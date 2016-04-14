The Woks of Life

Chicken Lettuce Wraps, A Healthy Low Carb Favorite

Hey everyone, Sarah here.

I’m feeling kind of fragile at the moment, so you’ll have to bear with me through today’s post.

Why am I feeling fragile?

Two words: Low. Carb.

Yes, I’ve recently tortured myself into the exercise of eating “low carb” for a while. I know what you’re thinking. A blogger on a CHINESE food blog (read: cooker of rice, noodles, dumplings, and various other carb-filled delights) on a freaking LOW CARB DIET?!

[I would insert a tragic crying emoji here, but a few months ago, Kaitlin tried adding a poop emoji to one of her posts––don’t ask––and ended up losing the whole post to some WordPress error. Better not risk it.]

So yeah, I’ve been trying to replace my rice and noodles with veggies. And lately, I’ve been falling into the same trap that I’m sure many others have succumbed to. The salad trap. I’ve had a week of eating way too much salad, and it’s time to add a little variety to the picture.

Enter: these chicken lettuce wraps. Ground chicken sautéed with onions, garlic, soy sauce, hoisin, and a bunch of other tasty ingredients, all wrapped up taco-style in yes…lettuce. But––and here’s the key distinction––it’s NOT SALAD. Which is definitely a win.

You’ll see a couple optional ingredients in the recipe below. Sui mi ya cai is a kind of pickled vegetable that you can probably find in your local Chinese grocery store. They come in little vacuum-sealed packs, and we also use them in our Dan Dan Noodles Recipe. If you can’t find them, don’t worry. They’re optional! I also added a red chili to this dish, because I’m all for a little sinus-clearing spice, but you can feel free to leave that out as well.

For those of you sitting in front of your computers, panicking, because you’re afraid we’re not going to cook noodles anymore, never fear. I’m posting a noodle recipe on Saturday. ;)

You’ll need:

Heat the oil a wok or skillet over medium high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often.

Add the chicken and stir-fry for 2 minutes, or until browned.

Add the sui mi ya cai and chili (if using) and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.

Stir in the soy sauces, hoisin sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, and rice wine vinegar. Add the water and cornstarch mixture, and simmer for another 2-3 minutes.

Serve the filling in the lettuce leaves garnished with scallions and cilantro or serve everything separately and let everyone put together their own customized chicken lettuce wraps!

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps made with ground chicken sautéed with onions, garlic, soy sauce, hoisin, and other tasty ingredients wrapped up taco-style in leafy green lettuce. These chicken lettuce wraps are a refreshing and healthy low carb meal.
Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat the oil a wok or skillet over medium high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often. Add the chicken and stir-fry for 2 minutes, or until browned. Add the sui mi ya cai and chili (if using) and stir-fry for another 2 minutes.
  • Stir in the soy sauces, hoisin sauce, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil, and rice wine vinegar. Add the water and cornstarch mixture, and simmer for another 2-3 minutes. Serve in the lettuce leaves garnished with scallions and cilantro.

Nutrition

Calories: 188kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 15g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 65mg | Sodium: 318mg | Potassium: 556mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 1135IU | Vitamin C: 16.6mg | Calcium: 32mg | Iron: 1.4mg

 

58 Comments

  1. Agnes Ma says

    Hi, Sarah, I live in bay area of California. I found “碎米芽菜” in one of my local Chinese supermarket, 永和. I am posting this info here. Hopefully it will help some of your readers.

    It did come in a vacuum packed pouch like your photo shown. It didn’t mention if rinsing it under cold water before cooking is needed or not. Pls advise?

    Reply

  3. Rebecca says

    I know this is an old post, but I’ve been using quinoa for anything that usually calls for pasta ever since I found I couldn’t eat gluten, and gluten-free pasta is expensive. I use it in place of rice most of the time, too because it has so much protein and a similar texture. Quinoa isn’t particularly low-carb, but I don’t need much because the protein is so filling.

    Reply

  4. Lori says

    Hey Sarah

    I love all the recipes you and your family post. As a foodie it’s tough to diet but I found one that works great. If you have time Google the Slow Carb diet all the rules are essentially online. You don’t eat any carbs fruits etc but you replace carbs with legumes ie beans and Lentils This diet won’t have you feeling hungry and you get a cheat day per week to eat anything you want(the science behind it is to boost your metabolism). I didn’t do any excercise and in 4 weeks now have lost 4kg. I still ate all the great stirfries you have posted (removing sugar and starches) but instead of rice I eat lentils(best way for me is to boil with cilantro to add flavour). when I eat lentils as my “starch” it fills me and it’s the same amount of calories as rice but instead of 100% carbs it’s 50%protein and 50%carbs that don’t spike your blood sugar. The first week was awful but since then it’s been great. Instead of real noodles I eat those konnyaku knots (I undo the knot). Costco had black bean noodles which tastes awful to me but I did you po 油泼面 with them and it wasn’t too bad. Still haven’t found a good substitute for bread but on days I do have bread I make the milk bread with stevia to reduce extra sugar intake. Hope this is helpful to you and good luck with your diet!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Lori, wow thank you for all the tips. I think that these things are definitely all about what works for you. I’ve just been trying to incorporate more veggies and fewer refined carbs like white rice and pasta, which has been working for me. :)

      Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Frank, did you add a bit more dark soy sauce? That could have been it! It shouldn’t have changed the flavor much, though. Glad you liked it!

      Reply

  7. Kevin says

    We made this tonight and followed the recipe exactly, but omitted the Sui mi ya cai this time (didn’t have time to go searching for it).

    Dish was very yummy and the entire family loved it, especially the kids.

    We made a 3x batch, so we would have leftovers. Tomorrow, the kids are going to try it on top of some rice tomorrow but us adults will stay with the bib lettuce. Admittedly, I am a little envious of the kids version tomorrow, but low-carb it is!

    Reply

