The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Shumai

Judy
by:
132 Comments
Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

Shumai or Siu Mai wasn’t necessarily always our first choice at Sunday dim sum. It was usually dominated by steamed pork ribs, chive dumplings, sticky rice, and congee. But in the end, we always had a little room on the table for some traditional shumai, and it would end up on the table in one way or another.

We’ve already posted a recipe for shumai: the vegan version made with shiitake mushrooms and sticky rice. This traditional siu mai dim sum recipe yields the same ones you find in the restaurant: made with a pork and shrimp filling, flavored with fragrant ginger and scallion.

Try making this shumai recipe this weekend. They are seriously awesome—dare we say, just as good as what the dim sum ladies are hawking (and it goes without saying that they’re way better than anything that you get in the freezer aisle of your Asian grocery).  

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

Double dare you to try them and be happy this weekend!

Shumai: Recipe Instructions

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

To make the filling, start by mixing the pork with the sugar, white pepper, cornstarch, Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, water, and sesame oil.

Stir the ground pork in one direction (clockwise or counterclockwise) for 5 minutes, until it resembles a fine paste. In a separate bowl, mix the chopped shrimp with salt and oil. Mix one direction for 1 minute and set both mixtures aside in the fridge while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Chop the shiitake mushrooms, ginger, and scallions. Add these to a large bowl along with the pork mixture and shrimp mixture.

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the oyster sauce to the bowl, and stir the whole thing together in one direction for 5 minutes. You can also do this in a food processor, but I think mixing by hand gives it a better texture. The filling is ready.

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

Lightly brush the bottom of your steamer with oil or line it with damp cheesecloth. You’re ready to assemble the shumai. Take an egg dumpling wrapper, and add about 1 ½ teaspoons filling to the center.

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

Follow the photos and turn up the sides of the wonton skin around the filling. Lightly squeeze to shape the shumai.

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the green peas to the top for decoration, if using, and place in the bamboo steamer. Space the shumai about 1 inch apart.

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

Steam the shumai for 12 minutes over medium to high heat. See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy these Siu Mai dim sum treats while they’re hot!

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

Shumai, by thewoksoflife.com

4.90 from 19 votes

Shumai

Shumai or Siu Mai is a dim sum favorite, with an easy pork/shrimp filling. Try our traditional recipe to make these at home, and our other dim sum recipes.
by: Judy
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:Chinese
Steamed shumai with peas
serves: 5
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

For the pork & marinade:

For the shrimp:

  • 8 ounces shrimp (225g, peeled, deveined, roughly chopped)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon oil

To finish the shumai:

  • 3 shiitake mushrooms (soaked and finely chopped)
  • 2 slices ginger (grated; may substitute 1 teaspoon pressed ginger juice)
  • 2 scallions (very finely chopped)
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
  • 20 egg dumpling wrappers (circular shaped)
  • frozen peas (optional)

Instructions

  • To make the filling, start by mixing the pork with all the marinade ingredients. Stir the ground pork in one direction (clockwise or counterclockwise) for 5 minutes, until it resembles a fine paste. In a separate bowl, mix the chopped shrimp with salt and oil. Mix one direction for 1 minute and set both mixtures aside in the fridge while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.
  • Chop the shiitake mushrooms, ginger and scallions. Add these to a large bowl along with the pork mixture and shrimp mixture. Add the oyster sauce to the bowl, and stir the whole thing together in one direction for 5 minutes. You can also do this in a food processor, but I think mixing by hand gives it a better texture. The filling is ready.
  • Lightly brush the bottom of your steamer with oil or line it with damp cheesecloth. You’re ready to assemble the shumai. Take a wonton skin and add about 1 ½ teaspoons filling to the center. Follow the photos and turn up the sides of the wonton skin around the filling. Lightly squeeze to shape the shumai. Add the green peas to the top for decoration, if using, and place in the steamer. Space the shumai about 1 inch apart.
  • Steam the shumai for 12 minutes over medium to high heat. Enjoy them while they’re hot!

Tips & Notes:

Recipe makes about 20 dumplings.

nutrition facts

Calories: 311kcal (16%) Carbohydrates: 20g (7%) Protein: 22g (44%) Fat: 14g (22%) Saturated Fat: 5g (25%) Cholesterol: 158mg (53%) Sodium: 941mg (39%) Potassium: 270mg (8%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 50IU (1%) Vitamin C: 3.1mg (4%) Calcium: 91mg (9%) Iron: 2.6mg (14%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

