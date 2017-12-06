We’ve partnered with Vitamix to create this Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Silk Tart recipe. Enjoy!

Everyone has their favorite pie or tart, and one that I LOVE but almost *never* eat is chocolate pudding pie. I remember in my younger days chowing down on chocolate pudding pies with a graham cracker crust and topped with cool whip—courtesy of my aunt. She would whip up one or two pies for family dinners, and keep them in the extra fridge in the garage until the plates from dinner had been cleared away. Of course, during the day, my cousins, sister, and I would sneak away and swipe a few tastes of the chocolate pudding filling and any leftover cool whip in the freezer.

So why is it that I never eat what is probably my favorite pie? Well, there’s the from-the-box chocolate pudding factor, the cool whip/whipped cream factor, the buttery graham cracker crust, and the extra chocolate or syrup sprinkled over the top…It’s a caloric bonanza that I really can’t justify when I sit at a desk all day.

Tofu in Desserts?! Trust Us, It Works

BUT. Enter silken tofu.

Silken tofu is an underutilized ingredient. When treated right, silken tofu shines with delicious traditional Chinese flavors (see our Real Deal Mapo Tofu , Spicy Cold Tofu / Liangban Tofu , or Beef Tofu Stir Fry ), but it’s also an excellent supporting act in dairy-free and vegan desserts!

Yes! Desserts! Which means, yes, PIE! Or rather, a TART!

Silken tofu’s mild flavor and substantial, blendable texture makes for the ultimate substitute for yogurt, dairy, or other sources of emulsifying fats in your favorite baked goods. Our Dairy-Free Lemon Cake is a wonderful dessert that also uses silken tofu to great success.

I always wonder why I don’t take advantage of this excellent substitution more often, so when I caught word of a silken tofu chocolate tart, I didn’t have to think twice about putting my own spin on it.

A Vegan Recipe Made Easier with a Blender!

I should also say that this chocolate peanut butter silk tart is VEGAN, which means less guilt later, plus it only has SEVEN ingredients and was made almost entirely in the pitcher of our Vitamix Ascent Series blender!

First, you make the graham cracker crust using coconut oil instead of butter (grind up the graham crackers in your blender or food processor), and then blast all of the filling ingredients together in the Vitamix, which makes short work of a whole block of silken tofu and lots of gooey chocolate. Chill it for a few hours, slice it, and—voila!—you’re noshing. Simple.

While the silken tofu is the texture element that gives this vegan chocolate peanut butter silk tart that childhood pudding-y taste, I’ve also upped the nostalgia factor with a hit of peanut butter and a pinch of cinnamon!

You can even make this tart gluten-free by using gluten-free graham crackers or other cookies to make the crust.

W H A T A R E Y O U W A I T I N G F O R ? Make this vegan chocolate peanut butter silk tart!

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart: Recipe Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F, and make the graham cracker crust. In a food processor or your Vitamix blender, pulverize the graham crackers to a fine crumb. Add in the melted coconut oil and process until thoroughly combined.

Press the graham cracker mixture into a tart pan, and bake for 8-10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. You can make this ahead and store it in the refrigerator if need be.

When your crust is cooled, make the filling. Combine the silken tofu, almond milk, peanut butter, melted chocolate, and cinnamon in a blender…

And blend until smooth—using a spatula as needed between blends to ensure it’s smooth. We’ve found that the juice setting works well for yielding uber-smooth pie filling.

Pour the filling into your pre-prepared graham cracker crust and chill for 8-24 hours.

Top with grated chocolate if desired.

Slice and serve your vegan chocolate peanut butter silk tart with a nice cup of hot coffee!