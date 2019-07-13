The Woks of Life

Chicken Yakisoba

Sarah
by:
122 Comments
Chicken Yakisoba, by thewoksoflife.com

I’m particularly excited about this chicken yakisoba recipe, because it used to be one of my go-to’s at Japanese restaurants, before I discovered that I really like sushi.

Every time I go to a Japanese restaurant now, I kind of stop and gaze wistfully at the yakisoba on the menu before ordering my usual rolls or sashimi. So I figured I’d make it at home, because that was the only way I was going to get it!

Note: This recipe was originally published in April 2016, newly updated as of July 2019!

What Yakisoba Noodles To Use

There’s something special about the texture of a good yakisoba noodle––that slight chewiness that every great noodle should have.

While they haven’t paid us to endorse them or anything, I would definitely recommend the noodles made by the Sun Noodle company. Their yakisoba (and ramen noodles) are some of the best I’ve tried!

I bought a pack of noodles that actually came with a seasoning packet that I didn’t end up using, but I think that they also sell the noodles separately, without any additional seasonings.

Note that while most yakisoba noodles do not require pre-cooking, they can be difficult to break up right out of the package. When you take them out, they can be in a sort of “brick” that is hard to separate when stir-frying.

Simply rinse the noodles briefly in a bowl of hot water to loosen them, and gently break them up. Drain thoroughly, and they’re ready for stir-frying!

Chicken Yakisoba Ingredients, by thewoksoflife.com

A Surprising Ingredient

One slightly surprising, yet essential ingredient in this chicken yakisoba recipe is Worcestershire sauce.

As I was doing my research, I noticed Worcestershire sauce showing up again and again in several different [probably Americanized] Japanese dishes.

I was a little skeptical, but when I tasted it, I knew it was correct. The Worcestershire sauce adds that signature flavor and tang that you know and love in a good yakisoba.

Yakisoba noodles in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

On to the recipe!

Chicken Yakisoba Recipe Instructions

Remove the yakisoba noodles from the package, and transfer to a bowl of hot water. Gently break them up; the hot water will help loosen them. Drain thoroughly and set aside.

In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, mirin, Worcestershire sauce, and sugar until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, combine the sliced chicken with 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 2 teaspoons oil. Set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the chicken in one layer and allow to sear for 1 minute. Stir-fry for another minute, remove from the wok, and set aside.

Searing chicken in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the wok, along with the shiitake mushrooms.

Stir-frying shiitake mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for 2 minutes and then add the onions, carrots, and cabbage. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes, and then add the noodles, seared chicken, scallions, and the sauce mixture.

Adding yakisoba noodles to wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Cooking yakisoba noodles with chicken and vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue to stir-fry the mixture for another 2-3 minutes until the noodles are heated through.

Chicken Yakisoba in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your chicken yakisoba hot!

Bowl of Chicken Yakisoba, by thewoksoflife.com

Picking up yakisoba noodles with chopsticks, by thewoksoflife.com

4.66 from 29 votes

Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba is a popular Japanese noodle stir-fry that's super easy to make at home. Our recipe also has a ton of fresh vegetables in it!
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Japanese
Chicken Yakisoba
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 12 oz. fresh yakisoba noodles (340g)
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 tablespoon mirin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 8 oz. sliced chicken thighs or breast (225g)
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons oil (plus 2 teaspoons, divided)
  • 6 fresh shiitake mushrooms (thinly sliced)
  • 1 small onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1 medium carrot (julienned)
  • 2 cups cabbage (julienned)
  • 2 scallions (julienned)

Instructions

  • Remove the yakisoba noodles from the package, and transfer to a bowl of hot water. Gently break them up; the hot water will help loosen them. Drain thoroughly and set aside. 
  • In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, mirin, Worcestershire sauce, and sugar until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, combine the sliced chicken with 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 2 teaspoons oil. Set aside.
  • Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the chicken in one layer and allow to sear for 1 minute. Stir-fry for another minute, remove from the wok, and set aside.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the wok, along with the shiitake mushrooms. Stir-fry for 2 minutes and then add the onions, carrots, and cabbage. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes, and then add the noodles, seared chicken, scallions, and the sauce mixture. Continue to stir-fry the mixture for another 2-3 minutes until the noodles are heated through. Serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 368kcal (18%) Carbohydrates: 42g (14%) Protein: 17g (34%) Fat: 15g (23%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 54mg (18%) Sodium: 950mg (40%) Potassium: 395mg (11%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 8g (9%) Vitamin A: 2655IU (53%) Vitamin C: 17.2mg (21%) Calcium: 35mg (4%) Iron: 1.1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

