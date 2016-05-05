The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Seared Pork Chops

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Seared Pork Chops

Published:
By

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

I’m usually pretty good about packing a lunch to bring to work everyday. More often than not, it’s leftovers from whatever massive blogging session we had the previous weekend. But for those weeks when we didn’t blog recipes, and I didn’t end up cooking at all, I’m not above ordering out.

One of my favorite places near work is a Vietnamese restaurant that starts filling up with people as early as 11:00 AM. My original go-to order there was always a big bowl of pho, because…well…pho.

But recently, I went rogue and decided to try something else from their menu. I settled on the bun thit nuong (there are definitely supposed to be a bunch of accents and symbols over some of those letters, but these are keyboard mysteries that I have yet to master), a Vietnamese noodle salad with fresh veggies, herbs, spring rolls, and seared pork chops.

Um, sorry pho. This Vietnamese noodle salad with seared pork chops might be my new favorite.

Mixing everything together with the spicy, garlicky, tangy nuoc cham sauce is absolute perfection. The thing that’s amazing about this salad is the textural variety––crunchy vegetables, juicy meat, tender noodles, and crispy spring rolls.

For my version, I decided to omit the spring rolls (since making spring rolls from scratch felt a little excessive, and I wanted to create a quick and easy recipe for all you lovely readers at home. Instead, I decided to add crispy onions to my salad, which offered that satisfying crispy factor without too much hassle. And before you ask…if you’re not a fan of pork chops, you can definitely make this recipe with chicken, beef, or even crispy tofu.

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

To the kitchen!

You’ll need:

For the nuoc cham sauce:

For the pork chops and Vietnamese noodle salad:

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Combine all the sauce ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside.

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

In a shallow dish, make the pork chop marinade by adding the soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, cornstarch, and wine. Marinate the pork chops for 20 minutes.

Heat about ¼ cup oil in a large skillet. Toss the sliced onions in the flour and fry in the oil until crisp. Remove from the pan and set aside to drain on a paper towel-lined plate. In the same oil, sear the pork chops on both sides until cooked through. Set the pork chops aside to rest.

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the noodles, cucumber, carrot, bean sprouts, and herbs to a bowl. Top with the pork chops and crispy onions.

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Vietnamese noodle salad and Pork chops with with the nuoc cham sauce!

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 2 votes

Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Grilled Pork Chops

Vietnamese noodle salad with pork chops has fantastic texture and flavor. Add the spicy, garlicky, tangy nuoc cham sauce is the dish is absolute perfection!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Keyword: vietnamese noodle salad
Servings: 8
Calories: 376kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the nuoc cham sauce:

  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 lime (juiced)
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar (or white vinegar)
  • 1/4 cup fish sauce
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 red chili (de-seeded and sliced, or substitute 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce or Sriracha)
  • 1/2 cup cold water

For the pork chops and noodles:

Instructions

  • Combine all the sauce ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside. In a shallow dish, make the pork chop marinade by adding the soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, cornstarch, and wine. Marinate the pork chops for 20 minutes.
  • Heat about ¼ cup oil in a large skillet. Toss the sliced onions in the flour and fry in the oil until crisp. Remove from the pan and set aside to drain on a paper towel-lined plate. In the same oil, sear the pork chops on both sides until cooked through. Set the pork chops aside to rest.
  • Add the noodles, cucumber, carrot, bean sprouts, and herbs to a bowl. Top with the pork chops and crispy onions, and serve with the nuoc cham sauce.

Nutrition

Calories: 376kcal | Carbohydrates: 48g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 58mg | Sodium: 1433mg | Potassium: 516mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 1435IU | Vitamin C: 15.9mg | Calcium: 49mg | Iron: 1.6mg

 

27 Comments

  2. Emma says

    5 stars
    Dear woks of life,

    I’ve been following your blog for quite some time now and thanks to you I have become somewhat of a asian food fanatic. So, when my parents come to eat this week I want to cook them some asian food, only vegetarian. I was thinking to make you vegetarian dumplings as a starter, which I like a lotttt. Then for a main this recipe with the pork looks like a real show stopper, but of course without the pork. You’re offering to make it with tofu, which I do sometimes cook with but I’m not too big of a fan. So I’ve been thinking of using mushrooms instead. Maybe a mix or maybe some big portobella mushrooms. Do you think this could work? Or would you have some other suggestions (even completely other dishes)? I would really appreciate your help!
    And thanks for creating such a great, inspiring blog!

    Reply

  4. Jillian says

    This looks amazing and I plan to make it this week. One question though, would this work with boneless pork chops? I already have those on hand…

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Jillian, that should work! You may need to reduce the cooking time a bit, also depending on the thickness of the pork chops…boneless chops can dry out more quickly. Good luck and let us know how it turns out if you get a chance!

      Reply

