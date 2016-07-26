The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Campfire Curry Ramen – An Easy Camping Meal

Campfire Curry Ramen – An Easy Camping Meal

Published: Last Updated:
By 21 Comments

Campfire Curry Ramen - Easy Camping Meal, by thewoksoflife.com

Kaitlin totally outed me in her Pho Ramen post from a few weeks ago. We had planned to blog this campfire curry ramen recipe while camping in the woods of California’s Sequoia National Park, but I forgot the curry powder to make it. It was a devastating blow.

Of course, we ended up with an off-the-cuff Pho Ramen creation (Kaitlin’s doing), which turned out to be brilliant in and of itself. No regrets on that one.

But one couldn’t help feeling a sense of unfinished business.

This campfire curry ramen is an heirloom recipe in our family, despite the fact that yes, it contains a packet of 33-cent instant noodles. It’s one of the clearest food memories from my childhood, and if you take a look at some of the old photos in the Pho Ramen post, you’ll see that 10-year old me and 8-year-old Kaitlin are slurping away at this very dish.

This curry ramen recipe was invented by my dad during a camping trip with a buddy in the Grand Canyon. He had a packet of instant noodles, some scraps of beef jerky, and a little vial of curry powder in his mess kit. Water was boiled, and this curry ramen was born. Now, on every camping trip we go on, this curry ramen HAS to make an appearance.

So when we headed up to the Adirondacks over 4th of July weekend, it was the perfect opportunity to get a campfire going, break out the beef jerky, and finally share this recipe with all of you. This curry ramen is best served in the great outdoors, but it can also be done on the stovetop!

You’ll need:

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • a handful of thinly sliced onion
  • 1/4 cup roughly chopped beef jerky (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 2 1/2 cups water
  • 1 packet beef-flavored instant ramen

In a medium pot over medium high heat, add the vegetable oil, onion, and beef jerky (if using).

Campfire Curry Ramen - Easy Camping Meal, by thewoksoflife.com

Sauté until the onion is slightly softened, and add the curry powder. Cook for another 30 seconds, until fragrant.

Campfire Curry Ramen - Easy Camping Meal, by thewoksoflife.com

Campfire Curry Ramen - Easy Camping Meal, by thewoksoflife.com

Campfire Curry Ramen - Easy Camping Meal, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the water and bring to a boil.

Campfire Curry Ramen - Easy Camping Meal, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the seasoning packet from the instant ramen package…

Campfire Curry Ramen - Easy Camping Meal, by thewoksoflife.com

and then add the noodles.

Campfire Curry Ramen - Easy Camping Meal, by thewoksoflife.com

Campfire Curry Ramen - Easy Camping Meal, by thewoksoflife.com

Simmer for 2-3 minutes, until the noodles are cooked but still al dente. Serve immediately!

Campfire Curry Ramen - Easy Camping Meal, by thewoksoflife.com

Campfire Curry Ramen - Easy Camping Meal, by thewoksoflife.com

If you want to do a variation on this recipe, feel free to add any leafy greens (my dad once found wild watercress while on a camping trip out west, and it went straight into the curry ramen pot), fish balls or beef balls (which go amazingly well with curry––just boil them in the soup for a few minutes before adding the noodles), or even a beaten egg (which takes any bowl of instant ramen to the next level).

Enjoy this camping curry ramen on your next outing everyone!

Print Recipe
4.5 from 2 votes

Campfire Curry Ramen

This campfire curry ramen is an heirloom recipe in our family. First made on a backpacking trip with instant ramen noodles, some scraps of beef jerky, sliced onion, curry powder and boiled water, this campfire curry ramen was born.
Prep Time2 mins
Cook Time8 mins
Total Time10 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Japanese
Keyword: curry ramen
Servings: 1 serving
Calories: 541kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup onion (thinly sliced)
  • 1/4 cup beef jerky (roughly chopped, optional)
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 2 1/2 cups water
  • 1 packet beef-flavored instant ramen

Instructions

  • In a medium pot over medium high heat, add the vegetable oil, onion, and beef jerky (if using). Sauté until the onion is slightly softened, and add the curry powder. Cook for another 30 seconds, until fragrant.
  • Add the water and bring to a boil. Add the seasoning packet from the instant ramen package and then add the noodles. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, until the noodles are cooked but still al dente. Serve immediately!

Nutrition

Calories: 541kcal | Carbohydrates: 61g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 29g | Saturated Fat: 18g | Cholesterol: 2mg | Sodium: 1870mg | Potassium: 272mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 63mg | Iron: 4.9mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The Perfect Prime Rib Roast Family Recipe
Pork Adobo, A Filipino Favorite Food
Lobster Rolls with Crispy Ginger & Scallions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables