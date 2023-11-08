If your mind is turning to holiday gifting, we’ve got a gift guide for every kind of person in your life, whether they be unfailingly practical, a constant traveler, a little artsy, a homebody, or fashion-forward.

Check out our other gift guides! You might have seen that we have two other gift guides that are more specific, one for “hostess” gifts (bear with us as Google search habits haven’t caught on to the fact that hosts are not only of the female persuasion) and one for the kitchen and garden, i.e., cooks and green thumbs, respectively.

Disclaimer: Prices were accurate at the time of publication. This post does contain Amazon affiliate links but all opinions are our own.

Gift Guide For the Practical…

The hardest person to buy for every year. These gifts tend toward stocking stuffer because you should just ask them what they want.

Custom vinyl

The people who claim they don’t want anything usually appreciate a sentimental gift. Print Your Vinyl lets you make a groovy custom vinyl to commemorate special occasions and special people. Judging from the examples they can turn out really nostalgic and fun! Shop now – $299.00 on sale for $54.95

Tiger Thermos (10 oz. / 300ml)

This is the best thermos out there. They fit comfortably in your hand and your bag, don’t have too many plastic pieces, and they keep drinks hot for the whole day. Shop now – $30

Splatter-proof Cookbook Stand

We love that this Crate & Barrel cookbook stand comes with a splatter guard, Though you always know which ones are best by how stained they are! Shop now – $45

Leatherology Book Weight

If the cookbook stand is too much for you, this Leatherology book weight is4 the minimalist’s answer for how to keep your cookbooks open is here. Shop now – $30

Avenida Home table Mats

We discovered these in London and they bring a touch of beauty to coffee and dining tables or desks. They work as placemat, extra large coaster for that persistent crowd of mugs and glasses, landing pad for vases and miscellany, and even mousepad. They come in lots of patterns, not just this Christmas one! Shop now – $49

Cocofloss (prestige floss)

Giving the gift of dental hygiene feels cheesy, but few people will willingly make the jump to spend $12 on floss. This stuff is a game changer though and makes for the best stocking stuffer! Shop now – $36

Year and Day Spoon Rest

I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect spoon rest that won’t drive me nuts trying to line my utensil up perfectly but also just isn’t a plate…this one fits the bill. Shop now – $36

Gift Guide For the traveler…

For those with the travel bug, give them gifts that make them feel at home anywhere, or better yet, make home feel like a destination.

Silicon collapsible travel kettle

This is an eccentric little find based on our mother’s hatred of hotels and her need to constantly have a thermos of hot water in hand. Shop now – $34

Quince Silk-cashmere blend Scarf

Every traveler needs a scarf to double as a blanket or whip out when the weather changes on a dime. This blend of silk and cashmere is impossibly light yet warm, and it packs down small. Shop now – $59.90

The perfect Italian dinnerware – Vietri

This is the whimsical Italian dinnerware dreams are made of. They’re made with terra cotta clay and hand-painted. Every meal feels like you’re dining al fresco and you can mix and match colors and designs for a dopamine inducing experience whenever you open your cabinet. Shop now – $60

The perfect French dinnerware – Gien Filets

If the gift recipient is more of a francophile this dinner set may be the last thing they expect but just the thing they didn’t know their every day needed. Shop now – $54

Noise Cancelling Headphones

My travel life can be divided into 2 parts: before noise-cancelling headphones and after. These are a gamechanger. We use ones by both Sony WH-1000XM4 and Bose QuietComfort and are happy with both. Shop now – $329

Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask

I’m now the kind of person who will pop my nightguard in and put my eye mask on for an overnight flight. This one swaddles your whole head in silky comfort giving you the best chance for some shut-eye. Shop now – $79

Diaspora Co. Build-your-own Spice Shelf

Just about all of the spices from Diaspora Co. are great quality, delicious, and and gorgeously packaged to help your traveler recreate the flavors from their adventures. Shop now – $60 and up

Gift Guide For the artsy…

This is for the resident whimsy chaser. It’s all about the surprise and delight and as the resident artsy black sheep of the family, here are some things I’ve come across this year that are on my list!

X-Large Miffy Light

It’s not a question of need. It’s about walking into any room and being knocked on your tush by Miffy-tastic delight. It’s sold out at the MoMa design store but you can still find it elsewhere. Shop now – $269

Art Pillows

If I could have fit five of these into my carry-on luggage I would have. Luckily they ship internationally! Shop now – from $42

Museum membership

Support your local museum by buying the gift of museum membership! This is great for anti-“stuff” people. Donate now – $110

Fujifilm Instaax Mini camera

I was able to fully give one of these a whirl at a friend’s wedding this year and decided that it’s worth the investment. Every little picture is a little souvenir and the fact that the film costs more makes every picture a fun little artistic challenge. Shop now – $132.95

Wing on Wo & Co. Monkey Centerpiece

These centerpieces give some art and big museum energy to your every day. If monkeys aren’t your thing there’s loads of beautiful items to shop! Shop now – $388

Gift Guide For the homebody

Things that makes staying home even better than they already thought possible!

