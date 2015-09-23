Dim Sum Steamed Beef Short Ribs with Black Pepper

If you’re dim sum brunch veterans like we are, you’ve probably had all the usual dumplings, buns, and rice and noodle dishes (Cantonese soy sauce pan fried noodles, anyone?).

Over the course of your weekend indulgences, you’ve probably started looking for new dishes you haven’t tried before–perhaps you’ve had a chance to sample fried duck tongue (I kid you not), chicken feet, or stewed beef tripe.

Or…maybe not.

Steamed beef short ribs with black pepper (pronounced, “ngau zhe gwot” in Cantonese) is a much tamer dish than duck tongue and chicken feet, but just as lesser known.

Fortunately, it’s not only tasty but also very easy to make at home. So if you have not tried these delicious and tender ribs before, I encourage you to look out for them or ask a waiter for them the next time you’re at your favorite dim sum house!

These beef short ribs are steamed, just like your everyday dim sum pork spare ribs with black beans, but have a very different flavor. Cracked black pepper is the star of this dish and a perfect complement to the beefy goodness of the ribs.

This cut of meat is easily found at any Korean grocery store, since thinly cut beef short ribs are very popular for Korean barbecue.

If you can’t find a Korean grocery nearby, you can ask your local butcher, and he should be able to provide you with a special order cut. Once you have the beef short ribs on hand, the rest is really quite easy.

Dim Sum Short Ribs: Recipe Instructions

Rinse the beef short ribs and trim off any visible fibrous membranes, as these will make your ribs tough.

Mix all of the marinade ingredients (salt, baking soda, sugar, Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and garlic) in a large bowl.

Add the short ribs and onions, making sure that the short ribs are evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

The next day, take the ribs out of the refrigerator, and let them come to room temperature. Add the oil, cornstarch, and freshly ground black pepper. Mix well.

Set up your wok with steamer rack or steamer pot over high heat. Place your bamboo steamers in your wok if that’s what you’re using. Heat until the water is bubbling. If you’re using a steamer pot, heat the water to a gentle boil. See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

While you’re waiting for the water, arrange the ribs on small heat-proof plates if you’re going to serve them dim sum style, or a large plate if you’re going to serve them family style. Top off with some additional fresh ground pepper to taste.

When the steamers are sufficiently preheated, turn off the heat, and carefully add the plate(s) to the steamer. Turn the heat back on, cover the beef ribs, and steam for 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and serve these steamed beef short ribs immediately!

