The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Chicken Francese, An Italian American Classic

Chicken Francese, An Italian American Classic

Published: Last Updated:
By 25 Comments

Chicken Francese, by thewoksoflife.com

When my mom first came to America in the 1980s, the world of Western food was understandably foreign. Having grown up on a diet of the dishes her mother and grandmother would prepare back in Shanghai, she hadn’t tried foods from other provinces of China let alone the U.S. or Europe.

My mom has told me stories about the culinary culture shock she experienced when she arrived in upstate New York. After landing at JFK airport, she and her family drove up to Monticello, NY, where my great grandmother had settled years earlier.

They had dinner at a pizza parlor on Main Street, and when the pizza came out, the smell of all the mozzarella cheese didn’t exactly have its desired effect on this particular table of diners. I believe my mom’s exact words were, “it smelled like feet.”

This dish –– Chicken Francese –– on the other hand, was a welcome slice of familiarity to my fresh-off-the-boat mom, who found herself in a diner one day, scanned the menu, saw that the Chicken Francese was served with rice, and immediately ordered it. “It wasn’t just that it was served with rice––there was something about the egg batter and the mild sauce that felt familiar, and it stuck in my head. Every time I went to a diner, I would have Chicken Francese.”

What is Chicken Francese?

My mom has come a long way since 1983, but she still loves Chicken Francese, a dish invented by another set of immigrants––Italians.

Chicken Francese consists of chicken breast pounded or sliced crosswise, dredged, and dipped in egg. It’s then fried in olive oil and simmered in a sauce of lemon, white wine, and garlic.

Chicken Francese on Platter, by thewoksoflife.com

While I served mine with pasta instead of rice, preparing this big plate of Chicken Francese did feel very much like a return to my mom’s origins, and by extension, mine too. 

Chicken Francese with Parsley Garnish, by thewoksoflife.com

Okay, let’s get into how to make it.

Chicken Francese: Recipe Instructions

Prepare the chicken breast and set aside on a plate. Add the flour to a shallow dish or pie plate, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix with your hands to combine.

Seasoned Flour, by thewoksoflife.com

In another shallow dish, beat the eggs with 2 tablespoons water.

Beaten egg for dredging, by thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, and then dredge the chicken in the seasoned flour.

Dredging Chicken Breast, by thewoksoflife.com

Dip them in the egg wash to coat completely, letting the excess drip off.

Dredged chicken breast in egg, by thewoksoflife.com

When the oil is nice and hot, add the cutlets and fry for 4 minutes on each side until golden, turning once. Remove the chicken cutlets to a plate and set aside.

Cooked Chicken Breast for Chicken Francese, by thewoksoflife.com

Toss the lemon slices into the pan and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant.

Lemon slices in pan, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the garlic, wine, broth, and lemon juice, and simmer for 5 minutes to reduce the sauce slightly, stirring often. Reduce the heat to medium low and add the butter.

Return the chicken to the pan, and place the lemon slices on top of the cutlets. Simmer gently for 2 minutes to heat the chicken through.

Adding chicken to chicken francese sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Season with salt and pepper and garnish with chopped parsley.

Chicken Francese, by thewoksoflife.com

Serving your Chicken Francese with pasta or rice.

Chicken Francese with pasta, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Francese on serving platter, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Francese with white wine, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Francese with fettucine, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Francese, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 8 votes

Chicken Francese, An Italian American Classic

Chicken Francese is pounded chicken breast dredged in flour, dipped in egg, fried in olive oil and simmered in a sauce of lemon, white wine,garlic and herbs
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: chicken francese
Servings: 6
Calories: 282kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts (halved crosswise)
  • 2/3 cup all purpose flour
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 lemon (thinly sliced)
  • 5 cloves garlic (chopped)
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 1/2 lemon (juiced)
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley (chopped)

Instructions

  • Prepare the chicken breast and set aside on a plate. Add the flour to a shallow dish or pie plate, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix with your hands to combine. In another shallow dish, beat the eggs with 2 tablespoons water.
  • Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, and then dredge the chicken in the seasoned flour. Dip them in the egg wash to coat completely, letting the excess drip off. When the oil is nice and hot, add the cutlets and fry for 4 minutes on each side until golden, turning once. Remove the chicken cutlets to a plate and set aside.
  • Toss the lemon slices into the pan and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the garlic, wine, broth, and lemon juice, and simmer for 5 minutes to reduce the sauce slightly, stirring often. Reduce the heat to medium low and add the butter.
  • Return the chicken to the pan, and place the lemon slices on top of the cutlets. Simmer gently for 2 minutes to heat the chicken through. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with chopped parsley before serving with pasta or rice.

Nutrition

Calories: 282kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 17g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 101mg | Sodium: 523mg | Potassium: 341mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 425IU | Vitamin C: 14.4mg | Calcium: 28mg | Iron: 1.6mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Shanghai-Style Braised Pork Belly (Hong Shao Rou)
Braised Oxtail Noodles
Vegetable Egg Rolls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

25 Comments

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables