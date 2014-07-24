The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad

Sarah
by:
18 Comments
I love a good salad for dinner, and this Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad is a pretty epic candidate for your next meal. Now, I love a good mayonnaise-y potato salad as much as the next person, but the world of potato salad must extend beyond Dijon and Hellman’s, right? Right.

I made this as a last-minute dinner the other day as something really quick and simple with ingredients we already had in the fridge, and because I was expected to make a pretty substantial MEAL (they were practically banging their forks and knives on the table, for Pete’s sake. This family gets scary when seeking sustenance…), I added a protein to the mix in the form of grilled chicken to curried potato salad and served it alongside simply dressed baby greens.

Yes, we had two “salads” for dinner. It definitely wasn’t weird.

There’s just such an amazing variety of textures and flavors here, derived from some relatively simple ingredients, and variety is the key to making a salad into a real meal.

If you have a nut allergy in your house, substitute them with something else that will add crunch or another interesting texture to the dish (some ideas off the top of my head include: dried cranberries, thinly sliced radishes, julienned carrots, or crumbled pita chips.

Uh…note to self? Figure out how to make pita chips.) This dish is awesome served warm or at room temperature, so it’s great for all you Ina-Garten-channeling, infinitely-more-responsible-than-me “make-ahead” experts.

For a potato dish with some extra kick, check out Spicy Black Bean Twice cooked potatoes or  Sichuan Stir-Fried Potatoes. but only after you try this awesome recipe!

Recipe Instructions

Ok, so bring a pot of salted water to a boil and boil the potatoes until just tender. Check on them frequently by poking them with a fork, being careful not to overcook them. Drain.

Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper, and grill until cooked through. Set aside.

Oh, and say hello to our brand spankin’ new grill pan! Hooray for urban indoor grilling!

In a bowl or jar (I like the shake-in-a-jar-method), make your dressing by combining the olive oil, sugar, garlic, lime/lemon juice and zest, cilantro, parsley, scallion, red chili, curry powder, and salt and pepper to taste.

Cut the chicken into chunks and toss along with the potatoes, toasted pecans, and dressing.

Serve as a side dish, or as a main dish along with a simple green salad.

This recipe is perfect for an easy summer dinner, or for an awesome potluck or barbecue offering. It’s super tasty and quite different from your average picnic table fare.

4 from 1 vote

Curried Grilled Chicken Potato Salad

This curried potato salad with chicken is a welcome change from the classic. It's perfect for a summer lunch, with greens on the side.
by: Sarah
Course:Salads
Cuisine:American
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes (about 1 kg, scrubbed and cut into large chunks)
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 chicken breasts
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic (grated or finely minced)
  • zest and juice of 1 lime or lemon
  • ¼ cup cilantro (chopped)
  • ¼ cup parsley (chopped)
  • 1 scallion (chopped)
  • 1 red chili (seeded and thinly sliced)
  • ½ tablespoon curry powder
  • 1/2 cup toasted pecans

Instructions

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and boil the potatoes until just tender. Drain. Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper, and grill until cooked through. Set aside.
  • In a bowl or jar, make your dressing by combining the olive oil, sugar, garlic, lime/lemon juice and zest, herbs, chili, curry powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Cut the chicken into chunks and toss along with the potatoes, toasted pecans, and dressing. Serve as a side dish, or with a simple arugula or other green salad to make it a meal!

nutrition facts

Calories: 484kcal (24%) Carbohydrates: 34g (11%) Protein: 32g (64%) Fat: 26g (40%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 72mg (24%) Sodium: 740mg (31%) Potassium: 1474mg (42%) Fiber: 7g (28%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 554IU (11%) Vitamin C: 53mg (64%) Calcium: 94mg (9%) Iron: 9mg (50%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

