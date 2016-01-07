The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies Recipe

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies Recipe

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

When I first learned how to make this Ginger Scallion Oil, I was so thrilled I could barely stand it. Some of you may recognize this condiment as the deliciously salty topping for Cantonese roast meats like Crispy Roast Pork Belly (Siu Yuk) or Soy Sauce Chicken, but with a spicy kick of chili.

Whenever we make the pilgrimage to our local Chinese market, I always make sure to make a stop by the hot foods counter for a lunch of three meats: roast pork belly, BBQ pork (char siu), and Soy Sauce Chicken. The butcher packs the takeout container with a healthy bed of rice, and with expert speed and precision, chops your choice of meats and fans them over the rice. Then he adds the finishing touches: a simple side of stir-fried cabbage and a liberal dollop of salty ginger scallion oil. It’s tasty as hell (and cheap), and we’ve been eating it at the same place since I was a kid.

In the past, I’ve made a couple of versions of this recipe that were always close but not quiiite there in terms of the flavor of the butcher’s ginger scallion oil. I realized that instead of using the very popular technique of pouring sizzling hot oil over the raw ingredients, actively frying the ingredients in a saucepan creates a stronger and more full-bodied flavor (which is why this oil looks a bit darker and more intensely colored than average). I also like to add chilies to mine, which is a bit non-traditional in some circles. You can feel free to leave them out.

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

So without further ado, onto the recipe! By the end of it, don’t be surprised to find that you want to cover everything you eat in this delicious oil!

You’ll need:

Prepare the ginger, garlic, scallions, and chili peppers. In a saucepan, heat ½ cup of oil over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and fry gently for about 15 min. until the color deepens into a darker, more golden yellow. If the ginger sizzles too much, turn the heat down to medium or medium low; the ginger should not visibly crisp or brown.

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the garlic and cook for an additional 5-10 minutes. Follow with the scallions, stirring until the scallions are cooked through.

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.comGinger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chili peppers and stir to combine, letting the peppers cook through as well.

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

Finally, add the soy sauce, sugar, Shaoxing wine, and salt (feel free to add salt to taste). Use immediately or store in an airtight tupperware container or glass jar on the top shelf of your refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.comGinger Scallion Oil with Chilies, by thewoksoflife.com

Ginger Scallion Oil with Chilies
 
Ginger scallion oil is served with poached chicken and roasted meats. Enjoy this easy to make ginger scallion oil with chili peppers on your favorite dishes
Ingredients
  • 6 tablespoons minced ginger
  • 1 heaping tablespoon minced garlic
  • 3 scallions, minced
  • 4 fresh red chili peppers, chopped (optional)
  • ½ cup neutral oil (like vegetable or canola oil)
  • ½ teaspoon soy sauce
  • ⅛ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 teaspoon salt
Instructions
  1. Prepare the ginger, garlic, scallions, and chili peppers. In a saucepan, heat ½ cup of oil over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and fry gently for about 15 min. until the color deepens into a darker, more golden yellow. If the ginger sizzles too much, turn the heat down to medium or medium low; the ginger should not visibly crisp or brown.
  2. Next, add the garlic and cook for an additional 5-10 minutes. Follow with the scallions, stirring until the scallions are cooked through. Add the chili peppers and stir to combine, letting the peppers cook through as well.
  3. Finally, add the soy sauce, sugar, Shaoxing wine, and salt (feel free to add salt to taste). Use immediately or store in an airtight tupperware container or glass jar on the top shelf of your refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

 

49 Comments

  2. mability says

    This is soooo good. I finally had a chance to make the poached chicken with a fresh batch of the ginger scallion oil with chiles. Both are fairly easy to make and the dish rewards you for the effort. I did use a natural chicken and the skin is fantastic. I can’t wait to the drool worthy and soy sauce chickens too.

    I’m thoroughly enjoying several of your recipes and getting a great education on so many items. The Chinese glossary is so invaluable. I can’t wait to find some Dace and try it. Thank you so much for putting together and sharing all of the information. I also appreciate the Newsletter.

  3. Mability says

    I live in a suburban city that doesn’t have great Chinese food but fortunately there’s a Ranch 99 nearby. I like to try different things & while I was getting the crispy pork I came across “yellow chicken”. Several ladies were buying it so I thought I’d give it a try. Once I got it home it looked & tasted quite unappetizing. How could so many Chinese ladies buy this chicken without crispy skin and bland poached chicken meat. I googled yellow chicken and came across your recipe.

    While I didn’t have the exact ingredients (I improvised using pre-minced ginger and garlic in a jar, leftover pepper flakes from a pizza joint and Marsala wine. I followed the recipe otherwise and I’m glad I gave it a whirl. OMG – this tastes fantastic!!! I even ate some of the skin off of the chicken as the oil made everything taste so good. Now I can’t wait to make this using the whole recipe exactly as written & check out more of your families recipes.

    PS: The sauce that came with the chicken was nothing near this. Your recipe even with the substitutions was delicious, thank-you so much for sharing.

    • Bill says

      Hi Mability! You are right that the poached chicken you bought does not have a whole lot of taste except for the natural taste of the chicken. You can even make this poached chicken using our recipe. Careful poaching of a natural chicken (get it at a busy Chinese grocery store so it is fresh) results in a wonderfully tender chicken and the step using a cold water rinse of the hot chicken gives the chicken skin a “snappy” texture that the Chinese enjoy. This condiment or even the traditional condiment recipe really puts poached chicken over the top! So glad you found us via google – sign up for our newsletter and you will get notifications of our new posts!

  5. Rob says

    When I saw this recipe I immediately thought of White Cut Chicken. So I made both. This is an excellent sauce. It’s a keeper.

  6. ash says

    Been looking for a good sauce for a while. The sauce is fantastic. I spiked the spice level by adding a few more chillis, was worth it. Your blog is amazing!

  7. Agnes says

    Great flavour and so tasty. Will definitely be making this again!

    I used a knife to ‘mince’ the ginger and garlic. Would it be okay to grate the ginger and garlic with a microplane or grater, or would that bring out too much juice?

  8. Tina says

    Interesting. Ive never seen it cooked like this. I remember the first time i discovered this ‘magic sauce’ when i was going to the first Chinese bbq i ever went to and noticed that everyone in front of my was getting a little condiment pack of this. Around here (a town in british columbia) you ask for ‘green sauce’ in english & presto. Thank goodness i discovered it!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Tina, life is infinitely better armed with the knowledge that this sauce exists. And glad to hear that you know the secret at your local joint ;)

