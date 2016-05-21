The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling

Sarah
by:
24 Comments
Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

The time for red, white and blue desserts has arrived! With Memorial Day coming up, you’re going to need a couple patriotic recipes in your back pocket, and this fresh berry tart is a definite keeper.

Why?

Well, who doesn’t like a dessert that:

  1. Looks fancy enough to make people ask you whether you bought it, to which you will reply, “of course not, I MADE it. Because I’m a god(dess) in the kitchen.”
  2. Takes only 45 minutes to put together.
  3. Tastes like summer sunshine and rainbows.

My mother––not much of a dessert person, mind you––LOVED this berry tart. The combination of the sweetened mascarpone cream, the tart berries, the sticky apricot jam, and the buttery crust is light and elegant. It has this rustic, hobbit-y simplicity about it that I love. And if my hobbit reference hasn’t sold you already, then nothing else will.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Scroll down for the recipe card with full list of ingredients. Read on for detailed instructions and step-by-step photos!

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a food processor, combine the flour, powdered sugar, and salt until well-combined. Add the butter and process until it forms a ball.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Roll out the dough into a 12-inch round and fit into a 10 inch tart pan with a removable base.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Take care to push the crust all the way up and into the fluted edges of the pan. Poke all over with a fork and bake 10-12 minutes. Cool completely.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

In a bowl with a whisk or an electric mixer, beat together the mascarpone, cream, and sugar until smooth and combined.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Spread the mixture evenly in the bottom of the pan, and arrange the berries on top.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

In a small saucepan, heat the apricot jam and Grand Marnier (if using) until syrupy. Turn off the heat and cool slightly until warm to the touch. Brush onto the berries.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this fresh berry tart for dessert at your next dinner party!

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 1 vote

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling

The time for red, white and blue desserts has arrived and with Memorial Day coming up, you're going to need a patriotic recipe like this fresh berry tart!
by: Sarah
Course:Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine:American
Berry tart
serves: 10
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the tart shell:

  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 stick (4 oz. unsalted butter, slightly softened)

For the filling:

  • 1 cup mascarpone cheese (about 8 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup chilled heavy cream
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1 cup blackberries
  • 2 tablespoons apricot jam
  • 2 tablespoons Grand Marnier (optional)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a food processor, combine the flour, powdered sugar, and salt until well-combined. Add the butter and process until it forms a ball. Roll out the dough into a 12-inch round and fit into a 10-inch tart pan with a removable base. Take care to push the crust all the way up and into the fluted edges of the pan. Poke all over with a fork and bake 10-12 minutes. Cool completely.
  • In a bowl with a whisk or an electric mixer, beat together the mascarpone, cream, and sugar until smooth and combined. Spread the mixture evenly in the bottom of the pan, and arrange the berries on top.
  • In a small saucepan, heat the apricot jam and Grand Marnier (if using) until syrupy. Turn off the heat and cool slightly until warm to the touch. Brush onto the berries. Serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 255kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 29g (10%) Protein: 4g (8%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 8g (40%) Cholesterol: 34mg (11%) Sodium: 47mg (2%) Potassium: 64mg (2%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 14g (16%) Vitamin A: 470IU (9%) Vitamin C: 6.5mg (8%) Calcium: 46mg (5%) Iron: 0.9mg (5%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

