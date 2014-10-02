The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » chinese chicken recipes » Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage

Published: Last Updated:
By 22 Comments

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

When my roommate and I come back to school after summer’s over, we always have an initial outpouring of crazy stories and funny things that we saw and did while we were away, and this September was no different. It’s almost like a back-and-forth ping-pong match of humorous anecdotes—one of us says something, and then the other person just laughs and immediately responds with a story of her own—one that’s usually only remotely related. But, what can I say—you gotta be on your toes if you want to keep up with us!

One of the things my roommate did in August was take a road trip down to New Orleans. And apparently, I just hadn’t LIVED if I’d never had gumbo at The Gumbo Shop, arguably the best and most famous gumbo place in the city. It didn’t take much effort for her to convince me to make it, and after scouring the Internet for recipe research, we came up with this. We based our chicken gumbo recipe off of The Gumbo Shop’s recipe, courtesy of The Spice House. We took a few small liberties with the ingredients and varying the amounts of chicken, veggies, and some of the flavorings (most notably, we were liberal with the Louisiana’s Pure Crystal Hot Sauce).

This Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage is a really satisfying dish…so delicious. Seriously, it was gone within two days! (Did I mention that my roommate is probably the pickiest eater in the continental US?) Just try it. Trust us.

You’ll need:

  • 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • 3 quarts water
  • 4 cups okra
  • 2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • ¾ cup flour
  • 2½ cups onion, chopped
  • 3 cups green bell pepper, diced
  • 1½ cups celery, diced
  • 2 tbsp garlic, finely chopped
  • 4 Andouille sausages, sliced into rounds
  • 14 oz. can diced tomatoes, chopped
  • 5 bay leaves
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 teaspoon paprika
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • ¼ cup hot sauce
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • Cooked white rice (for serving)
  • Crusty bread (for serving)

 

Place your chicken thighs in a large pot and add the water. Bring to a boil and simmer over low heat for 1 hour until the chicken is falling off the bone. Set the chicken aside and strain the water (now turned into stock!) into a large bowl.

While the chicken is cooking, prep your veggies—start with the okra. The cooking process starts with the okra—we used a mixture of fresh and frozen (an initial fresh okra miscalculation occurred), and we can definitively say that both are truly fine for this recipe. Heat the 2 tbsp. of vegetable oil in a sauté pan. Add the okra and sauté over medium high heat until the “ropiness” is gone (i.e the goopy strands of okra-ness). When the okra is done, turn off the heat and set it aside.

Now comes the important step of making the signature gumbo roux. In the large pot you initially used for the chicken, add 2/3 cup vegetable oil and 3/4 cup flour. Whisk constantly for 20 minutes—yes, this seems like a long time, but it’s not so bad. We turned on Netflix and poured ourselves some wine.

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

The color goes from a light tan to a peanut buttery color to dark caramel to almost a chocolate color. A lot of recipes call for a milk chocolate color, but we took it more to the dark caramel stage, and the flavor was fantastic. Start with medium-low heat, and as it turns darker, switch to low heat.

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

When you’ve got the perfect color for your roux, add the onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic to the pot.

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

Sauté them until tender, coating everything in that roux. This can take a bit of time, as you want the heat still around medium or medium-low to make sure the roux doesn’t burn. But the little extra caramelization achieved by allowing the veggies to stick slightly to the bottom of the pot is very much encouraged in the gumbo community!

When the veggies are tender, add the sliced sausage. This lets some of the fat content in the sausage flavor the veggies and helps them cook up a little more evenly. Once the sausage is lightly browned, add the sautéed okra, and the tomatoes. Cook for 15 minutes. This is a good time to remove the skin and bone from the chicken thighs and roughly shred them with your hands or two forks.

Add the chicken stock and shredded chicken and stir until combined. Then, season the entire mixture with the bay leaves, thyme, basil, cayenne pepper, paprika, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly and bring to a low boil. Simmer your chicken gumbo for 1 hour with the pot loosely covered, stirring occasionally.

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

After an hour, add the hot sauce and adjust seasoning if needed. Let the gumbo simmer for another 20-30 minutes.

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this chicken gumbo with andouille sausage with rice, bread, parsley, and lots of extra hot sauce!

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage, by thewoksoflife.com

Another bit of good news is that this spicy chicken gumbo with andouille sausage really keeps well—some argue that it gets better over time. With the cold weather creeping in on us, this was really satisfying. It’s a perfect meal to have after pumpkin or apple picking, or when you just want to curl up on the couch and watch a good movie. Takes a little extra elbow grease, but you won’t regret it!

If you’re in the mood for more dishes from New Orleans, try our Shrimp Étouffée recipe – it’s kickin’ too!