Asian Dad slippers

Unlock Asian dad level with Oofos. They’re the best for tired feet (we often cook in them all day to ward off fatigue) and feel like heaven after wearing heeled shoes. Add socks and rock them like an Asian dad. Shop now – $59.95

Organic Cotton Robe

Sarah loves this robe because it’s long and made of organic cotton. Shop now – $68

Aura Digital Frame

This is a great one for parents and grandparents. You can upload new photos remotely right from your phone so your loved ones have a regular flow of new pictures to display. Shop now – $145

Dinner bell

Our house isn’t complete without a dinner bell. When everyone’s outside roving around the garden it’s the most efficient and enjoyable way to let people know that there’s food hitting the table. Ours recently cracked so we’re actually in the market for a new one! Shop now

Julia Berzolheimer Hurricane Candle Holders

These whimiscal candle holders are so beautiful and cast a great light. Perfect for a mantle or dinner table. Shop now – $69

Foxford Cashmere-Wool blanket

This blanket is light and airy but super warm for nights on the couch. Shop now – $207

Board games

Having a good board game is key. If you know a fan of Settlers of Catan who’s looking for a new challenge, try out 7 Wonders Duel, which comes Sarah and Justin approved. Shop now – $29.99

Eighth Generation baby blanket

We love this baby blanket for its peaceful design covered in protective animal spirits buffalo, elk, and wolves. Shop now – $120

Botanical Harvest Bird plates (set of 4)

File this under things that I wouldn’t buy for myself but sincerely wish someone else would. Shop now – $59.50

Mahjong set

We love this CB2 mahjong set for the heavy duty storage case it comes in and classic design (though it is technically missing some Chinese game pieces). There’s also this classic HK-style set from Pearl River Mart. Shop now – $179

Gift Guide For the fashion-forward

A few choice fashion finds that don’t quite require you to be able to predict their changing tastes or spend too lavishly!

Quince Jewelry box

This jewelry box looks exactly like pricier versions but is half the price! Shop now – $79.90

Leatherology Watch Box – Save

We like how low-profile and simple this one is! Shop now – $160

Shinola Watch Box

This Shinola watch box is a nice option for those looking for something sleek and simple. Shop now – $295

Wolf Watch Box – Splurge

If you’re looking for the wow-factor in a gift for the person of stature with a watch collection, here it is. Shop now – $589

FranceLuxe Jumbo Hair Claws

If you have a lot of hair these jumbo clips are actually jumbo and stay put with French-made acetate and springs that stays strong over the long-run. I know it’s pricy, but if you know someone who is picky about their hair… Shop now – $72

Woven leather crossbody bag

This J. Mclaughlin bag looks just like an extremely popular, yet pricy designer version for so much less. It’s too good not to include on this list! Shop now – $248

ViVienne Westwood Watch

Keeping the dupe train running for maximum savings but no less delight, this Vivienne Westwood watch is an excellent, very budget friendly ringer for a Rolex. Shop now – $315

Gift Guide For the homesteader…

If you prefer heartfelt, homemade gifts, this section is for you!

This year, give the gifts that will feed people’s souls–we’ve got a round-up of sauces and baked goods that can be easily made in bulk and wrapped up to give to anyone on your list. Because who needs to buy yet another sweater or scented candle when you have the option to *personally* make sure that your friends and family never eat another mediocre bowl of homemade noodles ever again?

Right?

Right.

Here are our suggestions for last-minute food gifts to have under the tree—and maybe in a cooler on ice :)

Homemade chili oils

A jar of one of our chili oils and hot sauces is pure, festive, red, spicy goodness. It’s sure to please your snobbiest of foodie friends or anyone who loves a good takeout order of fried rice and dumplings now and again. Plus, it’s something you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere in a store. Make a big batch, split them among mason jars, and tie them up with golden bows. Done!

Homemade Chili Oi

Homemade Chiu Chow Sauce

Homemade XO Sauce (Time to go for the true wow factor—made with luscious seafood and preserved Chinese ham is the surest way to even the coldest grinch hearts or anyone who insists that they really “don’t have anything they want” this year. We’re talking in-laws, grandparents, that hard-to-buy-for sister, bffl’s, someone you owe a favor, and coworkers thou hath scorned. This sauce has their name on it.)

Treats for the freezer

Okay, I know what you’re thinking. How does this make any sense? The real value behind giving someone a batch of homemade spring rolls, dumplings, or egg rolls is lovingly preparing them, freezing them before frying, and then giving them out in cellophane bags, festooned with ribbons, complete with card and cooking instructions for any snowy day, when you just need to eat fried food. If that’s not love and holiday spirit, I don’t know what is.

Plus by now we’ve covered our bases on just about every dietary restriction!

Homemade Spring Rolls

Vegetable Dumplings

Pork and Chive Dumplings

The Only Dumpling Recipe You’ll Ever Need

Gluten-free Dumplings

Classic Pork and Shrimp Egg rolls

Chicken Egg Rolls

A cookie box

From our Chinese Walnut Cookies, to Matcha iced bacon cookies, to chocolate chip cookies that are chock full of nights, we’ve got some fun and unexpected items to give a Christmas cookie box that will win all the points for originality and deliciousness.

Chinese Walnut Cookies

Matcha Bacon Sugar Cookies

Chock Full o’ Nuts Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Oatmeal Sandwich cookies

Jasmine Shortbread Cookies

Happy holidays, everyone!