So after we munched on the glory that was our first Frizzled Chive Flower Flatbread, we were definitely looking for other ways to cook our in-season chive flowers. And what could be better than a little chive flower Japanese tempura?

We were inspired by the fried zucchini blossoms of the Mediterranean, and it turned out awesome. Not only are they delicious, but they’re also really delicate and pretty.

This chive flower Japanese tempura recipe is a perfect addition to a little at-home happy hour or cocktail party. Japanese tempura is always delicious but garlic chive flowers really make a tempura that is elegant, tasty, and definitely something different to serve to guests!

Chive Flower Tempura: Recipe Instructions

First, prepare your garlic chive flowers. These are Chinese chive flowers, which are white, rather than purple. But you can sub in any chive flowers. But if you have a chance, grow Chinese chives in your back yard. They grow like weeds and are perennials!

Heat your oil in a small, relatively deep pot to 375 degrees. (Another way to test oil temperature is to stick a bamboo chopstick into the oil. If bubbles start sizzling around the chopstick, the oil is ready).

While you’re waiting for that, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, and seltzer water in a medium bowl. Prep the dipping sauce by combining the soy sauce, water, sugar, and sweet rice wine.

Using a fork, coat the flowers in the batter. Gently tap the fork on the side of the bowl to get rid of the excess batter. Fry up to 5 flowers at a time. When they get just golden, transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel.

Sprinkle the hot chive flower tempura with a bit of sea salt as you take them out of the fryer, and serve immediately!

Hope you folks enjoy this unique Chive flower Japanese tempura dish!