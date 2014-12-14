Shanghai Fried Noodles (Cu Chao Mian)

I wish I could say that as a Shanghai native, I grew up eating Shanghai Fried Noodles or (Shanghai cu chao mian- 上海粗炒面). I don’t actually remember eating this when I was young, but in recent years, I’ve noticed that my cousin always orders it for her kids when we eat out at Shanghainese restaurants. The kids would immediately go for those noodles, ignoring everything else on the table.

I also couldn’t stop eating them after getting a taste. These noodles are very addictive. They’re somewhat similar to my Soy Scallion Shanghai Noodles (葱油拌面), which I love. The difference is that Shanghai Fried Noodles are often made with thicker, chewier noodles

Shanghai Fried Noodles is a super easy dish to make, with only a few ingredients. It’ll be done and on the table within 15-20 minutes. I assure you that everyone in your family will love it. If you’re a vegetarian/vegan, simply leave out the meat and replace it with more mushrooms!

Other popular Chinese noodles recipes include Cantonese Chicken Hong Kong pan fried noodles, and a Beijing favorite Chinese noodle recipe we picked up while we lived there, Zha Jiang Mian.

Shanghai Fried Noodles: Recipe Instructions

Mix together the pork, cornstarch, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, shaoxing wine, and sugar. Set aside for 5-10 minutes while you prepare the other ingredients.

Heat a tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the pork stir-fry until browned.

Turn down the heat, remove the pork from the wok and set aside. Add a couple more tablespoons of oil to the wok and sauté the shiitake mushrooms for about 2 minutes using medium heat.

Break up the Udon noodles gently with your hands and add them to the wok. The noodles (shown in the photo) I use for this recipe are pre-cooked noodles.

If you use any other noodles, please follow the package instruction to prepare the noodle and have it cooked and ready before start cooking. Just remember to mix in a splash of vegetable oil to prevent cooked noodles from sticking together.

Add the dark soy sauce, soy sauce and sugar. Stir-fry everything together until the noodles get an even, deep brown color. If you’re not seeing the color you want, add a little more dark soy sauce.

Add the leafy greens (choy sum and baby bok choy both work well), along with the pork. Mix in with the noodles until wilted.

Serve these Shanghai Fried Noodles hot!

Some people like to add a few drops of black vinegar right before eating—totally up to you.