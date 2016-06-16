The Woks of Life

10-Minute Thai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow)

10-Minute Thai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow)

Thai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow), by thewoksoflife.com

There are a select few really good meals in this world that take just 10 minutes to prepare from start to finish. This Thai Basil Chicken (Gai Pad Krapow) is one of them.

And it isn’t one of those rush jobs either. This isn’t an episode of 30 Minute Meals, where Rachel Ray comes up with an ambitious 3-part menu and screeches into the finish line at the end, unceremoniously dumping all of her dishes into serving bowls and delivering her end-of-show sign-off with a sense of tired relief.

This is going to be a relaxed 10 minutes of cooking.

To prove it to you, I will proceed to outline how each one of those minutes is going to be spent.

Making Thai Basil Chicken in 10 Minutes

Minute 1: You’re going to walk leisurely over to your fridge and pull out a pack of ground chicken. Then you’re going to chop up 3 chilies. They don’t have to be pretty.
Minute 2: You’re going to peel and slice 3 shallots. My trick? Cutting off both ends, sweeping my knife lengthwise across the shallot, and peeling off the outside in one fell swoop before slicing. Oh, and if you can’t find shallots, a red onion will do just fine.
Minute 3: Following the same pattern from the previous step, you’re going to slice 5 cloves of garlic. Hint: smashing them with the side of your knife makes ’em a lot easier to peel. Yay garlic!
Minute 4: You’re going to heat a wok over high heat (not medium high. HIGH.), and then add a few tablespoons of oil, along with your prepared chilies, shallots, and garlic.
Minute 5: You will allow said oil, chilis, shallots, and garlic to do their work in said wok, stirring occasionally to help them along a bit.
Minute 6: You’ll add the ground chicken and start breaking it up.
Minute 7: You will continue cooking the ground chicken until browned. How is this happening so quickly? Answer: your stove is cranked up as high as it will go.
Minute 8: You’ll throw in some sugar, soy sauce and fish sauce, and stir-fry everything together. You are a kitchen genius.
Minute 9: You’ll deglaze the pan (which is just a fancy way of saying “scrape up all the brown bits”) with broth, and toss in a bunch of Thai basil leaves.
Minute 10: You’re almost home free. Just continue stir-frying over high heat until most of the liquid is cooked off and the basil is wilted.

And that, my friends, is dinner. 10 ingredients, 10 minutes. All you need is a bowl of rice to serve it with.

Read on for a much shorter version of the Thai Basil Chicken (Gai Pad Krapow) recipe instructions, this time with visual aids!

Thai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow), by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Chicken: Recipe Instructions

In a wok over high heat, add the oil, chilies, shallots and garlic, and fry for 1-2 minutes, until softened and just starting to brown at the edges.

Thai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow), by thewoksoflife.comThai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow), by thewoksoflife.comAdd the ground chicken and stir-fry for 2 minutes, breaking up the chicken into small bits.

Thai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow), by thewoksoflife.comAdd the sugar, soy sauce, and fish sauce. Stir-fry for another minute and deglaze the pan with the broth. Because your pan is over high heat, the liquid should cook off very quickly. Add the basil, and stir-fry until wilted.

Thai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow), by thewoksoflife.comThai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow), by thewoksoflife.comServe your Thai Basil Chicken (Gai Pad Krapow) over rice.  

Thai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow), by thewoksoflife.comThai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow), by thewoksoflife.comThai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow), by thewoksoflife.com

Thai Basil Chicken (Easy Gai Pad Krapow)
 
This Thai basil chicken recipe takes just 3 minutes to prepare and 7 minutes to cook. Served along with steamed rice, it's restaurant food, fast.
Ingredients
Instructions
  1. In a wok over high heat, add the oil, chilies, shallots and garlic, and fry for 1-2 minutes. Add the ground chicken and stir-fry for 2 minutes, breaking up the chicken into small bits.
  2. Add the sugar, soy sauce, and fish sauce. Stir-fry for another minute and deglaze the pan with the broth. Because your pan is over high heat, the liquid should cook off very quickly.
  3. Add the basil, and stir-fry until wilted. Serve over rice.

 

240 Comments

  1. Jackie says

    Added bell peppers and it was delicious! My husband not only asked for seconds but thirds!! Thanks for the recipe!

  2. Kavita says

    Loved this! So quick, easy and, most importantly, TASTY! I have found quite a few recipes that my family enjoys on your site, but this one is my favorite so far. Keep the great recipes coming!

  3. Michele says

    I made this last night and it was a hit! There were no leftovers and my boyfriend requested it again tonight. lol. I used dark soy sauce since I ran out of regular soy sauce but it worked! I also used only 2 thai chili vs 3 and my mouth was on fire. Then again, I’m not used to eating spicy food. Thanks for this easy and delicious recipe!

    • Hannah says

      I have never written a review on a recipe before but for this one I had to.
      This was hands down the best pad kra prow I have ever had outside of Thailand. Honestly better than lots of places in Thailand as well. I will never use another recipe for this dish again. Thank you so much for posting!

  4. Patrick says

    Great recipe, used 4 Thai chilies, sliced one thin seeds too and 3 with the seeds cleaned out, still pretty hot but dam tasty. Will definitely make this again…YUM!

  5. Janet T. says

    This is such a winner!! So fast and such great rich flavor. I took it to a potluck and everybody loved it. I had to make these changes. I changed to jalapenos because I didn’t know if there would be tender mouths in the group. I had to use regular basil because it’s too early in the season. It was still great. I suspect when Thai basil hits the farmers market we’re in for an even better treat. Seriously, thanks for a great recipe!!

  6. Leon says

    Made this tonight and it was pretty good but mines didn’t come out reddish like in your photo, was it because I didn’t use the chilies perhaps..?

    Reply

      Hi Leon, the chilies can help color the dish a bit, but it was probably the fact that I used a darker soy sauce. If you have dark soy sauce in your pantry, add a teaspoon or so to your dish, and you’ll see the color of the dish change!

      • Anastasia says

        Can you explain what you mean by “darker soy sauce”? This is a new concept to me. I generally buy Kikoman Reduced Sodium Soy Sauce — would you consider that brand to be “darker”? If not, can you recommend one in particular? Thanks. Looking forward to trying this recipe as it looks so simple and delicious! Just got to plant some Thai basil in the garden…

  7. Edith Goldman says

    This looks terrific and I plan to try it soon. Curious your thoughts on using small cubes of tofu instead of ground chicken?

  9. Kiley says

    I make this all the time and I’m trying to find a way to turn this recipe into dumpling filling without losing what makes it delicious? Any ideas?

    • Sarah says

      Hmm, you could chop the raw basil very small into the filling. You may also need more fish sauce, soy sauce, etc. to flavor it. Try experimenting with the filling, and then just make a couple dumplings and cook them so that you can taste-test and adjust seasoning as needed!

