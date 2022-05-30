You thought zoodles were the cutting edge, but what about tofu noodles? Chinese people have been using these noodle-like strips of bean curd, not to replace regular noodles, but as a food item in their own right.

In this article, we’ll talk about what they are and how to use them.

What Are Tofu Noodles?

Tofu noodles (豆腐丝, dòufu sī) are similar in texture to tofu skin, which are sheets of pressed tofu, but are cut in the shape of thin noodles. The actual translation of 豆腐丝 is more like “tofu silk” or shredded tofu.

They come in different varieties, including unseasoned and seasoned ones, such as five spice tofu noodles, or wǔxiāng dòufu sī (五香豆腐丝).

Some are smooth textured while others have little dots on them, which help the noodles cling to sauces and dressings.

How To Use Them

Tofu noodles can be eaten raw or cooked. They are used raw in cold appetizers and salads, such as our tofu noodle salad. We actually have two versions of this salad on the blog.

The recipe on the left uses the textured version, while the recipe below on the right uses the smooth version.

We also cook them with vegetables, a bit of shredded pork, and long hot peppers for a delicious tofu noodle stir-fry.

Buying & Storing

You’ll find tofu noodles in the refrigerated section near the other bean curd products that require refrigeration.

They are usually sold in clear packages, so you’ll be able to spot the noodle-like strips of tofu by eye. Refrigerate them when you bring them home, and use by the date stamped on the package.

If they’re not properly refrigerated (either by the market or by you!), they may become moldy, so inspect them to make sure they’re fresh before using.

Our Favorite Recipes That Use This Ingredient