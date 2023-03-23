The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Cornbread: A Flexible Recipe for Low Sugar!

Cornbread: A Flexible Recipe for Low Sugar!

Kaitlin
1 Comments
squares of cornbread with coarse cornmeal

This cornbread recipe began as just a “prop” cornbread for an Instant Pot Rib recipe, but has since become our go-to cornbread. It’s easy to make, and no one in our very picky family could find fault with it. (Picky extended family included!)

It’s also easy to make substitutions and add-ons as you desire, which brings us to today’s topic! 

Tweaking our Cornbread Recipe

Cornbread is one of those recipes I could fall into a wormhole investigating on a casual weeknight. What’s the best cornbread on the internet?! You can scour for hours. 

Similar to Caesar salad dressing and banana bread, I’ve been motivated over the years to find my go-to version to satisfy a craving for some corn-y goodness. 

Here’s what I came up with: 

The Woks of Life original cornbread Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (melted and cooled slightly)
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar 
  • 1/4 cup honey (or you can also just use an additional 1/4 cup brown sugar)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup buttermilk (shake before measuring; in a pinch, 1 tablespoon white vinegar + 1 cup whole milk, left to stand for 10 minutes, works great) 
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup coarse yellow cornmeal 
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 8-ounce can corn

Plus, you could add cheese, chopped jalapeño, or substitute creamed corn. It’s a really great recipe! 

But recently, my mom has had an interest in reducing refined sugars for health reasons, so one day, I stretched this recipe to the furthest it could go into no-sugar land, and came up with this new recipe!  

Squares of cornbread on cutting board

A “healthy”-ish cornbread recipe

This is not to say that normal cornbread is unhealthy—but we took our previous traditional cornbread recipe and removed the refined sugar, substituting new ingredients we’ve discovered: date sugar and date syrup. 

Last fall, we were invited to sample some Just Date treats made by Bryan Levy, author of Good & Sweet. Bryan’s book is an awesome lesson in baking with natural sweeteners. (Note: This isn’t a sponsored post.)  

It was also a great introduction to a wonderful new ingredient that is exactly what it sounds like: just dates—ground until they have a granulated texture similar to sugar. 

This recipe also opts out of the buttermilk in favor of a mixture of yogurt thinned out with whole milk. I’ve also thinned out the yogurt with oat milk (that’s all I had on hand), and it worked decently well. But if you have buttermilk on hand, by all means, go for it. 

cornbread ingredients with date sugar and date syrup

An important Caveat:

This is not our go-to for corn muffins, however. I have not yet found a successful recipe that mimics the gloriously moist flavor of an industrially-made corn muffin—the kind that all come from one centralized facility and serve the cornbread needs of every bakery, grocery store, and bagel shop in the tristate area. That journey is to be continued…

Storage

This date sugar cornbread will last for about a week on the counter so long as it’s a cool / dry time of year. If the weather is warm, cover it or place it in an airtight container and store it in the refrigerator. You can warm it up briefly in the microwave (30 seconds or less should revive it) or in a toaster oven. 

“Hi everyone, Sarah here. Just wanted to drop by and say that while this cornbread might look somewhat unobtrusive, I was OBSESSED with it when my sister first made it for Thanksgiving, and then later when she blogged it. I couldn’t stop stuffing it into my face with Irish butter. Consider yourself warned!

buttered cornbread

Cornbread Recipe Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together the melted butter, date sugar, and date syrup.

melted butter, date sugar, and date syrup in bowl
mixing melted butter, date sugar, and date syrup in bowl

Stir in the eggs and the yogurt and milk mixture.

mixing cornbread wet ingredients
cornbread wet ingredients

Add the dry ingredients, and stir until there are relatively few clumps (don’t over-mix!), followed by the corn. 

adding dry ingredients to cornbread batter
adding corn to cornbread batter
cornbread mixture with canned corn

Pour a greased 10-inch cast-iron skillet or 9×9-inch square baking pan! 

cornbread batter in greased cast iron pan

Bake at 375°F/190°C for 25-35 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

cornbread in cast iron pan

This cornbread is great on its own, but even better with a little pat of butter, of course!

Cornbread

This is our go-to cornbread recipe. It’s easy to make and everyone in our very picky family loves it. It's low in sugar, but tasty and moist!
by: Kaitlin
Course:Bread
Cuisine:American
serves: 9
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick, melted and cooled slightly)
  • 1/2 cup date sugar (can go as low as 1/4 cup/—g if you like it less sweet)
  • 1/4 cup date syrup
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2/3 cup plain yogurt thinned out with 1/2 cup (120ml) whole milk; or substitute 1 cup (235ml) buttermilk
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal (we used a coarse variety)
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 8 ounce can corn
Instructions

  • Mix together the melted butter, date sugar, and date syrup in a bowl. Stir in the eggs and the yogurt and milk mixture. Add in the dry ingredients and stir until there are relatively few clumps (don’t over-mix!), followed by the corn.
  • Pour into a greased 10-inch (25cm) cast iron skillet or 9×9 in. (23x23cm) square baking dish. Bake at 375°F/190°C for 25-35 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Calories: 314kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 44g (15%) Protein: 6g (12%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 7g (35%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 4g Trans Fat: 0.4g Cholesterol: 66mg (22%) Sodium: 233mg (10%) Potassium: 285mg (8%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 14g (16%) Vitamin A: 452IU (9%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 58mg (6%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

