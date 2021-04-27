The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Chicken & Poultry Cantonese Steamed Chicken & Chinese Sausage

Cantonese Steamed Chicken & Chinese Sausage

Sarah
by:
3 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Steamed Chicken with Chinese Sausage

This Cantonese Steamed Chicken and Chinese Sausage recipe may have shown up on your dinner table if you grew up in a Cantonese family. It’s a super tasty dish that’s easy enough for any weeknight. 

Why Steam Chicken 

You may have never thought to steam chicken before, but it’s such a great way to prepare it. The goal is to give the chicken a silky texture, described as “waat,” in Cantonese. This is achieved by marinating the chicken with tapioca starch or cornstarch. 

The chicken also releases a lot of juice into the steaming dish, which creates a thin yet incredibly flavorful sauce that’s irresistible with rice. 

Pouring sauce from steamed chicken over rice

While you can make this dish with bone-in chicken (chicken drumettes and flats work well) as well as chicken breast, we think boneless skinless chicken thighs are the best option for both flavor and texture. If you use bone-in chicken pieces, extend the cooking time by 3 or so minutes. 

If you’ve enjoyed our other steamed chicken recipe—Steamed Chicken with Mushrooms and Lily Flowers—definitely give this one a go. The lap cheung (also sometimes spelled lop cheong) gives the chicken extra flavor and oomph. 

We call for 1-2 links of Chinese sausage (lap cheong), since they do vary in size. However, you may want to err on the side of adding more, so you don’t have to fight with your family for those valuable sausage slices!

Steamed Chicken with Lap Cheong

Recipe Instructions

Rinse the soaked shiitake mushrooms to remove any grit, and thinly slice them. 

In a large bowl, add the chicken, mushrooms, water, vegetable oil, sesame oil, Shaoxing wine, oyster sauce, sugar, salt, white pepper, grated ginger, and the white portions of the scallions.

Chicken, reconstituted dried shiitake mushrooms and marinade ingredients

Mix until most of the liquid is absorbed into the chicken. Set the green portions of the scallions aside. Cover the chicken, and marinate for a minimum of 2 hours, or in the refrigerator overnight.

When you’re ready to cook the dish, let the chicken mixture come up to room temperature. Add the tapioca starch (or cornstarch) until it is uniformly incorporated. At this point, all the liquid should be absorbed into the chicken. There should be little or no standing liquid.

Tapioca starch added to marinated chicken and mushrooms

Fill a steamer with enough water to steam continuously for 10 minutes without evaporating. (About 3 inches of water is a safe bet.) Bring to a rolling boil. 

Transfer the chicken mixture to a deep plate or pie dish.

Transferring chicken and mushrooms to heatproof dish

Thinly slice the Chinese sausages on an angle, and scatter the slices on top of the chicken. 

Sliced lap cheong scattered over marinated chicken

Carefully place the dish into the steamer, and steam over medium high heat for 10 minutes. Shut off the heat, and leave the chicken in the steamer for another 2 minutes. Sprinkle with green scallions and serve your Cantonese Steamed Chicken with Chinese Sausage immediately! With lots of rice!

Steamed Chicken with Chinese Sausage
Steamed Chicken with Lap Cheung

Cantonese Steamed Chicken with Chinese Sausage

This Cantonese Steamed Chicken and Chinese Sausage recipe may have shown up on your dinner table if you grew up in a Cantonese family. It’s a super tasty dish that’s easy enough for any weeknight.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:Chinese
Steamed Chicken with Lap Cheong
serves: 4
Prep: 2 hours
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 4 hours 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 10 medium dried shiitake mushrooms (soaked overnight or for at least 2 hours in hot water, until reconstituted)
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs (trimmed of fat and cut into large bite-sized chunks)
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce (use GF oyster sauce if making this recipe gluten free)
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ginger (grated)
  • 1 scallion (chopped, white and green parts divided)
  • 1 tablespoon tapioca starch (or cornstarch)
  • 1-2 links Chinese sausage (lap cheung/lop cheong) (if adapting this recipe to be gluten-free, be sure check package ingredients to ensure the sausage contains no gluten)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Rinse the soaked shiitake mushrooms to remove any grit, and thinly slice them.
  • In a large bowl, add the chicken, mushrooms, water, vegetable oil, sesame oil, Shaoxing wine, oyster sauce, sugar, salt, white pepper, grated ginger, and the white portions of the scallions.
  • Mix until most of the liquid is absorbed into the chicken. Set the green portions of the scallions aside. Cover the chicken, and marinate for a minimum of 2 hours, or in the refrigerator overnight.
  • When you’re ready to cook the dish, let the chicken mixture come up to room temperature, and add the tapioca starch (or cornstarch) until it is uniformly incorporated. At this point, all the liquid should be absorbed into the chicken, and there should be little or no standing liquid.
  • Fill a steamer with enough water to steam continuously for 10 minutes without evaporating (about 3 inches of water is a safe bet). Bring to a rolling boil.
  • Transfer the chicken mixture to a deep plate or pie dish. Thinly slice the Chinese sausages on an angle, and scatter the slices on top of the chicken.
  • Carefully place the dish into the steamer, and steam over medium high heat for 10 minutes. Shut off the heat, and leave the chicken in the steamer for another 2 minutes. Sprinkle with green scallions and serve immediately with rice.

Tips & Notes:

Nutrition info calculated with 1 link Chinese sausage.

nutrition facts

Calories: 213kcal (11%) Carbohydrates: 5g (2%) Protein: 24g (48%) Fat: 11g (17%) Saturated Fat: 5g (25%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 1g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 114mg (38%) Sodium: 863mg (36%) Potassium: 329mg (9%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 57IU (1%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 16mg (2%) Iron: 1mg (6%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

3 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. AvatarKathy J. says

    Definitely need to make this as I remember my mom making it Mom’s gone and I wish I had notes on some of these dishes she used to make!! 😢 We speak (I barely understand it unfortunately!) Toisan so country dishes like this brings back memores!! Thank you for remembering these simple meals and I look forward to what you cook up next!!

    Reply

    • AvatarKathy J. says

      Sorry I just remembered she also put in some dried lotus ‘blossoms’? They’re brown, dried and about 3″ long. She would soak them and tie into a knot.

      Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook