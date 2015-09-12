The Woks of Life

Vegetable Dumplings – A Healthy Potsticker Recipe

My senior year of college, I had a life-changing dumpling experience.

For much of my childhood, I had been a meat-only filling kind of person––carnivore that I was. In my family, pork was usually the only filling we’d use, and the only variation generally came from the kind of vegetable that went along with it, whether it was Chinese chives, cabbage, or some other leafy green.

Then, on a lazy spring Saturday, everything changed.

With little else to do on a Saturday at lunchtime (ah, college.), two of my housemates and I drove a half hour outside of campus for the express purpose of going to a dumpling restaurant. Upon sitting down at said restaurant, I took a two-second glance at the menu and settled on my usual––pork and chive. Then one of my housemates announced she’d be ordering the vegetable dumplings.

To which my response was, “What? WHY?”

The main problem was, I had never had a decent vegetable dumpling before. I’d found them to be usually pretty tasteless.

Of course, when the dumplings came out, we all had to try each others’ orders. And you know what? The vegetable dumplings were the best on the table. When we ordered a second round (and then a third…I’m not proud of it), we ONLY ordered vegetable dumplings.

Ever since then, I’ve been seeking to recreate those glorious vegetable dumplings. I eventually came across this recipe, and made some modifications to it. It’s pretty close to the original!

For the dumpling wrappers (alternatively, you can just buy a package of pre-made dumpling wrappers):

  • 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup, plus 2 tablespoons tepid water

For the vegetable dumpling filling:

Start by making the dough for the dumpling wrappers. Put the flour in a large mixing bowl. Gradually add the water to the flour and knead into a smooth dough. This process should take about 10 minutes. Cover with a damp cloth and let the dough rest for an hour.

In the meantime, make the filling. In a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat, add 3 tablespoons oil and add the ginger. Cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Add the onions and stir-fry until translucent.

Add the chopped mushrooms and stir-fry for another 3-5 minutes, until the mushrooms are tender and any liquid released by the mushrooms has cooked off.

Add the cabbage and carrots and stir-fry for another 2 minutes, until the veggies are tender and all the liquid released has been cooked off. Transfer the vegetable mixture to a large mixing bowl and allow to cool.

To the bowl, add the chopped chives, white pepper, sesame oil, Shaoxing wine, soy sauce, and sugar. Season with salt to taste (though the soy sauce will usually add enough salt to the filling), and stir in the last 1/4 cup of oil.

To assemble the vegetable dumplings, cut the dough into small tablespoon-sized pieces. Use a rolling pin to roll each out into a circle, and pleat the dumplings (see this dumpling post for step-by-step photos on how to fold a dumpling). Continue assembling until you’ve run out of filling and/or dough.

To cook the dumplings, steam them or pan-fry them. To steam, put the dumplings in a steamer lined with a bamboo mat, cabbage leaf, or cheesecloth, and steam for 15-20 minutes.

To pan-fry, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a non-stick or cast iron pan over medium-high heat. Place the dumplings in the pan and allow to fry for 2 minutes.

Pour a thin layer of water into the pan, cover, and reduce heat to medium-low. Allow dumplings to steam until the water has evaporated. Remove the cover, increase heat to medium-high and allow to fry for a few more minutes, until the bottoms of the dumplings are golden brown and crisp.

Serve with our favorite dumpling dipping sauce!

Kaitlin’s Homemade Hot Chili Oil shown in the pictures is always our favorite!

But if you prefer, check out our traditional dumpling sauce recipe and serve both side-by-side!

4.96 from 25 votes

Vegetable Dumplings - A Healthy Potsticker Recipe

These vegetable dumplings are some of the best we've ever tried. The recipe is made with simple ingredients, and you'll never have to order takeout again.
Prep Time3 hrs
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time3 hrs 20 mins
Course: Dim Sum
Cuisine: Chinese
Servings: 8
Calories: 369kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the filling:

