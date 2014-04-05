The Woks of Life

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

So we had a long, arduous, and patently ridiculous argument about what to call these flat, round, sesame thingies. We debated calling them cookies, cookie crisps (which just made me think about overenthusiastic cereal slinging mascots), “crunches” (whaa??), and crackers. But in the end, I’m the one typing this post, and I’ve decided to dub them the “Sweet Sesame Crisps.”

Is it a cookie? Is it a cracker? hard to say. There are crispy, crunchy sesame snacks like this all over Asia, and they’re kind of whatever you want to make them. They’re sweet enough to munch with a cup of coffee or tea, and they’re savory enough to dip into a bowl of hummus.

These homemade sweet sesame crisps are so easy to make, with only a few ingredients. The key is to put them into a piping bag (aka a ziploc with a hole cut in the corner) to pour the batter into circles. The recipe makes about three dozen, and involves just five basic ingredients.

If you like sesame, then be sure to try our Homemade Sesame Peanut brittle.

You’ll need:

  • 5 large egg whites
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/3 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cup raw sesame seeds

Beat the egg whites until they start to get bubbly.

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the powdered sugar and beat until the sugar is dissolved.

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Beat in the oil and flour and mix well. Stir in the sesame seeds.

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Let the mixture sit for 20 minutes.

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Fill a zip top bag with batter and cut a ¼ inch hole in one corner.

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Squeeze out the batter onto the parchment to make circles, about an inch and a half apart. Bake for 15-18 minutes until golden. Cool and serve.

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps, by thewoksoflife.com

Homemade Sweet Sesame Crisps

Is it a cookie? Is it a cracker? Hard to say. These homemade crispy, crunchy sesame crisps are found all over Asia, and they're perfect with a cup of coffee or tea!
Ingredients

  • 5 large egg whites
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/3 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cup raw sesame seeds

Instructions

  • Beat the egg whites until they start to get bubbly. Add the powdered sugar and beat until the sugar is dissolved. Beat in the oil and flour and mix well. Stir in the sesame seeds. Let the mixture sit for 20 minutes.
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Fill a zip top bag with batter and cut a ¼ inch hole in one corner. Squeeze out the batter onto the parchment to make circles, about an inch and a half apart. Bake for 15-18 minutes until golden. Cool and serve.

Notes

Makes about 3 dozen. 

Nutrition

Calories: 224kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Sodium: 23mg | Potassium: 112mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g | Calcium: 184mg | Iron: 2.9mg

 

30 Comments

  1. CToth says

    5 stars
    A+++ These are SOO good. I love them. I used half kerigold butter, half coconut oil because that is what I had. And I used whole wheat einkorn flour instead of all purpose – because that is what I had. They are amazingly delicious. Not too sweet, so you can eat several. I have been searching for a recipe for a crisp sesame seed cookie and yours is perfect! These will be a constant in my healthy cookie rotation and they freeze well.
    Thank you soo much for sharing it. Much Gratitude!

    Reply

  2. Jam says

    This worked better for me:

    Ingredients
    • 3 large egg whites
    • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
    • 1/4 cup vegetable oil (optional: replace with butter or coconut oil)
    • 1/6 cup all purpose flour
    • 1/2 cup white sesame seeds
    • 1/2 cup black sesame seeds

    Instructions
    1. Beat the egg whites until they start to get bubbly.
    2. Add the powdered sugar and beat until the sugar is dissolved.
    3. Beat in the oil and flour and mix well.
    4. Stir in the sesame seeds.
    5. Let the mixture sit for 20 minutes.
    6. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
    7. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or baking mat
    8. Spoon 2 TBS batter/cookie onto mat , 6 cookies per sheet with plenty of space in between.
    9. Rotate/Tilt sheet around so that the batter spreads to make a large thin circle.
    10. Bake for 15-18 minutes until golden and not trace of moisture is seen. Cool and serve.

    Cookies were super thin and super delicious. I did some with vegetable oil, then added a little bit of butter for my last few circles. They were delicious. I will try coconut today and I bet they will be even more amazing. THANK YOU for this recipe.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Michelle, that’s a tough one. I just found this online, and I hope it’s helpful: 1-1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil mixed with 1-1/2 tablespoons water and 1 teaspoon baking powder per egg. But since egg white is about 2/3 of an egg, you can try: 1 tablespoon vegetable oil mixed with 1 tablespoon water and 2/3 teaspoon baking powder per egg white. It’s just a suggestion :-)

      Reply

    • Melody says

      I wonder if aquafaba (aka the water from a can of chickpeas or white beans) would work, as it can be used in place of egg whites in a lot of other recipes.

      Reply

