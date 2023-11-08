It’s our Kitchen and Garden gift guide, full of the select items we reach for again and again—for that cooking and/or gardening enthusiast in your life.

The Kitchen and Garden Gift Guide

Around the holidays, we often get questions from family and friends on the “best of” cooking tools. What’s worth it, what’s not, and where to begin when buying a gift for an avid cook or if you’re filling out your own wishlist.

So consider these our kitchen and garden GOATs, that is, Greatest Of All Time picks. (That clarification was for Sarah, by the way, who for being on the internet as much as she is really somehow isn’t *on* the internet.)

While some of these are pricey, they do make up for it. We’re usually not swayed by the latest shiny kitchen gadget! Because these do their jobs so well, these tools are tried and true workhorses in our own kitchens.

Disclaimer: Prices were accurate at time of publication.

GiftS for Cooks:

The Food Processor

The Cuisinart 14-cup food processor will always be our go-to. It’s something that every Woks family member has in their kitchen. FYI: when the blade gets dull, you can simply buy a replacement part! That said, none of us have had to do so yet! Shop now – $249.95

The Best All-purpose Pans

The All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware set is our preferred. It’s a huge luxury, but a classic for a reason. It’ll also last a lifetime. It comes in D3 and D5 ply, but we’re content with the cheaper D3 ply. Shop now – $699.95

The Wok

We love the 14-inch standard issue carbon steel wok with bamboo handles from KK Discount! Get a round bottom if you have a gas hob, or a flat bottom if you have an electric stove. Shop now – $39.99

The Wok Lid

It’s tough to find wok lids with wooden handles these days, but this stainless steel model does the trick. If you can find one with a wooden handle, all the better! Shop now – $10.95

The Wok Spatula

The key to a good wok spatula is not too long of a handle and a thin fine edge to skate along the wok. We like this classic silhouette! Shop now – $5.95

The Wok Ring

The best kept secret of gas ranges is this swappable wok ring. Take the grate off, put this on, and you’re ready to go. Shop now – $14

Bamboo Steamer

A classic bamboo steamer—remember to soak new ones in water for 30 minutes before using! Then air dry really well before storing it. Read more about how to use a bamboo steamer here! Shop now – $18.50

The Stainless Steel Steamer

A two-tiered stainless steel steamer opens up so many more recipes and cooking techniques. We like this one with an extra high domed lid. Shop now – $65.99

The Nonstick Pan

Misen nonstick pans are well designed and classic. Shop now – $140

The Blender

Ever since we got the Vitamix Ascent series blender, we’ve never looked back! We have the A3500, but there’s a cheaper A3300 too. Shop now – $649.95

The food thermometer

After cycling through a few different food thermometers, the Thermapen ONE has proven to be the best and most accurate. Shop now – $109

The Oven Mitt

The ‘Ove’ Glove gives you dexterity and intense heat protection around the grill or the oven! Shop now – $18

The Apron

Hedley & Bennett are trusted aprons for a reason—they’re super thick and come in lots of colors and styles! Shop now – $85

We also like Whitebark aprons, which are cut generously so you’re extra covered. The straps are extra long too, so if you’re worried about sizing, this is the apron to get! Shop now – $110

The Rice Cooker

We have the classic one-button Tiger 10-cup and the 3-cup, and love how quickly it cooks rice! The 8-cup size is great for an average household. Shop now – $155

The Dutch Oven – 7.25 Qt.

After comparing both Le Creuset and Staub, we prefer Le Creuset for its softer bottom edge which doesn’t harbor food residue as much as Staub. If you can swing the cost, and you’re not picky about colors, spring for the 9 qt.! Shop now – $460

The Storage Containers

We’ve been loving our Snapware glass storage containers. They help keep our chaotic fridge a little less crazy looking. We also like this classic Pyrex set! Shop now – $66

The Noodle Roller

This Atlas Pasta Roller was fished from a Queens, NY garage sale, but it’s truly the best of the best for noodles and wonton wrappers—and fresh pasta of course. Shop now – $119.95

The Hot Pot

This brass hot pot has a classic and festive “old Beijing” look and requires a portable induction burner. You can also buy this all-in-one version with built-in heating. Shop now – $70

Gifts For Gardeners, Plant Moms and Green Thumbs:

Okay, so folks aren’t necessarily banging our door down for the hottest drops in the gardening world (for that, we scope out the prestige gardening tools used by Monty Don on BBC’s Gardeners World and this list of RHS-approved gardening tools).

But we have learned a heck of a lot more about gardening and growing our own vegetables in the last two years. These are our picks for the plant-happy out there!

The watering can – Classic

This is a British classic from Haws, who makes what can only be termed “prestige watering cans.” This one holds two gallons and offers beauty and function with an extra long spout. Shop now

The watering can – UNIQUE

This indoor Blomus watering can caught my eye for its uncomplicated silhouette and spill proof design. It’s pricey, which is why I didn’t buy it, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t still thinking about it… Shop now – $89.99

The Garden Bench/Stool

This Pure Garden stool has an option for both sitting and kneeling. Previously we were using a janky folding plastic stool that worked great for a while, but eventually broke. This makes for a lovely upgrade. Shop now – $37.95

The Harvest Basket

This is our trusty harvest basket. Made in Maine, it’s beautiful and sturdy. This thing can carry tons of tomatoes, potatoes, leafy greens and everything in between. Its wire mesh design makes it possible to hose off produce directly in the basket. It’s also easy to clean and still looks sharp when it’s got some dirt on it. You can even get it personalized! Shop now – $62

The gloves for small hands