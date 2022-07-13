The Woks of Life

The Woks of Life

Celtuce Salad with Scallion Oil

Celtuce may be unfamiliar to you, but it’s one of our favorite vegetables. It’s delicious cooked as well as raw in this Celtuce Salad with Scallion Oil. 

Celtuce is gaining popularity in the West, going by other names like stem lettuce and asparagus lettuce. Let’s talk about what it is, and why you should head to your local Chinese grocery store to check it out! 

Celtuce: A Vegetable to Love  

Celtuce is also known as stem lettuce or asparagus lettuce because it’s actually a variety of lettuce grown for its thick stem. The leaves aren’t the star, but rather the stem that has a refreshing crunch to it.  

Our go-to celtuce recipe is our Stir-Fried Celtuce with Wood Ear Mushrooms. It’s packed full of nutrients and tastes just like a vegetable stir-fry you would order at a restaurant. 

But did you know you can also enjoy celtuce raw? There are some claims out there that it can be bitter when served raw, but I have not found this to be the case when it is properly peeled.

Growing up in Shanghai, celtuce was a summer vegetable staple. My grandmother simply peeled it, cut it into small bite-sized chunks, and seasoned it with salt and sesame oil. No cooking—basic and delicious. 

Nice & Easy or Bold & Spicy

You can do as my grandma did and keep it simple, or you can build the flavor profile from there by adding vinegar, sugar, chili oil, garlic and even our Chinese cold salad dressing. But ultimately, celtuce doesn’t require much to shine—you don’t want to mask its uniquely refreshing and nutty flavor. 

Shallow bowl of julienned celtuce with scallion oil

I’ve made this recipe mild and straightforward—to let celtuce shine and to make it that much quicker of a summer side dish, but feel free to add your own spin on it. 

How to Peel Celtuce

The light green outer skin at the base of celtuce is pretty thick and tough. Definitely not something you want to eat, so it’s important to peel it off until you reach the tender green flesh. The trick is not removing too much of that tender green layer along with the tough outer skin. 

I usually use a paring knife for this task. That said, you can use a vegetable peeler to finish the job once the tough outer skin is removed. Also, note that it’s normal to see a little bit of white sap at the skin layer as you peel.  

How to Pick a Good Celtuce

  1. Look at the cross-section of the base. Make sure there’s no hollow hole in the center. A hole means the celtuce is old and tough. 
  2. Make sure the whole length is smooth on the outside, with no indented sections, which means they’re hollow inside. 
  3. Do pick thick and meaty specimens, as you will have to trim away a significant part of the outer skin. You want to make sure there is enough left for you to eat! 

Celtuce Salad Recipe Instructions

Peel the celtuce, removing all of the tough light green outer skin.

  • two celtuce side by side
  • two peeled celtuce
peeling celtuce

Julienne the celtuce and transfer to a large bowl.

julienned celtuce on cutting board

Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt, and marinate for 10 minutes. (Not much longer, as this might draw too much liquid from the celtuce.) 

julienned celtuce in bowl

In the meantime, cook the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat until it’s just smoking. Add the scallions and cook for a minute to infuse the oil. Turn it off, and let it cool. 

cooking chopped scallions in oil

Pour off the excess liquid from the celtuce and discard the liquid.

Pouring off liquid from celtuce

Add the scallion oil, along with the sugar, sesame oil, apple cider vinegar, and additional salt to taste (if needed). Serve immediately.

Pouring scallion oil onto celtuce

Serve this celtuce salad immediately as a cold appetizer, palate cleanser, or side dish!

Celtuce Salad

Don’t Waste the Leaves!

If your celtuce came with leaves at the tip, and they are in good shape, you can trim them off, and cook as you would romaine. Our recipe for Cooked Lettuce with Garlic Sauce is a good candidate! 

Celtuce may be unfamiliar, but it’s one of our favorite vegetables. It’s delicious cooked, or raw in this very simple salad.
Course:Appetizer
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound celtuce (about 2)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (plus more to taste if needed)
  • 2-3 tablespoons oil (any neutral oil)
  • 1 scallion (finely chopped)
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Instructions

  • Peel the celtuce, removing all of the tough light green outer skin. Julienne the celtuce and transfer to a large bowl. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt, and marinate for 10 minutes. (Not much longer, as this might draw too much liquid from the celtuce.)
  • In the meantime, cook the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat until it’s just smoking. Add the scallions and cook for a minute to infuse the oil. Turn it off, and let it cool.
  • Pour off the excess liquid from the celtuce and discard the liquid. Add the scallion oil, along with the sugar, sesame oil, apple cider vinegar, and additional salt to taste (if needed). Serve immediately.

nutrition facts

Calories: 91kcal (5%) Carbohydrates: 4g (1%) Protein: 2g (4%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g Monounsaturated Fat: 5g Trans Fat: 1g Sodium: 299mg (12%) Potassium: 100mg (3%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 45IU (1%) Vitamin C: 2mg (2%) Calcium: 11mg (1%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

