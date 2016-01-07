The Woks of Life

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies Recipe

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

When I first learned how to make this Ginger Scallion Oil, I was so thrilled I could barely stand it. Some of you may recognize this condiment as the deliciously salty topping for Cantonese roast meats like Crispy Roast Pork Belly (Siu Yuk) or Soy Sauce Chicken, but with a spicy kick of chili.

Whenever we make the pilgrimage to our local Chinese market, I always make sure to make a stop by the hot foods counter for a lunch of three meats: roast pork belly, BBQ pork (char siu), and Soy Sauce Chicken.

The butcher packs the takeout container with a healthy bed of rice, and with expert speed and precision, chops your choice of meats and fans them over the rice. Then he adds the finishing touches: a simple side of stir-fried cabbage and a liberal dollop of salty ginger scallion oil. It’s tasty as hell (and cheap), and we’ve been eating it at the same place since I was a kid.

In the past, I’ve made a couple of versions of this recipe that were always close but not quiiite there in terms of the flavor of the butcher’s ginger scallion oil.

I realized that instead of using the very popular technique of pouring sizzling hot oil over the raw ingredients, actively frying the ingredients in a saucepan creates a stronger and more full-bodied flavor (which is why this oil looks a bit darker and more intensely colored than average). I also like to add chilies to mine, which is a bit non-traditional in some circles. You can feel free to leave them out.

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

So without further ado, onto the recipe! By the end of it, don’t be surprised to find that you want to cover everything you eat in this delicious oil!

Recipe Instructions

Prepare the ginger, garlic, scallions, and chili peppers. In a saucepan, heat ½ cup of oil over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and fry gently for about 15 min. until the color deepens into a darker, more golden yellow. If the ginger sizzles too much, turn the heat down to medium or medium low; the ginger should not visibly crisp or brown.

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the garlic and cook for an additional 5-10 minutes. Follow with the scallions, stirring until the scallions are cooked through.

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the red chili peppers and stir to combine, letting the peppers cook through as well.

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

Finally, add the soy sauce, sugar, Shaoxing wine, and salt (feel free to add salt to taste). Use immediately or store in an airtight tupperware container or glass jar on the top shelf of your refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 12 votes

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies

Ginger scallion oil is served with poached chicken and roasted meats. Enjoy this easy to make ginger scallion oil with chili peppers on your favorite dishes
by: Kaitlin
Course:Condiments
Cuisine:Chinese
Cooked ginger scallion oil with chilies
serves: 12
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Total: 50 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Prepare the ginger, garlic, scallions, and chili peppers. In a saucepan, heat ½ cup of oil over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and fry gently for about 15 min. until the color deepens into a darker, more golden yellow. If the ginger sizzles too much, turn the heat down to medium or medium low; the ginger should not visibly crisp or brown.
  • Next, add the garlic and cook for an additional 5-10 minutes. Follow with the scallions, stirring until the scallions are cooked through. Add the chili peppers and stir to combine, letting the peppers cook through as well.
  • Finally, add the soy sauce, sugar, Shaoxing wine, and salt (feel free to add salt to taste). Use immediately or store in an airtight tupperware container or glass jar on the top shelf of your refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Tips & Notes:

Makes about 2/3 cup.

nutrition facts

Calories: 90kcal (5%) Carbohydrates: 2g (1%) Protein: 1g (2%) Fat: 9g (14%) Saturated Fat: 7g (35%) Sodium: 210mg (9%) Potassium: 71mg (2%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 175IU (4%) Vitamin C: 22.5mg (27%) Calcium: 5mg (1%) Iron: 0.2mg (1%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife
@thewoksoflife

 

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

78 Comments

  1. Renee says

    I love this recipe and I’ve made it many times! I was wondering–could you reuse deep fry oil (that’s pretty clean/no particles) for this?