Print Recipe
5 from 3 votes

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage

This Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille Sausage is a really satisfying dish...so delicious. We based this chicken gumbo recipe off The Gumbo Shop in New Orleans and took a few small liberties with the ingredients.
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time3 hrs 45 mins
Total Time4 hrs 15 mins
Course: Soups and Stocks
Cuisine: Cajun
Keyword: chicken gumbo
Servings: 8 servings
Calories: 563kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 6 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs
  • 3 quarts water
  • 4 cups okra
  • 2/3 cup vegetable oil (plus 2 tablespoons)
  • ¾ cup flour
  • cups onion (chopped)
  • 3 cups green bell pepper (diced)
  • cups celery (diced)
  • 2 tbsp garlic (finely chopped)
  • 4 Andouille sausages (sliced into rounds)
  • 14 oz. can diced tomatoes (chopped)
  • 5 bay leaves
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 teaspoon paprika
  • salt and pepper (to taste)
  • ¼ cup hot sauce
  • 1/4 cup parsley (chopped)
  • Cooked white rice (for serving)
  • Crusty bread (for serving)

Instructions

  • Place your chicken thighs in a large pot and add the water. Bring to a boil and simmer over low heat for 1 hour until the chicken is falling off the bone. Set the chicken aside and strain the water (now turned into stock!) into a large bowl.
  • While the chicken is cooking, heat the 2 tbsp. of vegetable oil in a sauté pan. Add the okra and sauté over medium high heat until the “ropiness” is gone (i.e the goopy strands of okra-ness). When the okra is done, turn off the heat and set it aside.
  • Now comes the important step of making the signature gumbo roux. In the large pot you initially used for the chicken, add 2/3 cup vegetable oil and 3/4 cup flour. Whisk constantly for 20 minutes. Start with medium-low heat, and as it turns darker, switch to low heat. The roux should be a dark caramel color.
  • When you’ve got the perfect color for your roux, add the onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic to the pot. Sauté them until tender, coating everything in that roux. This can take a bit of time, as you want the heat still around medium or medium-low to make sure the roux doesn’t burn.
  • When the veggies are tender, add the sliced sausage. Once the sausage is lightly browned, add the sautéed okra, and the tomatoes. Cook for 15 minutes. This is a good time to remove the skin and bone from the chicken thighs and roughly shred them with your hands or two forks.
  • Add the chicken stock and shredded chicken and stir until combined. Then, season the entire mixture with the bay leaves, thyme, basil, cayenne pepper, paprika, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly and bring to a low boil. Simmer for 1 hour with the pot loosely covered, stirring occasionally. After an hour, add the hot sauce and adjust seasoning if needed. Let the gumbo simmer for another 20-30 minutes.
  • Serve the gumbo with rice, bread, parsley, and lots of extra hot sauce!

Notes

Nutrition info for gumbo only, not including rice or bread.

Nutrition

Calories: 563kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 42g | Saturated Fat: 22g | Cholesterol: 111mg | Sodium: 963mg | Potassium: 792mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 1310IU | Vitamin C: 74.5mg | Calcium: 116mg | Iron: 3.3mg

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Chinese Braised Oxtails
Classic, Easy Stuffed Mushrooms
4-Ingredient Fruit & Yogurt Popsicles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

22 Comments

  1. kristen says

    Fantastic gumbo recipe!! I’m from South Louisiana and decided to try a different gumbo recipe from my usual one and I am so happy I did! This tastes just like home…and it’s always better the next day. Thanks, five stars!!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      I’m sorry I missed this comment, Kristen! Makes me so happy to see people dusting off this one, as it’s so old. I’m so so glad you enjoyed it. I’m glad the weather’s turning cool again so I can make a big ol’ pot of this gumbo!

      Reply

  2. Kaye says


    It’s winter and it’s the time of year that I always crave Cajun food. I was watching college football bowl games and missing New Orleans when I came upon your recipe for Gumbo. An all time favorite of mine so I had to try it. I guess I didn’t realize that gumbo was so time intensive but I must admit that it was so worth it! Thanks so much for blogging this recipe. It will be my new go to comfort food.

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Kaye, thanks for sharing and I’m so glad you liked it! This is a bit of a hidden gem on the blog. It’s one of my all-time favorites. :) Cheers!

      Reply

  3. Kathy says

    Made this yesterday and we just loved it. Thanks so much for sharing! Made us feel like we were back in New Orleans!

    Reply

  7. Eldad says

    We found this website due to the shanghai soup dumplings, but when I saw the recipe for gumbo I had to try it as well. Scrumptious gumbo, awesome recipe! Thanks so much for posting.

    Reply

  8. Alice @ Hip Foodie Mom says

    I haven’t lived then because I haven’t had gumbo at The Gumbo Shop. . and I’ve never been to New Orleans . . . which, after watching Chef, made me want to visit even more! So, when I get there, I’m definitely hitting up the Gumbo Shop .. your spicy-chicken-andouille-gumbo looks fantastic!

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Thanks Denise! Here’s hopin’ we’ll all make it to New Orleans soon. I need to try a beignet! P.S. we saw Chef and are now also jonesin’ for our own food truck. : )

      Reply

      • polisciprof says

        The point of gumbo, of course, is to use what you have available. I’m married to a south Louisianan. We’ve lived all over the States and make gumbo whenever the weather dictates. Try kielbasa or any other smoked, spicy sausage to substitute for andouille. I’ve had plenty of gumbo in Louisiana that didn’t have andouille in it but spicy smoked sausage is a must!

        Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables