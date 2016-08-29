The Woks of Life

Guilt-free Frozen Mango Coconut Ices

Frozen Mango Coconut Ices, by thewoksoflife.com

Okay, I promise to make this post short and sweet! When you see coconut and frozen mango in the same sentence, you know it’s going to be good. Plus, as we all slog together through the final dog days of summer, these photos speak well enough for themselves.

Before I jump into the recipe, I want to share the story of how I came to know about this dessert. We all have someone, or know someone in our lives that we “hate” and envy at the same time.

From this woman’s perspective, I’ve found it the case that often said person is one who prances around in her size 0 jeans, and it doesn’t matter how much she eats–her body never steps out of line. “Where did all the food go?!!” you wonder as you watch her eat. Why can’t I be so lucky?!!?

My cousin, Lily, is that person in my life. She is extremely skinny and hasn’t changed much with age. What blows my mind is that she can take down TWO of these frozen mango coconut ice desserts after just having finished a full meal. If only you could see the size of this tall “glacier” of a dessert that she ordered when we went out to dinner together once. (I have to say, restaurants in China are pretty generous with their dessert portions). I had a hard time eating ONE let alone two. 

But when it comes to food, Lily loves spicy foods (she pretty much doesn’t eat meals without something spicy on the table), and this awesome frozen mango coconut ice. I guess the kicker here is that she could eat two of them because it’s a pretty guilt-free dessert––mango, coconut milk, and fresh ice are the main ingredients. If you have a bit of a sweet tooth, you can also add simple syrup to the mixture. 

This recipe is beyond easy and pretty straightforward. I hope it can be a reminder to us that even without the sugar and the butter, we can still enjoy a fabulous and satisfying dessert. With the summer heat still with us, give this one a whirl–you know you want to! 

Frozen Mango Coconut Ices, by thewoksoflife.com

Guilt-free Frozen Mango Coconut Ices

These frozen mango coconut ices are a cooling, delicious guilt-free dessert––perfect for the last days of summer, outdoor barbecues and sitting by the pool.
Prep Time4 hrs
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time4 hrs 10 mins
Course: Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine: Asian
Keyword: mango coconut
Servings: 4
Calories: 137kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 1 large mango (about 3/4 of a pound, cut into large chunks)
  • 1/4 cup simple syrup (60 ml, or to taste)
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk (120 ml)
  • 1 cup ice

Instructions

  • Take the mango chunks and freeze the fruit for about four hours, until slightly hardened.
  • Put the frozen mango, simple syrup (if using) coconut milk, and ice in your blender. Blend until smooth! Serve immediately.
  • Note: You can buy simple syrup pre-made, but if you'd like to make it yourself, simply mix together equal parts water and sugar (however much you'd like), and dissolve in a saucepan over medium heat. Cool completely.

Nutrition

Calories: 137kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Sodium: 16mg | Potassium: 145mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 21g | Vitamin A: 445IU | Vitamin C: 15.3mg | Calcium: 12mg | Iron: 1.8mg

 

 

18 Comments

  1. Mei says

    5 stars
    Wow!!! The picture alone was enough to make me want to try. After reading how simple it is to make, with just coconut milk , simple syrup, ice and mango. I want to make!!!
    I want to add a some coconut oil to this. Coconut oil has great benefits, it helps to purify the body. Lose weight by making one feel fuller, and just two tablespoons a day prevents brain ailments like dementia . But 2 tbsp is hard to swallow. This is the perfect recipe to utilize the oil. Thanks Judy!!!

    Reply

  5. sarah yan says

    This sounds amazing! About the coconut milk, do you recommend coconut milk in a can or the ones in a carton ( less thick)?

    Reply

    • Judy says

      I don’t see why not, Frank! You will have to freeze the mango for longer time and increase the ice because the alcohol will “water down” the texture.

      Reply

