blog a few weeks back and I simply love it. The recipes are so easy to follow and they taste great every single time. I am a huge fan now. Just customized your Green chicken curry as a vegan recipe subbing tofu for chicken. Turned out delicious. Thanks for posting and keep it coming :).

    Reply

  5. Tracy says

    May i know if i can cook this green curry the night before before serving guests who are coming the next day evening? Many thanks

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Tracy, I think you definitely can make this dish in advance, and then just reheat it on the stove for your guests. The flavor of the dish will only improve over time! You may want to undercook the veggies a bit the night before, so that they don’t overcook when you reheat the dish.

      Reply

  7. Allie | In This Kitchen says

    Made this tonight with some Maesri green curry (thanks for the recommendation!) and it was so so good! My boyfriend and I loved it. Spicy delicious :) And it was easy enough that even though I got home from work late and I was tired, we were eating in probably 45 minutes.

    Reply

  8. Little Cooking Tips says

    Excellent recipe dear Sarah! Loved how frugal you are, we often do the same:) We never tried green curry before, but it seems that the time has come to do just that:) Thank you for the delicious idea!
    xoxoxo

    Reply

