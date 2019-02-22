The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Dumpling Sauce Recipe: How to Make Dumpling Dipping Sauce

Dumpling Sauce Recipe: How to Make Dumpling Dipping Sauce

Published:
By

There are few single food items in this world more perfect than a Chinese dumpling. Chewy, thin dough wrapped around juicy, delicious fillings of endless variety, they’re delicious whether they’re fried, steamed, or boiled, and they’re ideally served with a deliciously contrasting dumpling sauce. I say “ideally” here, because all too often, dumplings don’t get the dumpling sauce they deserve.

I too can be guilty of lazy dumpling sauce habits. I’ve been known to simply splash a plate full of dumplings with a bit of dark vinegar, or spoon dollops of chili sauce on top with little thought given to making a full-on dipping sauce.

But I’ve come to realize the error of my ways, because a truly delicious dumpling sauce can make all the difference to your dumpling enjoyment. After crafting this sauce, and happily dunking fried dumplings into it to gobble down with the rest of my family post-photo-shoot on our last blogging day, I realized that the little extra time (literally 5 minutes) it takes to make a good dumpling dipping sauce can take an OK dumpling experience and elevate it to a truly great one.

What Makes a Good Dumpling Sauce

The components of a good dumpling sauce are pretty simple, and it comes down to a balance of different flavors: salty, sweet, spicy, and a little bit of tang, or sourness.

The base of the sauce is soy sauce, which provides the salt factor and needs a little bit of thinning out with hot water. The sweetness comes from a little bit of sugar (the hot water helps dissolve it), while the sourness comes from a dash of rice vinegar.

The spiciness comes from the addition of chili oil––preferably one with lots of chili flakes like our homemade chili oil––as well as garlic.

I really can’t emphasize the importance of the minced garlic enough. Raw garlic is spicy and sharp, and gives the sauce a much-needed lift.

The final ingredients are sesame seeds and a little bit of sesame oil, for a nutty richness that rounds out the whole sauce.

Our love of dumplings at The Woks of Life is no secret.

We’ve posted many dumpling recipes, from our very first “The Only Dumpling Recipe You’ll Ever Need” to subsequent recipes offering very specific variations: vegetable dumplings, chicken and mushroom dumplings, pork and chive dumplings, and more.

We’ve received many requests for a dumpling sauce recipe over the years, and we’re finally delivering!

How to Make the Perfect Dumpling Sauce:

Cook up some Chinese dumplings…

And while those are frying (or boiling, or steaming), make the sauce.

Start by dissolving a teaspoon of sugar into a tablespoon of water. Then add 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 teaspoon rice vinegar, 1 teaspoon chili oil, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds, and ½ teaspoon sesame oil.

Stir to combine:

And serve this sauce with your dumplings!

4.92 from 12 votes

Dumpling Sauce Recipe: How to Make Dumpling Dipping Sauce

This dumpling sauce recipe makes the perfect dipping sauce for taking your favorite homemade or store-bought dumplings to the next level.
Prep Time5 mins
Total Time5 mins
Course: Condiments
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: dipping sauce, dumpling sauce
Servings: 4
Calories: 27kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Dissolve 1 teaspoon sugar in 1 tablespoon hot water. Then add soy sauce, rice vinegar, chili oil, minced garlic, sesame seeds, and sesame oil. Stir to combine.
  • Serve with freshly cooked dumplings and enjoy!

Nutrition

Calories: 27kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 2g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 503mg | Potassium: 19mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin C: 0.3% | Calcium: 0.5% | Iron: 1.6%

45 Comments

  1. Nicole says


    I didn’t put in the garlic as I’m not a fan of raw garlic and the sauce was so good I wanted to drink it! Thank you for this awesome recipe. :)

  2. Bill says


    Tried this recipe and loved it! How long will this sauce keep if you don’t use it all in one sitting? Should it be refrigerated?

  3. Sue says

    Hi Sarah, I have often also added diced ginger, garlic, and scallions to my dipping sauce and poured heated oil over this mixture. What do you think?

    • Marlena L Freeman says


      YOU’LL PROBABLY NEED TO GO TO AN ASIAN MARKET IN YOUR TOWN UNLESS YOUR LOCAL SUPERMARKET HAS A SECTION WITH ALL ASIAN FOODS-CHINESE (WHICH THIS IS), THAI, VIETNAMESE ETC. eVEN THEN IT’S HARD TO FIND. gOOGLE YOUR LOCAL ASIAN FOOD STORE OR IF IN A CITY-GO TO CHINATOWN. NO LIQUOR STORES CARRY IT-IT’S NOT A DRINKABLE WINE-IT’S A COOKING CONDIMENT. GOOD LUCK!!

    • Sarah says

      Hi Barbara, it would be at your local Asian/Chinese market. If you don’t have an Asian market year you, you can substitute dry sherry.

  5. Kelley says


    I’ve always wondered how the dumpling sauce was so good at the restaurant and so bad when I tried to make it at home… until I tried this recipe! So good!

  6. George says


    Great! Thanks Sarah, another dumpling ? ?sauce for the quiver!! I must have four or five recipes. all of which I love for different reasons or even different dumplings (pork, veggie, chicken). Some are cold mixed, some are “cooked” to prepare. Seems tastes are so varied in our household that I simply have to!

    Gotta ask, what size and who manufactured your “copper pan”. The one or two I’ve tried (and returned) were pretty sad.

    Happy Lunar New Year!!??

  7. Bob Conrod says

    No no no sorry I cannot agree with your idea of this as a perfect dumpling sauce. Actually this is a losing proposition. Like trying to find the perfect pizza. You can’t make an objective statement on something as subjective as taste.
    You lost me as soon as you said soy sauce made up your base you lost me. For me Soy sauce should not even be in the same room when we are eating Jiaozi! My perfect dumpling sauce has a base of a nice strong Shanxi vinegar, then equal parts fresh chopped garlic and homemade chili oil, a dash of Sesame oil and top with a sprinkling of freshly chopped cilantro for sheer perfection. Yummy

    • Sarah says

      Hey Bob, you’re right! What’s perfect for one person isn’t necessarily perfect for another. We love this dumpling sauce in our house––thanks for sharing yours!

  8. paul says


    hi all i love your emails and blogs. i am a keen cook been at it a while i am 66 and from wales, uk. i have always loved chinese cooking more than other quisines. my point is that i must be getting the hang of it because your dumpling sauce has almost come naturally to me. i will make your sauce though my own i make very similar except i use a chilli bean paste for my heat. all the v best and thanks for emails, paul griffiths

