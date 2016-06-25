The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Coconut Firecracker Shrimp

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp

Published: Last Updated:
By 14 Comments

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

I was first made aware of the existence of firecracker shrimp rather late in life. Namely, uh…a month ago. When they were part of the Katie Chin cooking demo I participated in at Macy’s. Guess I’ve been living under a rock.

We didn’t grow up making this appetizer, but I’ve come to know that it’s really easy to prepare. The basic version just uses plain shrimp, but I decided to do a spicy Coconut Firecracker Shrimp––the shrimp are marinated in Sriracha and honey, and then coated in flaked coconut (feel free to use either sweetened or unsweetened). Then they’re folded up in spring roll wrappers and fried for a couple minutes until golden and crispy.

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

They have a subtle coconut flavor, and when combined with a spicy aioli with cilantro, lime, and a little more Sriracha, they evoke thoughts of summer and beaches and beverages served in coconuts with little paper umbrellas.

Whether you’re looking for a quick, crowd-pleasing appetizer to make for the upcoming 4th of July holiday, or you need some nibbles to snack on by the pool this weekend, these Coconut Firecracker Shrimp fit the bill perfectly.

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

Let’s make them!

You’ll need:

  • 24 large tail-on shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha, plus 1 tablespoon
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 lime, juiced
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2/3 cup finely shredded coconut
  • 12 spring roll wrappers, cut in half on a diagonal
  • 1 egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon water
  • 2 cups vegetable or canola oil, for frying

Pat the shrimp dry of excess water with a paper towel. Score the underside of the shrimp lightly with a knife to straighten them out.

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/firecracker-shrimp-6.jpgIn a bowl, combine the shrimp with 2 tablespoons Sriracha and 1 tablespoon honey. Set aside.

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/firecracker-shrimp-6.jpgCombine the mayonnaise with the lime juice, cilantro, and additional tablespoon of Sriracha. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

To assemble the firecracker shrimp, dredge each shrimp in the coconut.

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/firecracker-shrimp-6.jpgTake each spring roll wrapper triangle and place it lengthwise on a clean work surface with the pointy side of the wrapper pointing left.

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/firecracker-shrimp-6.jpg Lay the coconut-coated shrimp in the lower third of the wrapper, keeping the tail of the shrimp off to the side.

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/firecracker-shrimp-6.jpgRoll the shrimp up halfway and fold the left side over.

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.comContinue folding, sealing with egg wash.

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.comRepeat until all the shrimp are assembled.

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.comCoconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.comHeat the oil in a skillet over medium high heat until it reaches 300 degrees. Fry the shrimp until golden brown on all sides, about 2 minutes.

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.comCoconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.comCoconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.comCoconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.comYou can use a fine mesh strainer to remove any coconut debris that falls into the oil as you fry. Serve immediately with the aioli on the side!

Coconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.comCoconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.comCoconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.comCoconut Firecracker Shrimp, by thewoksoflife.com

5.0 from 1 reviews
Coconut Firecracker Shrimp
 
Save Print
Prep time
Cook time
Total time
 
Coconut Firecracker Shrimp are marinated in Sriracha and honey, coated in flaked coconut and then they're folded up in spring roll wrappers and fried for a couple minutes until golden and crispy.
Author:
Recipe type: Fish and Seafood
Cuisine: Chinese
Serves: 24 firecracker shrimp
Ingredients
  • 24 large tail-on shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha, plus 1 tablespoon
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ lime, juiced
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
  • Salt and pepper
  • ⅔ cup finely shredded coconut
  • 12 spring roll wrappers, cut in half on a diagonal
  • 1 egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon water
  • 2 cups vegetable or canola oil, for frying
Instructions
  1. Pat the shrimp dry of excess water with a paper towel. Score the underside of the shrimp lightly with a knife to straighten them out. In a bowl, combine the shrimp with 2 tablespoons Sriracha and 1 tablespoon honey. Set aside.
  2. Combine the mayonnaise with the lime juice, cilantro, and additional tablespoon of Sriracha. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. To assemble the firecracker shrimp, dredge each shrimp in the coconut. Take each spring roll wrapper triangle and place it lengthwise on a clean work surface with the pointy side of the wrapper pointing left. Lay the coconut-coated shrimp in the lower third of the wrapper, keeping the tail of the shrimp off to the side. Roll the shrimp up halfway and fold the left side over. Continue folding, sealing with egg wash. Repeat until all the shrimp are assembled.
  3. Heat the oil in a skillet over medium high heat until it reaches 300 degrees. Fry the shrimp until golden brown on all sides, about 2 minutes. You can use a fine mesh strainer to remove any coconut debris that falls into the oil as you fry. Serve immediately with the aioli on the side!

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Scallion Ginger Beef and Tofu Stir Fry
Cheesy Kale Sweet Potato Tart
40 Garlic Chicken with an Asian Twist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rate this recipe:  

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

14 Comments

  1. Marydith williams says

    These are delicious and addictive! Has anyone tried lightning them up by brushing with a little oil and baking them?

    Reply

  2. KATHY says

    If I were to make these ahead, do you think they could be frozen and then just thrown in the fryer when I want some? I’ve made some and they were delicious and everyone enjoyed them, but now I want to make a ton at once so I can eat them when I’m craving them. Lol My only concern is the spring roll wrappers not being crispy or when frying them from the freezer it’ll cause it to explode in the oil?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Kathy, we’ve freeze spring rolls all the time, and they fry up great. I haven’t tried freezing these firecracker shrimp, but I think it should work. Let us know how it goes if you do try it!

      Reply

  4. Melissa says

    Are these “egg-roll” wrappers? The only spring-roll wrappers I find are round and hard and need to be dipped in water to soften them.

    Reply

  5. greta says

    i made these for the 4th of july and they were really incredible! i have to make this recipe for every dinner party i go to now

    Reply

  6. Kat ❤️ says

    Oh my! :) excited to try this :)

    Question..What kind of shredded coconut did you use? :) fresh? :)

    Thank you so much sarah! ❤️

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Kat, I just used a finely shredded unsweetened coconut. You can also used sweetened coconut, though! If you want the coconut to be finer, just chopping it up with a knife or running it through the food processor works well.

      Reply

Make Your Own Chinese Bakery Favorites!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables