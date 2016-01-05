The Woks of Life

The Woks of Life

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage

Sarah
by:
34 Comments
Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

Sometimes, I’ll build an entire recipe around a single ingredient, deliberating idea after idea for how to showcase that one ingredient in its best light. This time around, it was a $6 bag of “farfalloni,” which a quick Google search has just told me are just a slightly bigger version of your regular everyday bow tie pasta.

I blame TJ Maxx.

There isn’t a store on earth that can ensnare me quite so easily as a TJ Maxx (or its brethren, Marshalls and Homegoods). Where else can you buy a designer sweater, a jar of your favorite marinara sauce, and bottle of fancy dog shampoo––all in the same store? I swear I’m not being paid to say these things. I just have an unhealthy obsession with off-price retail, apparently.

Weeks ago, I found myself in said establishment, and I was snaking my way through the kitchen supplies area when I happened upon a section of imported pastas from Italy. I grabbed this bag of especially fancy bow ties, justifying the purchase with the idea that I’d create a recipe for the blog.

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

It took a while, but I’ve come up with a winner. I wanted to create a pasta recipe that’s perfect for cold weather days and features the two herbs that are still chugging on in our garden––thyme and sage. With sausage meatballs, toasted walnuts, caramelized mushrooms, shaved parmesan, and a touch of cream, this is THE perfect winter pasta recipe to take you through the next few months.

Here’s how to make it!

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Remove the sausage from the casings, and form into small meatballs. In a skillet, add a tablespoon of olive oil and fry the meatballs until browned, crisp, and cooked through. Remove the meatballs with a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate.

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta and cook according to package instructions, undercooking the pasta by 1-2 minutes. Drain, reserving about a cup of the cooking liquid.

Meanwhile, add another tablespoon olive oil to the skillet and add the sage. Once the sage is crisp, remove from the pan and set aside on a plate.

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 2 tablespoons butter to the skillet and cook the mushrooms until caramelized, along with the fresh thyme.

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the garlic and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 3 minutes.

Add the half and half, along with the pasta, meatballs, and parsley.

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the crispy sage, walnuts, and cheese. Serve!

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

If the sauce needs to be loosened up a bit, add a bit of the reserved pasta water until you reach the desired consistency.

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the crispy sage, walnuts, and cheese. Serve!

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage, by thewoksoflife.com

4.80 from 5 votes

Winter Pasta with Mushrooms, Sausage Meatballs, Walnuts & Crispy Sage

This is the perfect winter pasta recipe to take you through those cold weather months. Grab a big bowl and curl up in front of the fireplace or TV to enjoy this winter pasta with sausage.
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:American
Winter pasta with sausage meatballs, sage, and parmesan
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. sweet Italian sausage (225g)
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • 8 oz. dried short cut pasta (225g, such as farfalle or rigatoni)
  • 1/4 cup fresh sage leaves
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 lb mushrooms (450g, such as cremini, shiitake, oyster, or chanterelles)
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 3 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • salt and pepper
  • 1/2 cup half and half or heavy cream (120 ml)
  • ½ cup toasted walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley (chopped)
  • shaved parmesan or romano cheese

Instructions

  • Remove the sausage from the casings, and form into small meatballs. In a skillet, add a tablespoon of olive oil and fry the meatballs until browned, crisp, and cooked through. Remove the meatballs with a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate.
  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta and cook according to package instructions, undercooking the pasta by 1-2 minutes. Drain, reserving about a cup of the cooking liquid.
  • Meanwhile, add another tablespoon olive oil to the skillet and add the sage. Once the sage is crisp, remove from the pan and set aside on a plate. Add 2 tablespoons butter to the skillet and cook the mushrooms until caramelized, along with the fresh thyme. Add the garlic and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 3 minutes.
  • Add the half and half, along with the pasta, meatballs, and parsley. If the sauce needs to be loosened up a bit, add a bit of the reserved pasta water until you reach the desired consistency. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the crispy sage, walnuts, and cheese. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 673kcal (34%) Carbohydrates: 51g (17%) Protein: 24g (48%) Fat: 43g (66%) Saturated Fat: 15g (75%) Cholesterol: 73mg (24%) Sodium: 568mg (24%) Potassium: 754mg (22%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 490IU (10%) Vitamin C: 7.6mg (9%) Calcium: 143mg (14%) Iron: 2.6mg (14%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

