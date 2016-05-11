The Woks of Life

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms

Published:
By

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

I want to love Udon Noodle Soup.

Usually though, if by some random turn of events (i.e. I’ve suddenly decided to forgo the sushi/sashimi option, which is rare), I order it at a Japanese restaurant, I’m always a little disappointed. Because udon noodle soups––in American Japanese restaurants anyway––can be a little bland. I love the thick, chewy noodles and the light broth, but the dish doesn’t have quite enough oomph for me.

I decided to do my own version, and before all you recipe purists start attacking me in the comments, I’ll fully acknowledge that this recipe may not be entirely traditional. But it tastes good. So there.

My udon noodle soup uses a mixture of chicken broth and dashi stock as the base. Then, I seared marinated chicken and caramelized shiitake mushrooms, because why not? When placed on top of the noodles, this mixture gives the soup that rich, savory flavor that I’m looking for in any and every bowl of noodles I set my sights on. This recipe is pretty simple and doesn’t use too many specialty ingredients. If you can’t find mirin, feel free to substitute any rice wine or a dry cooking sherry.

Ok, on to the recipe!

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken broth, dashi stock, ginger, and 1 tablespoon soy sauce to a large saucepan or pot and bring to a simmer. Cover and continue simmering while you prepare the rest of the dish.

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a wok or skillet over medium heat, and add the garlic. Allow the smashed garlic cloves to crisp up in the oil for about 2 minutes.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper, and add 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon cornstarch.

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Mix until combined. Add the chicken to the pan in one layer and turn up the heat to medium high. Don’t move the chicken. Allow to sear until it’s browned on one side, and then stir. During this process, move the garlic on top of the chicken so that it doesn’t burn.

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove the chicken and garlic from the pan and set aside (this prevents the chicken from drying out while the mushrooms are cooking). Add the sliced mushrooms and cook until they’re tender.

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir in the mirin and 1 teaspoon soy sauce and cook for another minute. Stir the chicken and garlic back in.

Cook the udon according to package directions and distribute between two soup bowls. Taste the stock and check for seasoning. Too salty? Add water. Not seasoned enough? Add salt. Pour the hot stock over the noodles, and top with the chicken and mushroom mixture. Garnish your chicken and mushroom udon noodle soup with scallions and serve.

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

4.5 from 4 votes

Udon Noodle Soup with Chicken & Mushrooms

This udon noodle soup uses chicken broth and dashi stock as the base. Add marinated chicken and caramelized shiitake mushroom to get a rich udon noodle soup.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Soups and Stocks
Cuisine: Japanese
Keyword: udon
Servings: 3
Calories: 520kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Add the chicken broth, dashi stock, ginger, and 1 tablespoon soy sauce to a large saucepan or pot and bring to a simmer. Cover and continue simmering while you prepare the rest of the dish. Heat the oil in a wok or skillet over medium heat, and add the garlic. Allow the smashed garlic cloves to crisp up in the oil for about 2 minutes.
  • Season the chicken with salt and pepper, and add 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon cornstarch. Mix until combined. Add the chicken to the pan in one layer and turn up the heat to medium high. Don’t move the chicken. Allow to sear until it’s browned on one side, and then stir. During this process, move the garlic on top of the chicken so that it doesn’t burn.
  • Remove the chicken and garlic from the pan and set aside (this prevents the chicken from drying out while the mushrooms are cooking). Add the sliced mushrooms and cook until they're tender. Stir in the mirin and 1 teaspoon soy sauce and cook for another minute. Stir the chicken and garlic back in.
  • Cook the udon according to package directions and distribute between two soup bowls. Taste the stock and check for seasoning. Too salty? Add water. Not seasoned enough? Add salt. Pour the hot stock over the noodles, and top with the chicken and mushroom mixture. Garnish with scallions and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 520kcal | Carbohydrates: 61g | Protein: 34g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 72mg | Sodium: 1221mg | Potassium: 613mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 60IU | Vitamin C: 1.7mg | Calcium: 67mg | Iron: 1.6mg

 

45 Comments

  1. Jacob Crim says

    Ok this is probably a stupid question. But we’re shooting for four cups of liquid total with the chicken broth and dashi stock, right? Not two cups broth with two cups dashi granules.

    Reply

  2. Shayla says

    This soup promises to be hearty and tasty. In the prologue it says the soup is made with marinated chicken. Reading through the recipe it self I could not find what the mixture or length of time for the marinate of the chicken. Unless you are referring to the ooil cornstarch s and p. Thank you for including pictures of products to be purchased ie the bag of noodles, red dates and such. I take the photo to our local Asian market where few employees speak English With pic in hand they are very helpful.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Yes, that’s all the marinade is, Shayla––just salt, pepper, oil, and cornstarch. :)

      And yes! We’re so glad the photos are helping you navigate the Asian market!

      Reply