Instructions

  • Start by making the dough for the dumpling wrappers. Put the flour in a large mixing bowl. Gradually add the water to the flour and knead into a smooth dough. This process should take about 10 minutes. Cover with a damp cloth and let the dough rest for an hour.
  • In the meantime, make the filling. In a wok or large skillet over medium high heat, add 3 tablespoons oil and add the ginger. Cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Add the onions and stir-fry until translucent.
  • Add the chopped mushrooms and stir-fry for another 3-5 minutes, until the mushrooms are tender and any liquid released by the mushrooms has cooked off.
  • Add the cabbage and carrots and stir-fry for another 2 minutes, until the veggies are tender and all the liquid released has been cooked off. Transfer the vegetable mixture to a large mixing bowl and allow to cool.
  • To the bowl, add the chopped chives, white pepper, sesame oil, shaoxing wine, soy sauce, and sugar. Season with salt to taste (though the soy sauce will usually add enough salt to the filling), and stir in the last 1/4 cup of oil.
  • To assemble the dumplings, cut the dough into small tablespoon-sized pieces. Roll each out into a circle, and pleat the dumplings (see this post for step-by-step photos on how to fold a dumpling). Continue assembling until you've run out of filling and/or dough.
  • To cook the dumplings, steam them or pan-fry them. To steam, put the dumplings in a steamer lined with a bamboo mat, cabbage leaf, or cheese cloth, and steam for 15-20 minutes.
  • To pan-fry, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a non-stick pan over medium high heat. Place the dumplings in the pan and allow to fry for 2 minutes. Pour a thin layer of water into the pan, cover, and reduce heat to medium-low. Allow dumplings to steam until the water has evaporated. Remove the cover, increase heat to medium-high and allow to fry for a few more minutes, until the bottoms of the dumplings are golden brown and crisp.
  • Serve with our favorite dumpling sauce!

Notes

Makes 3 to 4 dozen dumplings.

Nutrition

Calories: 369kcal | Carbohydrates: 51g | Protein: 8g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 279mg | Potassium: 374mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 84.8% | Vitamin C: 12.3% | Calcium: 2.9% | Iron: 17.3%

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

175 Comments

  1. john says

    Hello I just made these and they turnt out really big but they were delicious none the less! I used the dumpling sauce you wrote a recipe on and these dumplings taste just as good as from a takeaway but its better because I didn’t have to buy anything I didn’t already have at home! Thank you for your recipes – john.

    Reply

  2. Melinda says

    Just a thought…do the veggies give off enough water that I could cut dried shiitake’s into small pieces and add them dried to the vegetable mixture? Just wondering b/c my mom used to add glass noodles to her pork and cabbage dumplings to deal with the water, but I have no clue how the water/shiitakes would balance out. Have any of you tried this?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Melinda, dried shiitakes are very difficult to cut, so i very rarely use them before soaking them. I’d be afraid that they wouldn’t fully reconstitute. They’d have to be cut up into pretty small pieces to be safe. You could certainly experiment with it––let us know how it goes if you do!

      Reply

  3. Jo / Thedesertecho says


    These are amazing! Just like our favourite dumpling restaurant. I make these with spring onion pankcake on the side. Yum yum!

    I make them with store bought wrapper to save time, and freeze half so we have another meal ready when we are tired. I have been trying to find vegetarian recipes that are great to freeze because we have a new baby and I want to have a freezer of dinners prepared when I go back to work and have no time! Do you have any other suggestions for good freezer meals?

    Reply

  4. Beth says

    I’ve also tweaked the same recipe you referenced (Alton Brown, Food Network) and made it my own. Vegetable potstickers are sooooo good. It’s worth the effort to make from scratch; although I do buy the wrappers at the store. The original recipe does not call for adding in 1/4 cup of oil after the filling has been cooked and cooled. I do not do that. We all have our own personal taste preferences but I would find that to be very oily and greasy and heavy.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Thanks for sharing your opinion, Beth! I think the oil adds a juiciness and velvety texture to the filling. I find it to be too dry otherwise. Many Chinese cooks add oil to their vegetarian dumplings for this reason. But you’re right, we all have our own personal preferences!

      Reply

  5. John-Paul Flavell says


    I’m making this for Chinese New Year and I want to know how many this makes. Does 3-4 dozen mean 36-48 dumplings? Thanks! Also I love your Kung Pao chicken recipe

    Reply

