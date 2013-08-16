The Woks of Life

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Before immigrating to the US when I was sixteen, this was the only spring roll recipe I knew. It’s not to say that other versions didn’t exist, it’s just that I didn’t come face to face with them. Traveling wasn’t exactly in vogue then. Worrying about putting enough food on the table and buying some new clothes for the family at Chinese New Year was what everyone strived for at the time, so there was no extra cash to do anything else. I grew up in Shanghai and remember clearly that these little babies only appeared during Chinese New Year celebrations. And they’re really good. You get a lot of flavor from a small bit of meat and shiitake mushrooms, so this recipe produces healthier, lighter spring rolls than some of the Shanghai Style spring rolls recipes out there, which we love.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

One year, my brother ate over twenty spring rolls in one sitting. He just couldn’t help himself–even after my aunt repeatedly told him to stop eating. Let me tell you, he paid for it later that night. I guess his ten-year-old body just couldn’t hold them down. I don’t want to be too descriptive here, but let’s just say that I was the one who had to clean it all up. Some memories just stick to you for some reason. But I wouldn’t mind letting that one go…

If I haven’t grossed you out yet, trust me when I say that this is a great recipe. These spring rolls bring me back to Shanghai and some of the better memories of my childhood.

So here’s what you need:

For the pork and marinade:

To assemble the filling:

 

Mix the pork with the marinade ingredients and let sit for 20-30 minutes. Shred the cabbage and slice your mushrooms.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Over medium heat, add 4 tablespoons of oil to your wok. Brown the pork.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add the mushrooms and cook for another couple of minutes until fragrant.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the napa cabbage and stir well.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Season with salt, white pepper, shaoxing wine, and soy sauce. Stir everything together, cover the lid and let it cook over high heat for 2 – 3 minutes, or until the cabbage is wilted.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Uncover the lid and add the cornstarch slurry. Stir. The mixture will start to thicken. You don’t want there to be extra liquid in the mixture, so add more of the cornstarch/water mixture if need be. Lastly, add sesame oil and stir everything thoroughly. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool completely.

The key to wrapping spring rolls is making sure that they’re really tight and not overstuffed. Take out your spring roll wrappers

spring roll wrapper

And place the wrapper in front of you so that a corner is facing toward you. Use about one and a half tablespoons of the mixture per spring roll, spoon it about an inch and a half from the corner closest to you.

Roll it over once tightly, tucking the corner under the filling…

…and like you’re making a burrito, fold over both sides.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue rolling it into a cigar shape. With your fingers, brush a bit of water to the closing corner of the wrap to seal it.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Place each roll seam-side down on a tray. This recipe makes about 25 spring rolls (you can also prepare them ahead of time and freeze them).

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

To fry the spring rolls, use a small pot or shallow pan (which requires less oil) and fill it with oil until it’s about 1-inch deep, just enough to submerge the spring rolls when frying.  Heat oil slowly over medium heat. To tell if the oil is ready, I just dip a bamboo chopstick into the hot oil, and if some bubbles form around the chopstick, then the oil is ready.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe - checking oil temperature, by thewoksoflife.com

Slowly add the spring rolls and fry them in small batches.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe - frying spring rolls, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook each side until golden brown and drain on a plate lined with a paper towel.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

We like to serve our Shanghai Style Spring rolls with some Chinese black vinegar or a lighter Shanghai red vinegar for dipping!

If you prefer the spring rolls you usually see at the dim sum restaurant, then check out our homemade Cantonese spring roll recipe.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

Note: fry the spring rolls immediately after assembling. You don’t want them to sit out for a long time, because the wrappers can become soggy from the moist filling. If you want to make them ahead of time, freeze them on a tray and then transfer to a freezer bag once they’ve hardened. You can fry them right after taking them out of the freezer…no need to thaw them.

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com Shanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.comShanghai Style Spring Rolls Recipe, by thewoksoflife.com

 

