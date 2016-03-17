The Woks of Life

Recipes » Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup

Published:
By

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

As spring approaches, the temperatures outside are always fluctuating. Today it’s in the 60s and I’m sweating out a hot flash (I know it’s not just me!), and tomorrow, the 40 degree-weather will have me reaching for puffy vests and scarves. I personally feel that my body is being put to the test with all these weather-induced aches and pains–am I the only one feeling under the weather?

Well, regardless of whether or not anyone’s with me, I’ll risk sounding like a crazy hippie lady and say that it’s a good time to nourish the body with some healthy foods! This Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup is definitely up to the task–and it’s a quick remedy to boot!

Unlike my chicken stock recipe, the goal of which is to extract all the chicken essence from the bird (rendering the actual meat dry, tasteless and generally discarded––something that I realize was controversial, but is, nonetheless, very traditional), the goal of this chicken mushroom soup recipe is to ensure the best of both worlds: delicious soup and juicy chicken that you can definitely serve up as a complete meal.    

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

In order to appreciate the health benefits of this Chicken Mushroom soup, I listed out the health benefits of each ingredient according to Traditional Chinese Medicine (“TCM” for those in the know). I hope this soup will help chase away the last of your winter blues, too!

A few tips to share as you’re making the soup:

  1. It’s best to buy a whole, young chicken from an Asian supermarket. If not, a small organic chicken works well.
  2. With this soup–really any soup–the chicken breast can quickly turn very dry. Even though I did not do it for this recipe, I do suggest that you trim them off and keep them for another dish like Kung Pao Chicken, Spicy Chicken Stir Fry, or Moo Goo Gai Pan for optimal enjoyment.
  3. It’s best to use dried Shiitake mushrooms, as they are more flavorful than fresh–similar to how it’s sometimes better to use dried over fresh herbs.
  4. Add salt right before serving so as not to dry out the chicken meat.
  5. Try not to deviate from the recipe by adding more goji berries and dates. While they are very healthy, too many will make the soup sweet.

You’ll need:

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

First, wash the dried shiitake mushrooms a couple of times and rinse thoroughly. Then soak them in 8 cups of water in the soup pot for 6 hours or overnight. Trim away the stems (after soaking) before cooking and add the mushrooms back to the pot of water.

Add the dried goji berries and dried Chinese dates to the soup pot (no need to soak these beforehand). Bring to a boil over high heat, and then immediately turn the heat down to low. 

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare the chicken while that’s simmering. Wash the chicken and pat it dry with a paper towel. Trim and set aside the chicken breasts for another dish. Cut the rest of the chicken into large pieces. Set aside.

Once the soup has simmered for 30 minutes, heat a wok over medium high heat until it starts to smoke slightly. Turn the heat down to medium, and add the oil and the ginger slices. Cook for a minute or two.

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Spread the oil around the wok to coat. Then spread the chicken out in a single layer, and lightly brown the chicken before stirring. Once the majority of each piece has been cooked through, turn off the heat.    

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken to the soup pot. Deglaze the wok with ½ cup water, and add it to the soup pot as well.

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Finally, add the Shaoxing wine and cover.

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

Simmer for another 30 minutes over medium heat. Add salt to taste and sprinkle with chopped scallions right before serving.

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

This Chinese chicken mushroom soup ca be served as a meal with rice on the side!

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 3 votes

Chinese Chicken Mushroom Soup

This chicken mushroom soup is so many things––delicious, healthy, warm, nourishing, and easy to boot. All it takes is 10 simple ingredients to make.
Prep Time6 hrs
Cook Time1 hr 10 mins
Total Time7 hrs 10 mins
Course: Soups and Stocks
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chicken mushroom soup
Servings: 8
Calories: 273kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • First, wash the dried shiitake mushrooms a couple of times and rinse thoroughly. Then soak them in 8 cups of water in the soup pot for 6 hours or overnight. Trim away the stems (after soaking) before cooking and add the mushrooms back to the pot of water.
  • Add the dried goji berries and dried Chinese dates to the soup pot (no need to soak these beforehand). Bring to a boil over high heat, and then immediately turn the heat down to low.
  • Prepare the chicken while that’s simmering. Wash the chicken and pat it dry with a paper towel. Trim and set aside the chicken breasts for another dish. Cut the rest of the chicken into large pieces. Set aside.
  • Once the soup has simmered for 30 minutes, heat a wok over medium high heat until it starts to smoke slightly. Turn the heat down to medium, and add the oil and the ginger slices. Cook for a minute or two.
  • Spread the oil around the wok to coat. Then spread the chicken out in a single layer, and lightly brown the chicken before stirring. Once the majority of each piece has been cooked through, turn off the heat.
  • Add the chicken to the soup pot. Deglaze the wok with ½ cup water, and add it to the soup pot as well. Finally, add the Shaoxing wine and cover. Simmer for another 30 minutes over medium heat. Add salt to taste and sprinkle with chopped scallions right before serving.

Nutrition

Calories: 273kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 82mg | Sodium: 380mg | Potassium: 272mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 165IU | Vitamin C: 2.1mg | Calcium: 21mg | Iron: 1.1mg

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

37 Comments

  1. P Shen says

    Hello,
    Could you suggest US or China tour company for Chinese American when traveling to China? I would like to go to some of off beaten path city and town in China.

    Thank you,
    Peter

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi P Shen, you can try ctrip.com. They customize your trip for you and make the bookings for you as well. Just tell their travel specialist what you want.

      Reply

  2. Steph says

    Hi – I’m really excited to try this recipe! I was hoping to make it for a larger crowd and need to make maybe 12-14 servings? Do you think doubling the recipe would work in this case? I’m just worried that would be a lot of chicken

    Reply

  3. john says

    5 stars
    Finally I found what I was looking for. True Chinese food. I am used to Indonesian, Thai and Korean food. The Chinese recipes I found are all common Chinese restaurant taste, which is okay, but it doesn’t have that thrilling appearance and taste. Thank you so much!

    Reply

  5. Lucas says

    5 stars
    Out of curiosity, can i use that black chicken for the same recipe? Sorry, i don’t know what it’s called..except black chicken…

    Reply

  6. Joo says

    Looks yummy! Feel like cooking it as soup noodles (面线) this weekend!

    Thanks for sharing! Can’t wait to try.

    Reply

