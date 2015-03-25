The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Beef and Pepper Stir-fry

by:
83 Comments
Beef and Pepper Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Among beef stir fry dishes, Beef and Pepper stir-fry is a favorite dish of ours and is very simple to make. Tender flank steak is especially tasty when sliced into thin strips and marinated. Long hot green peppers are a very popular item at the Asian grocery store, and also readily available at our local supermarket. They pack a ton of flavor when stir-fried at hot temperatures. Combine these two ingredients, and you have a real winner of a dish!

The one caveat here before I move on is that sometimes, these long green hot peppers are hot, I mean like sweat beads forming on top of your head while you’re eating them,  hot! Generally, you wouldn’t think that beef and green peppers is a hot dish but they could be so use your own judgment and mix in some milder peppers if this scares you.

Tiger Skin Peppers, by thewoksoflife.com

While I can’t speak to the origins of this dish, it can be very hot and spicy depending upon the heat level of the peppers you find. Sometimes, you’ll get a very mild flavor and sometimes, you get walloped with spicy deliciousness!

Wherever it’s from, beef and pepper stir-fry is a candidate for a regular weeknight rotation meal. Every time we make this beef and pepper stir-fry immediately with rice. at home, we wonder why we don’t make it more often.

With some practice, you can cook this dish using a searing hot wok to get some serious ‘wok hay’ going and bring out the flavors of the beef and peppers.

Beef and Pepper Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Pepper Stir-fry: Recipe Instructions

To a medium bowl, add the flank steak, baking soda (if using), soy sauce, sesame oil, cornstarch, and oil. Mix well and set aside for 30 minutes at room temperature. For more tips see our post on selecting, cutting, and velveting beef for stir fries.

Beef and Pepper Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to cook, add oil to a wok and place over high heat until it’s almost smoking. Sear the beef until it’s just browned but still a little rare. If your carbon steel wok is as hot as it should be, the beef should not stick and you should see a nice seared color.

Turn off the heat while you transfer the beef to a separate bowl. Leave any oil/fat in the wok.

Beef and Pepper Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the wok back up to medium-high heat and add the garlic, long hot green peppers, and long hot red pepper. Stir-fry for 20 seconds and then spread the Shaoxing wine around the wok to de-glaze it.

Beef and Pepper Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for another 20 seconds and add the beef back to the wok along with any juices from the bowl. Add salt, sugar, soy sauce, dark soy sauce,  and fresh ground white pepper. Turn the heat back up to high and stir-fry for another 1 to 2 minutes, or until the peppers turn darker.

Beef and Pepper Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

If you like to have more sauce with the dish, add the chicken stock to further de-glaze the wok and reduce the liquid slightly. The cornstarch from the marinade will help thicken the sauce.

Beef and Pepper Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Plate and serve your Beef and Pepper Stir-fry immediately with rice.

Beef and Pepper Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 13 votes

Beef and Pepper Stir-fry

Beef and pepper stir-fry, seared over super high heat, is an easy, delicious weeknight dish. Add this beef and pepper stir fry to your weeknight rotation!
by: Bill
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Beef and pepper stir-fry
serves: 4
Prep: 35 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 45 minutes

Ingredients

For the beef and marinade:

  • 12 oz. flank steak (sliced into thin strips)
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda (optional tenderizer)
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • Add all the marinade ingredients to the beef in a bowl, mix well and set aside for 30 minutes at room temperature.
  • When you're ready to cook, add oil to a wok and place over high heat until it's almost smoking. Sear the beef until it's just browned but still a little rare. If your wok is as hot as it should be, the beef should not stick and you should see a nice seared color. Turn off the heat while you transfer the beef to a separate bowl. Leave any oil/fat in the wok.
  • Heat the wok back up to medium-high heat and add the garlic and peppers. Stir-fry for 20 seconds and then spread the wine around the wok to de-glaze it. Stir-fry for another 20 seconds and add the beef back to the wok along with any juices from the bowl. Add salt, sugar, soy sauces and fresh ground pepper. Turn the heat back up to high and stir-fry for another 1 to 2 minutes, or until the peppers turn darker.
  • If you like to have more sauce with the dish, add the chicken stock to further de-glaze the wok and reduce the liquid slightly. The cornstarch from the marinade will help thicken the sauce. Plate and serve immediately with rice.

nutrition facts

Calories: 249kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 11g (4%) Protein: 20g (40%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Cholesterol: 51mg (17%) Sodium: 930mg (39%) Potassium: 361mg (10%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 105IU (2%) Vitamin C: 27.6mg (33%) Calcium: 22mg (2%) Iron: 1.6mg (9%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

83 Comments

  1. Jason Eng says

    5 stars
    This came out amazing. I used long hot green peppers & a red bell pepper (I dont’ like it too spicy) I followed the recipe to the tee.

    Reply

Follow us on Facebook