Shanghai Style Spring Rolls
 
Shanghai Style Spring rolls always appear in the kitchen during Chinese New Year celebrations. These spring rolls pack a lot of flavor from a small bit of meat and shiitake mushrooms, so this recipe produces healthier, lighter Shanghai Style spring rolls than most recipes out there.
Ingredients
FOR THE PORK AND MARINADE:
  • ⅔ cup finely shredded lean pork
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon shaoxing wine
  • ½ teaspoon cornstarch
  • ¼ teaspoon white pepper
TO ASSEMBLE THE FILLING:
  • One small napa cabbage, finely shredded, about 9 cups
  • 6-8 thinly sliced shiitake mushrooms (Soak them for a couple hours in water until they’re soft. Fresh mushrooms don’t have as much flavor as dried, so try to find the dry ones at an Asian grocery near you.
  • 4 tablespoons oil
  • Salt, to taste
  • White pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons shaoxing wine
  • ½ teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1½ tablespoons cornstarch, dissolved with one tablespoon of water
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1 package spring roll wrappers (this recipe will make about 25 spring rolls)
  • Oil, for frying
Instructions
  1. Mix the pork with the marinade ingredients and let sit for 20-30 minutes. Shred the cabbage and slice your mushrooms.
  2. Over medium heat, add 4 tablespoons of oil to your wok. Brown the pork. Then add the mushrooms and cook for another couple of minutes until fragrant. Add the napa cabbage and stir well. Season with salt, white pepper, shaoxing wine, and soy sauce. Stir everything together, cover the lid and let it cook over high heat for 2 - 3 minutes, or until the cabbage is wilted.
  3. Uncover the lid and add the cornstarch slurry. Stir. The mixture will start to thicken. You don’t want there to be extra liquid in the mixture, so add more of the cornstarch/water mixture if need be. Lastly, add sesame oil and stir everything thoroughly. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool completely.
  4. The key to wrapping spring rolls is making sure that they’re really tight and not overstuffed. Place the wrapper in front of you so that a corner is facing toward you. Use about one and a half tablespoons of the mixture per spring roll, spoon it about an inch and a half from the corner closest to you. Roll it over once, and like you’re making a burrito, fold over both sides. Continue rolling it into a cigar shape. With your fingers, brush a bit of water to the closing corner of the wrap to seal it. Place each roll on a tray seam-side down. This recipe makes about 25 spring rolls (you can also prepare them ahead of time and freeze them).
  5. To fry the spring rolls, use a small pot or shallow pan (which requires less oil) and fill it with oil until it’s about 1-inch deep, just enough to submerge the spring rolls when frying. Heat oil slowly over medium heat. To tell if the oil is ready, I just dip a bamboo chopstick into the hot oil, and if some bubbles form around the chopstick, then the oil is ready. Slowly add the spring rolls one at a time, and fry them in small batches. Cook each side until golden brown and drain on a paper towel. We like to serve them with some Chinese black vinegar for dipping!
Notes
Fry the spring rolls immediately after assembling. You don’t want them to sit out for a long time, because the wrappers can become soggy from the moist filling. If you want to make them ahead of time, freeze them on a tray and then transfer to a freezer bag once they’ve hardened. You can fry them right after taking them out of the freezer…no need to thaw them.

 

21 Comments

    • Mike says

      I make my own spring roll wrappers as I am nowhere near an Asian supermarket. It is easy, just flour and water and a couple of eggs, and a rolling pin. I usually make 2 dozen and put them in the freezer. Come Saturday myself and my wife will be having spring rolls for supper. Yum Yum.

      Mike UK.

    • Judy says

      Hi Miguel, I usually go by feel. Test the oil temperature by dipping the egg roll in the heated oil. There should be a lot of big bubbles around the egg roll, but the oil should not be smoking. Remember to set the heat level at medium and fry until they are golden brown.

      • Bill says

        Miguel, 325 degrees F works! Check out my recipe for homemade dim sum spring rolls HERE, using the same frying temperature and spring roll wrappers ;-)

  6. Lu says

    I remember I used to love watching people making spring roll wrappers on the street when I was little. It was quite an art I thought. Do you by any chance know how to make the wrappers?

  7. arman fathie says

    I just wanted to make a couple suggestions on this recipe.

    1. Finely diced celery that is ”quick pan fried to soften” makes
    these eggrolls so much better.

    2. Oil choice is…Pure corn oil with a small splash of peanut oil
    which creates a better ”less oily” taste and fry at 360 degrees
    in small batches. I use a real fryer so they are submerged…

  8. joanie says

    love looking at your recipies Would like to start with eggrolls or noodle dish I love to cook but haven’t done that much asian style.

    • Judy says

      Hi Joanie, Chinese cooking is actually not that hard; it’s a good idea to start with fried rice dishes and stir-fry dishes. Just let us know if you have any questions. Happy wokking!

  9. Dhivya says

    Hi..When I make spring rolls using store brought wrappers, the outside wrapper bubbles up and its not as smooth as in your pic or as we get it in restaurants..Any idea why the wrapper bubbles up?

    • Sarah says

      Hi Dhivya, two things could be going wrong. 1. the wrappers themselves might be too wet. If there’s a lot of moisture, it reacts with the oil and causes bubbles. Make sure your filling isn’t too wet (it can be wet, but there shouldn’t be too much excess moisture dripping off of it when you lift it with a spoon), and be careful not to use too much water (as the “glue”) when assembling them. Also, make sure that they’re wrapped really tightly without any air pockets! 2. It could also be that the oil is too hot–this is a more common problem. It shouldn’t be bubbling too violently when you put the spring rolls in to fry. It should be around 350 degrees. You can use the trick we mentioned in the recipe. Dip a wooden chopstick into the oil; once the oil starts to bubble around the chopsticks, the oil is ready! Just make sure to fry them in small batches, so the oil temperature doesn’t go down too much.

      • L says

        Another reason might be that you are buying “egg roll” wrappers vs spring roll wrappers. These are thicker than what I call Shanghai style wrappers. The egg roll type are often what you find at a regular grocery store and at American Chinese takeout places. Funnily enough egg rolls in Chinese actually are made with egg so not sure how the term egg rolls came to mean spring rolls on English menus.

